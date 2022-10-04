Read full article on original website
Fetterman addresses health issues during York County rally
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Exactly one month away from Election Day and the Pennsylvania Senate race remains tight with Lt. Gov. John Fetterman sitting six points ahead of Doctor Oz, according to the latest USA polling data. Fetterman held his first local rally Saturday afternoon since suffering a...
Charges against 11 individuals at seven different farms for turkey abuse, PSP announces
PENNSYLVANIA — Pennsylvania State Police announced that 11 individuals at seven separate farms were charged for the alleged inhumane treatment of turkeys in central and southeastern Pennsylvania. According to criminal complaints filed by Corporal Michael Spada, animal cruelty officer in the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Investigative Services Section, allegedly...
UPDATE | Missing Cumberland Co. man found in Maryland
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Kenneth Krone has been safely located in Maryland. PREVIOUS COVERAGE |The Pennsylvania State Police have issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a Cumberland County man. According to police, 81-year-old Kenneth Krone was last seen in the area of the 2200 block...
Police warn parents about THC candy given out during Halloween
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are advising parents to check their kids' candy bags, after seizing numerous candies containing THC, according to Troop H in West Hanover Township. The candy, while it appears to be harmless and fun, is anything but. The packaging, police say,...
