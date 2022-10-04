ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Bear Creek Mining produces 11,169 ounces of gold in Q3 2022

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company's statement, it produced 11,169 ounces of gold during Q3 2022, which is a 14.9%...
Monroe Capital Corporation And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – PetMed Express (PETS), Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC), First Hawaiian (FHB) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Rock Stock Bullish By 8% So Far On Tuesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Rock (NYSE: RKT) rose 8.05% to $7.11 at 12:35 EST on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 2.99% to $14,269.91, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, as yet, an all-around bullish trend exchanging session today.
Phillips 66 Stock Bullish Momentum With A 17% Rise In The Last 7 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) rose by a staggering 17.27% in 7 days from $76.14 to $89.29 at 15:21 EST on Tuesday, after four successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 3.12% to $14,288.41, following the last session’s upward trend. Phillips 66’s...
Will this silver and gold price rally last? Here's what analysts are saying

(Kitco News) In a surprise u-turn this week, silver and gold are trading at 3-month and 3-week highs, respectively. But is this a sustainable rally or just a short squeeze?. Even though silver has outperformed gold this week, both precious metals saw impressive performance. Some main drivers were a weaker U.S. dollar, falling U.S. Treasury yields, higher crude oil, and renewed safe-haven buying amid shifting Fed rate hike expectations and disappointing macro data.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Tuesday’s Session in Positive Territory

Stock indices finished Tuesday’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 increased by 2.8%, 3.06%, and 3.14%, respectively. The consumer staples sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 1.53%. Conversely, the energy sector (XLE) was the session’s leader,...
Black Rock Mining (ASX:BKT) shares post gains today. Is this the reason?

Black Rock Mining’s share price climbed up by more than 14% on ASX today (6 October 2022). Benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Materials index closed 0.494% higher on Thursday. Shares of Australian graphite explorer Black Rock Mining Limited (ASX:BKT) zoomed up on ASX during the afternoon trading session on Thursday. Black Rock’s share price closed trading at AU$0.195 per share after marking a gain of 14.705% on ASX.
Gold hits 3-week high as U.S. dollar, bond yields fall

Gold prices rose over 1% to a three-week peak on Tuesday, as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields retreated, with investors hoping that the U.S. Federal Reserve could adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes. Spot gold gained 1.57% to $1,725.87 per ounce, its highest since Sept. 13. U.S....
Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dipping more than 300 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.23% to 28,865.85 while the NASDAQ fell 0.92% to 10,638.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.97% to 3,605.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares...
Transocean Stock Bullish By 8% As Session Comes To An End Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Transocean (NYSE: RIG) rose 8.24% to $2.89 at 15:57 EST on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 3.12% to $14,288.41, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, as yet, a very bullish trend exchanging session today.
VerifyMe Stock Rises By 15% In The Last 7 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of VerifyMe (NASDAQ: VRME) rose by a staggering 15.38% in 7 days from $1.17 to $1.35 at 11:52 EST on Tuesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 3.3% to $11,172.26, following the last session’s upward trend. VerifyMe’s last close...
Box Stock Jumps By 15% In The Last 7 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Box (NYSE: BOX) rose by a staggering 15.25% in 7 days from $24.39 to $28.11 at 16:06 EST on Thursday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 1.38% to $14,064.78, following the last session’s downward trend. Box’s last close...
Enphase Energy Stock Bearish By 8% At Session Start Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) dropped 8.39% to $264.08 at 10:27 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 1.81% to $10,973.69, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, at the moment, an all-around bearish trend exchanging session today.
Trip.com Stock Bullish By 23% In The Last 14 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Trip.com (NASDAQ: TCOM) jumped by a staggering 23.63% in 14 days from $24.5 to $30.29 at 14:13 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.76% to $11,091.65, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Trip.com’s...
Groupon Stock Bullish Momentum With A 8% Jump At Session Start Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) jumped 8.92% to $8.79 at 10:41 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 3.2% to $11,161.67, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, as yet, a very bullish trend trading session today. Groupon’s last...
