Florida State

KIMA TV

Did You Feel It? Mag. 4.4 earthquake reported in western Oregon

LACOMB, Ore. — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake shook in western Oregon on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake shook just before 6 a.m. near Lacomb, Oregon, which is southeast of Salem and northeast of Eugene in Linn County. The USGS said the quake had a...
OREGON STATE
4 WSDOT trucks hit by 4 vehicles in separate incidents during I-5 crew work in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Four Washington State Department of Transportation trucks were hit by separate vehicles on Friday morning in Tacoma. WSDOT tweeted at 6:55 a.m. that its vehicles were crashed into as crews were sweeping I-5 near 56th Street. After one driver crashed into a WSDOT truck, a second driver crashed into the WSDOT truck driven by a crew member responding to the first collision.
TACOMA, WA

