kitco.com
Bear Creek Mining produces 11,169 ounces of gold in Q3 2022
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company's statement, it produced 11,169 ounces of gold during Q3 2022, which is a 14.9%...
via.news
Monroe Capital Corporation And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – PetMed Express (PETS), Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC), First Hawaiian (FHB) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
via.news
Rock Stock Bullish By 8% So Far On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Rock (NYSE: RKT) rose 8.05% to $7.11 at 12:35 EST on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 2.99% to $14,269.91, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, as yet, an all-around bullish trend exchanging session today.
via.news
S&P 500 Gains Led By The Largest Gain In 23-months: Carnival Stock Was 13.47% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Carnival jumping 13.47% to $7.77 on Tuesday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE rose 3.35% to $14,319.49, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a very positive trend exchanging session today. Carnival’s last close...
via.news
Phillips 66 Stock Bullish Momentum With A 17% Rise In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) rose by a staggering 17.27% in 7 days from $76.14 to $89.29 at 15:21 EST on Tuesday, after four successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 3.12% to $14,288.41, following the last session’s upward trend. Phillips 66’s...
kitco.com
Will this silver and gold price rally last? Here's what analysts are saying
(Kitco News) In a surprise u-turn this week, silver and gold are trading at 3-month and 3-week highs, respectively. But is this a sustainable rally or just a short squeeze?. Even though silver has outperformed gold this week, both precious metals saw impressive performance. Some main drivers were a weaker U.S. dollar, falling U.S. Treasury yields, higher crude oil, and renewed safe-haven buying amid shifting Fed rate hike expectations and disappointing macro data.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Tuesday’s Session in Positive Territory
Stock indices finished Tuesday’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 increased by 2.8%, 3.06%, and 3.14%, respectively. The consumer staples sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 1.53%. Conversely, the energy sector (XLE) was the session’s leader,...
kalkinemedia.com
Black Rock Mining (ASX:BKT) shares post gains today. Is this the reason?
Black Rock Mining’s share price climbed up by more than 14% on ASX today (6 October 2022). Benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Materials index closed 0.494% higher on Thursday. Shares of Australian graphite explorer Black Rock Mining Limited (ASX:BKT) zoomed up on ASX during the afternoon trading session on Thursday. Black Rock’s share price closed trading at AU$0.195 per share after marking a gain of 14.705% on ASX.
kitco.com
The short-squeeze won't last, silver price to end the year lower warns Metals Focus
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In their latest report, analysts at Metals Focus said that they expect silver prices to end the year...
CNBC
Gold hits 3-week high as U.S. dollar, bond yields fall
Gold prices rose over 1% to a three-week peak on Tuesday, as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields retreated, with investors hoping that the U.S. Federal Reserve could adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes. Spot gold gained 1.57% to $1,725.87 per ounce, its highest since Sept. 13. U.S....
Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dipping more than 300 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.23% to 28,865.85 while the NASDAQ fell 0.92% to 10,638.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.97% to 3,605.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares...
via.news
Transocean Stock Bullish By 8% As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Transocean (NYSE: RIG) rose 8.24% to $2.89 at 15:57 EST on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 3.12% to $14,288.41, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, as yet, a very bullish trend exchanging session today.
via.news
VerifyMe Stock Rises By 15% In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of VerifyMe (NASDAQ: VRME) rose by a staggering 15.38% in 7 days from $1.17 to $1.35 at 11:52 EST on Tuesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 3.3% to $11,172.26, following the last session’s upward trend. VerifyMe’s last close...
via.news
Viper Energy Partners LP And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM), Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN), ACM Research (ACMR) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
Box Stock Jumps By 15% In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Box (NYSE: BOX) rose by a staggering 15.25% in 7 days from $24.39 to $28.11 at 16:06 EST on Thursday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 1.38% to $14,064.78, following the last session’s downward trend. Box’s last close...
via.news
Enphase Energy Stock Bearish By 8% At Session Start Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) dropped 8.39% to $264.08 at 10:27 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 1.81% to $10,973.69, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, at the moment, an all-around bearish trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Trip.com Stock Bullish By 23% In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Trip.com (NASDAQ: TCOM) jumped by a staggering 23.63% in 14 days from $24.5 to $30.29 at 14:13 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.76% to $11,091.65, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Trip.com’s...
via.news
Aurora Cannabis Stock Rises 9% As Session Comes To An End On Thursday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) jumped 9.68% to $1.36 at 15:21 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 1.38% to $14,064.78, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, an all-around bearish trend trading session today.
via.news
Groupon Stock Bullish Momentum With A 8% Jump At Session Start Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) jumped 8.92% to $8.79 at 10:41 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 3.2% to $11,161.67, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, as yet, a very bullish trend trading session today. Groupon’s last...
via.news
Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Bearish Momentum With A 8% Slide So Far On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) fell 8.44% to $6.38 at 11:07 EST on Wednesday, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 0.83% to $14,200.83, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, as yet, a somewhat negative trend trading session today.
