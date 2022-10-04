ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Crown Rally visits Shriners Children’s Hospital in Greenville

By Elise Devlin
 5 days ago

GREENVILLE, S.C (WSPA) – For kids at the Greenville Shriners Hospitals for Children, roaring engines was the cue for a big entrance.

On Monday, Crown Rally made a pit stop to come by and raise money while sharing their love for sports cars.

“To see these children that have been struggling with their health come out, forget everything that they’re going through, forget about the hospital completely and just live in the moment and see pure joy, it’s been amazing,” said Tanner Gadomski, Crown Rally Volunteer Coordinator. “It’s been a blessing.”

The Shriners Children’s Hospital said since 2020, Crown Rally has donated approximately $80,000 in philanthropic investments to help treat the kids.

Crown Rally originally began when a few guys from Chicago went on a cruise and had an idea to start this.

Now, after this trip to Greenville, they have raised more than $1 million for charities.

Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
