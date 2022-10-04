Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
Coast Guard searching for missing man chronicling solo sail to Florida on social media
WASHINGTON (TND) — The U.S. Coast Guard Northeast is asking the public to help them find a missing man who recently set sail from Massachusetts on his way to Florida. Authorities said 22-year-old Matthew Dennis left Salem, Massachusetts, going toward Florida in a 28-foot fiberglass sailboat. He was last...
KIMA TV
Fact Check Team: A closer look at New York state's new bail law
WASHINGTON (TND) — One man accused of 42 separate attacks in New York City has bail reform in the spotlight again. The Fact Check Team has been digging into the effect of the relaxed standards. New York state’s bail law went into effect at the beginning of 2020 and...
KIMA TV
Did You Feel It? Mag. 4.4 earthquake reported in western Oregon
LACOMB, Ore. — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake shook in western Oregon on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake shook just before 6 a.m. near Lacomb, Oregon, which is southeast of Salem and northeast of Eugene in Linn County. The USGS said the quake had a...
KIMA TV
4 WSDOT trucks hit by 4 vehicles in separate incidents during I-5 crew work in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Four Washington State Department of Transportation trucks were hit by separate vehicles on Friday morning in Tacoma. WSDOT tweeted at 6:55 a.m. that its vehicles were crashed into as crews were sweeping I-5 near 56th Street. After one driver crashed into a WSDOT truck, a second driver crashed into the WSDOT truck driven by a crew member responding to the first collision.
