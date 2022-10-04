ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
via.news

MicroStrategy Stock Over 8% Up So Far Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) jumped 8.69% to $244.03 at 11:23 EST on Tuesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 3.2% to $11,161.67, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, at the moment, a very bullish trend exchanging session today.
STOCKS
via.news

Atlassian Stock Bullish By 8% As Session Comes To An End Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) jumped 8.14% to $235.01 at 15:41 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 2.98% to $11,137.99, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, as yet, an all-around up trend exchanging session today. Atlassian’s last...
STOCKS
via.news

Deutsche Bank Stock Was Up By 8.17% On Tuesday

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Deutsche Bank jumping 8.17% to $8.15 on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE jumped 3.35% to $14,319.49, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a very bullish trend trading session today. Deutsche Bank’s...
STOCKS
via.news

VALE Stock Over 15% Up In The Last 7 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of VALE (NYSE: VALE) jumped by a staggering 15.83% in 7 days from $12.84 to $14.87 at 15:06 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is falling 0.49% to $14,249.35, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. VALE’s...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Lendingtree Stock#Home And Insurance#Lendingtree Inc#Student Loan Hero#Quotewizard Com
Business Insider

The highest CD rates today: 5-year CDs reach up to 4.25% APY

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. A certificate of deposit may be...
PERSONAL FINANCE
via.news

DouYu Stock Rise On Tuesday, Outperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with DouYu (DOYU) jumping 6.6% to $1.13 on Tuesday while NASDAQ rose 3.34% to $11,176.41. DouYu’s last close was $1.06, 73.5% below its 52-week high of $4.00. About DouYu. DouYu International Holdings Limited operates, along with its subsidiaries on mobile and...
STOCKS
via.news

Monroe Capital Corporation And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – PetMed Express (PETS), Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC), First Hawaiian (FHB) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
via.news

Groupon Stock Bullish Momentum With A 8% Jump At Session Start Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) jumped 8.92% to $8.79 at 10:41 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 3.2% to $11,161.67, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, as yet, a very bullish trend trading session today. Groupon’s last...
STOCKS
via.news

Trip.com Stock Bullish By 23% In The Last 14 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Trip.com (NASDAQ: TCOM) jumped by a staggering 23.63% in 14 days from $24.5 to $30.29 at 14:13 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.76% to $11,091.65, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Trip.com’s...
STOCKS
via.news

Enphase Energy Stock Bearish By 8% At Session Start Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) dropped 8.39% to $264.08 at 10:27 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 1.81% to $10,973.69, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, at the moment, an all-around bearish trend exchanging session today.
STOCKS
via.news

DraftKings Stock 8.99% Up On Tuesday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with DraftKings (DKNG) jumping 8.99% to $16.78 on Tuesday while NASDAQ rose 3.34% to $11,176.41. DraftKings’s last close was $15.40, 69.98% under its 52-week high of $51.30. About DraftKings. DraftKings Inc. is a gaming and digital entertainment company. The company offers...
STOCKS
via.news

Phillips 66 Stock Bullish Momentum With A 17% Rise In The Last 7 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) rose by a staggering 17.27% in 7 days from $76.14 to $89.29 at 15:21 EST on Tuesday, after four successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 3.12% to $14,288.41, following the last session’s upward trend. Phillips 66’s...
STOCKS
via.news

Box Stock Jumps By 15% In The Last 7 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Box (NYSE: BOX) rose by a staggering 15.25% in 7 days from $24.39 to $28.11 at 16:06 EST on Thursday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 1.38% to $14,064.78, following the last session’s downward trend. Box’s last close...
STOCKS
via.news

Tilray Stock Went Up By Over 22% As Session Comes To An End Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) jumped by a staggering 22.48% to $3.65 at 15:39 EST on Thursday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.7% to $11,070.10, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, a somewhat bearish trend trading session today.
STOCKS
via.news

Super Micro Computer Already 6% Up, Almost One Hour Before The NASDAQ Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and Super Micro Computer‘s pre-market value is already 6.89% up. Super Micro Computer’s last close was $57.07, 23.84% below its 52-week high of $74.93. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Super Micro Computer (SMCI) jumping 3.63% to...
MARKETS
via.news

Aspen Group Stock Went Up By Over 14% So Far On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) rose by a staggering 14.33% to $0.45 at 13:27 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.76% to $11,091.65, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, a somewhat bearish trend exchanging session today.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy