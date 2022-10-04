Read full article on original website
via.news
MicroStrategy Stock Over 8% Up So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) jumped 8.69% to $244.03 at 11:23 EST on Tuesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 3.2% to $11,161.67, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, at the moment, a very bullish trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Atlassian Stock Bullish By 8% As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) jumped 8.14% to $235.01 at 15:41 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 2.98% to $11,137.99, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, as yet, an all-around up trend exchanging session today. Atlassian’s last...
via.news
Deutsche Bank Stock Was Up By 8.17% On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Deutsche Bank jumping 8.17% to $8.15 on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE jumped 3.35% to $14,319.49, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a very bullish trend trading session today. Deutsche Bank’s...
via.news
VALE Stock Over 15% Up In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of VALE (NYSE: VALE) jumped by a staggering 15.83% in 7 days from $12.84 to $14.87 at 15:06 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is falling 0.49% to $14,249.35, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. VALE’s...
Credit card company to pay out $3million to Americans – see if you’re eligible for cash
CREDIT card users will get a payout of nearly $3million. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has released a statement revealing that Credit Karma was "deploying dark patterns" as a way to get customers to believe they were pre-approved for credit card offers. The FTC claimed that the consumers were deceived...
Business Insider
The highest CD rates today: 5-year CDs reach up to 4.25% APY
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. A certificate of deposit may be...
via.news
DouYu Stock Rise On Tuesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with DouYu (DOYU) jumping 6.6% to $1.13 on Tuesday while NASDAQ rose 3.34% to $11,176.41. DouYu’s last close was $1.06, 73.5% below its 52-week high of $4.00. About DouYu. DouYu International Holdings Limited operates, along with its subsidiaries on mobile and...
via.news
Monroe Capital Corporation And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – PetMed Express (PETS), Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC), First Hawaiian (FHB) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
via.news
Groupon Stock Bullish Momentum With A 8% Jump At Session Start Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) jumped 8.92% to $8.79 at 10:41 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 3.2% to $11,161.67, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, as yet, a very bullish trend trading session today. Groupon’s last...
via.news
Trip.com Stock Bullish By 23% In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Trip.com (NASDAQ: TCOM) jumped by a staggering 23.63% in 14 days from $24.5 to $30.29 at 14:13 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.76% to $11,091.65, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Trip.com’s...
via.news
Enphase Energy Stock Bearish By 8% At Session Start Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) dropped 8.39% to $264.08 at 10:27 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 1.81% to $10,973.69, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, at the moment, an all-around bearish trend exchanging session today.
via.news
DraftKings Stock 8.99% Up On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with DraftKings (DKNG) jumping 8.99% to $16.78 on Tuesday while NASDAQ rose 3.34% to $11,176.41. DraftKings’s last close was $15.40, 69.98% under its 52-week high of $51.30. About DraftKings. DraftKings Inc. is a gaming and digital entertainment company. The company offers...
via.news
Asbury Automotive Group And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Asbury Automotive Group (ABG), National Bankshares (NKSH), H. B. Fuller Company (FUL) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
Phillips 66 Stock Bullish Momentum With A 17% Rise In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) rose by a staggering 17.27% in 7 days from $76.14 to $89.29 at 15:21 EST on Tuesday, after four successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 3.12% to $14,288.41, following the last session’s upward trend. Phillips 66’s...
via.news
Box Stock Jumps By 15% In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Box (NYSE: BOX) rose by a staggering 15.25% in 7 days from $24.39 to $28.11 at 16:06 EST on Thursday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 1.38% to $14,064.78, following the last session’s downward trend. Box’s last close...
via.news
Tilray Stock Went Up By Over 22% As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) jumped by a staggering 22.48% to $3.65 at 15:39 EST on Thursday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.7% to $11,070.10, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, a somewhat bearish trend trading session today.
via.news
Super Micro Computer Already 6% Up, Almost One Hour Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and Super Micro Computer‘s pre-market value is already 6.89% up. Super Micro Computer’s last close was $57.07, 23.84% below its 52-week high of $74.93. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Super Micro Computer (SMCI) jumping 3.63% to...
via.news
Canopy Growth Stock Rises 8% As Session Comes To An End On Thursday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) jumped 8.14% to $3.32 at 15:13 EST on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 0.7% to $11,070.10, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up until now, a somewhat bearish trend trading session today.
via.news
Aspen Group Stock Went Up By Over 14% So Far On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) rose by a staggering 14.33% to $0.45 at 13:27 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.76% to $11,091.65, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, a somewhat bearish trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Bearish Momentum With A 8% Slide So Far On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) fell 8.44% to $6.38 at 11:07 EST on Wednesday, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 0.83% to $14,200.83, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, as yet, a somewhat negative trend trading session today.
