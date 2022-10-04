WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Hy-Vee's disaster relief team continues to provide water and supplies to residents in southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian. Last Friday, Hy-Vee's team left for Florida with more than 180,000 bottles of water, nearly 3,000 bags of ice, 2,800 cases of snacks and cleaning supplies.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO