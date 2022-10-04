ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

veronews.com

Beach erosion the most lasting impact of Ian here

Compared to destruction levied across Florida, our community got incredibly lucky when the outer bands of a major hurricane blew through last week, and one week post-Ian, everything looks essentially the same here as it did pre-Ian – except the beaches. Erosion will be the longest-lasting impact of Ian...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Upcoming development projects excite county officials

Top officials from Vero Beach, Sebastian, Fellsmere and Indian River County spoke at a symposium at the Indian River Mall last Monday to talk about future real estate development in the county. One of the topics keyed off a question from the moderator, who asked each speaker what projects coming...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Urology practice boasts new offices, state-of-art technology

Florida Healthcare Specialists Urology has been sharing their medical office space with Florida Cancer Specialists since 2016. As the patient load increased and more office procedures and services were offered, more space was needed and the practice has now moved into a new suite of offices upstairs from Florida Cancer Specialists.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Mobile home park residents wonder why FAA wants them out

Citrus Park Village residents said Sunday that Vero Beach Regional Airport officials still hadn’t explained to them why – after more than half a century – the Federal Aviation Administration is forcing the city to shut down their mobile home community. Two weeks after news of their...
VERO BEACH, FL
In Memory: Oct. 7

In Memory: Oct. 7

Joseph R. Miranda (90) of Vero Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully Friday, September 16, 2022. He was born and raised in Fall River, Massachusetts where he graduated from Durfee High school in 1951. Joe is preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and wife, Louise Gagne. Joe & Louise...
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Flamingo Party cancer fundraiser: Let’s all think pink!

Those cute clusters of pink flamingos you’re seeing around town are the result of a Flamingo Fundraiser to benefit breast cancer research and support conceived by Cathy Curley, a top producer at Dale Sorensen Real Estate known for her rosy personality – and the color pink. Curley recently...
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

YSF sails to win in season’s first Florida East Coast Series

YSF sailors started the Fall 2022 Season with first place finishes in both the high school 420 and the elementary/middle school Opti class sailboats. The first Florida East Coast Series regatta was sailed on the Indian River Lagoon at the U.S. Sailing Center Martin County on Sunday, October 2. Conditions were ideal for dinghy sailing with a steady 10 knot breeze out of the north.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Hurricane Ian#United Ways
veronews.com

Vero and Shores still very much at war over water

After a glimmer of hope last month that the Town of Indian River Shores and the City of Vero Beach might settle a federal antitrust lawsuit over Vero’s claim to a permanent service territory binding the Shores to Vero Utilities, a flurry of feisty letters exchanged by the parties’ legal teams show Vero and the Shores are still at odds over basic issues.
INDIAN RIVER SHORES, FL
veronews.com

Troopers investigating fatal crash on Oslo Road

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — An 84-year-old Vero Beach woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning on Oslo Road, officials said. The wreck also left a 34-year-old Vero Beach woman with serious injuries. The collision involving two sedans happened about 8:02 a.m. at Oslo Road and 27th Avenue...
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Crime Blotter: Oct. 6

Ambree Taylor Chaney, 24, of the 2400 block of 3rd Street, Vero Beach; Status: Held without bond; Charge(s): possession of fentanyl. Fabian Leon, 37, of the 1400 block of 36th Avenue, Vero Beach; Status: Held without bond; Charge(s): resisting arrest without violence, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of child abuse, carjacking, aggravated assault on law enforcement officer, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, driving with license suspended/revoked/canceled, willful wanton reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, leaving the scene of an accident with injury.
VERO BEACH, FL

