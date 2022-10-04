Read full article on original website
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One congressional race in Illinois, viewed by many as a toss-up, is gaining national attention on both sides. Voters will soon head to the polls to send either Democrat Nikki Budzinski or Republican Regan Deering to Congress to represent Illinois’ 13th Congressional District, which includes parts of Springfield, Champaign-Urbana, Decatur and Edwardsville. National Democratic leaders have flown to central Illinois to secure Budzinski’s chance at winning.
