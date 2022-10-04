ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Fetterman addresses health issues during York County rally

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Exactly one month away from Election Day and the Pennsylvania Senate race remains tight with Lt. Gov. John Fetterman sitting six points ahead of Doctor Oz, according to the latest USA polling data. Fetterman held his first local rally Saturday afternoon since suffering a...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Charges against 11 individuals at seven different farms for turkey abuse, PSP announces

PENNSYLVANIA — Pennsylvania State Police announced that 11 individuals at seven separate farms were charged for the alleged inhumane treatment of turkeys in central and southeastern Pennsylvania. According to criminal complaints filed by Corporal Michael Spada, animal cruelty officer in the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Investigative Services Section, allegedly...
UNION COUNTY, PA
UPDATE | Missing Cumberland Co. man found in Maryland

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Kenneth Krone has been safely located in Maryland. PREVIOUS COVERAGE |The Pennsylvania State Police have issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a Cumberland County man. According to police, 81-year-old Kenneth Krone was last seen in the area of the 2200 block...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

