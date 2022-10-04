Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Field Trespasser Files Police Report Against NFL Player Who Tackled HimNews Breaking LIVESanta Clara, CA
Sugar Kingdom: Handpicked Donut Shops in Los AngelesThe Daily ScoopLos Angeles, CA
Historically, California defied the odds and became a beacon to the worldDevoLos Angeles, CA
Kevin Hart’s Vegan Fast-Food Restaurant Is Opening in Monrovia This NovemberVegOut MagazineMonrovia, CA
Chipotle's Monumental 'Tortilla Robot' Will Make Your Order NowLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Related
uscannenbergmedia.com
Midterm elections: USC professor to host webinar for young voters
It’s midterm election season, and a USC professor is holding an info session on how to vote and why students’ votes matter. Nora Miller has the story on voter mobilization. Midterm elections are just around the corner, and USC is working to ensure students have a better idea...
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC students react to California decriminalizing jaywalking
After the passage of a California law that decriminalizes jaywalking, USC students no longer need to fear risking a citation if they cross the street outside of a crosswalk’s lines. On September 30, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law the Freedom To Walk Act (AB 2147) , permitting California...
uscannenbergmedia.com
A big first step: Latinx journalists discuss new book and the path ahead
To celebrate the release of Reporting on Latino/a/x Communities: A Guide for Journalists, authors and professors Amara Aguilar, Jesús Ayala and Teresa Puente joined together for a panel discussion Monday evening to share pieces of the book and what doors of conversation they want the book to open. The...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Confusion mounts over where midterm ballots will be cast on-campus
With the midterm elections approaching on Nov. 8, many USC students are unsure of how or where to cast their ballots. This confusion developed after the announcement of the destruction of the previous on-campus voting location, Ground Zero Cafe, which rendered the space off limits. From 2016 to 2020, USC’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
uscannenbergmedia.com
Peter V. Ueberroth plaque unveiled in the Court of Honor at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum bustled with the sound of triumphant horns Monday morning as Olympians and peers of Peter Ueberroth gathered to celebrate his induction into the Memorial Court of Honor for his work during the 1984 Summer Olympics. Speakers like Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and two-time Track and Field Olympic gold medalist Edwin Moses expressed their gratitude in front of the Coliseum’s torch lit in Ueberroth’s honor.
uscannenbergmedia.com
International and out-of-state students alienated by family weekend festivities
Family weekend is back and bigger than ever this year as COVID travel restrictions have fully relaxed, but many out-of-state and international students said they will not be able to participate in this weekend’s festivities. The three day event is held each fall and “offers families a snapshot into...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Senior citizens feel the impact of lack of affordable housing in the USC area, but one collaboration hopes to change that
The struggle for affordable housing has been a cause of concern for unhoused and low-income senior citizens in the South Los Angeles community for years. A new partnership between unexpected bedfellows – a real estate developer and a pastor – may offer a solution for at least a few dozen people in need.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Women at USC share challenges faced in male-dominated classrooms
For the first time in USC history, admissions for Marshall’s School of Business Class of 2025 reached gender parity: women make up 52% of the school’s student population. In 2019, USC’s Viterbi School of Engineering achieved gender parity for the first time as well, with an equal percentage of males and females pursuing an engineering major.
RELATED PEOPLE
uscannenbergmedia.com
USG’s new free shuttle initiative
Los Angeles is notorious for traffic, especially en route to the airport. Taxis and other mobility services overcharge during the rush hour. Well, the good news for USC students is that they can now book a free ride to Los Angeles International Airport for fall recess. A pilot program funded...
uscannenbergmedia.com
USG launches free shuttle service for fall break
It might sound too good to be true for students thinking of flying home for the holidays: A shuttle directly to LAX terminals will be provided for students free of cost. Starting with the upcoming fall break, students will not have to beg their friends for rides to LAX or drain their bank accounts with ride-share services.
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC Green Week: A look into USC’s sustainability efforts
Today, USC kicked off their second annual Green Week. The entire week will be filled with a multitude of sustainability-focused projects and events. With USC’s recent sustainability efforts, we thought we’d get students and staff to share their thoughts on how the university is doing with achieving their goals.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Unpack the Pac: Folks, we should have taken UCLA more seriously
USC (5-0, Week 5 result: 42-25 win vs. Arizona State) This was a tale of two halves for the Trojans. Arizona State was getting whatever they wanted on offense in the first half against USC’s defense. However, the Trojans flipped the switch at intermission and only allowed eight points to the Sun Devils after allowing 17 in the first half.
IN THIS ARTICLE
uscannenbergmedia.com
Local business provides USC students with food options all day, any day
Spudnuts Donuts isn’t lined with cardinal and gold. “Fight On!” signs don’t line the walls. Legends of Trojan football past don’t coax you inside. But come by after a night out, before the work day or midmorning on the weekend, and you’ll find a staple of Trojan culture.
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC women’s volleyball secures a close win over Utah
USC women’s volleyball defeated Utah in four sets 25-19, 21-25, 25-17, 25-21 at Galen Center on Sunday. Senior outside hitter Skylar Fields led with 25 kills, sophomore setter Mia Tuaniga led with 46 assists and graduate middle blocker Kalyah Williams led with nine blocks. The Trojans felt the electricity...
uscannenbergmedia.com
From media rights to athlete representation: will all USC sports benefit from the move to the Big Ten?
It’s no secret that USC’s football program is excited for a fresh start in the Big Ten conference of college athletics in 2024. Between a storied history of Heisman winners, National Championships and a massive pipeline to the NFL, this is a natural next step for the Trojans when it comes to competition and media representation. Athletes will get more exposure across the country, potentially better NIL deals, tougher competition and the chance to bring the Big Ten into the Los Angeles mediascape.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Stoppage Time: The title contender no one is talking about
“Stoppage Time” is a column by Sam Reno about NCAA women’s soccer. The Pacific Northwest road trip. Last season’s edition in the Evergreen State proved to be the difference in a Pac-12 title race decided by a singular point between USC and UCLA. It was a test...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
uscannenbergmedia.com
Hot start to Trojan football season creates buzz at USC
The last time USC football boasted a 5-0 record in a full season was in 2006, when many current Trojan undergrads weren’t even in kindergarten yet. This thrilling start has not only garnered students’ attention, but has also put USC on the map nationally. USC’s undefeated record and consistently high scoring have earned the team a #6 national ranking in the most recent AP Poll. Fans have hopes for a Trojans’ college football playoff appearance and potentially a chance at their first national championship since 2004.
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC’s motivation in Tuesday’s practice is to stay at the top of its game
The 5-0 Trojans started Tuesday’s practice with no music. But as USC started to lock in and ran drills, “Can’t Stop” blasted through the speakers. After holding Arizona State to minus-6 rushing yards in the second half of Saturday’s game, the Trojan defense set the tone during Tuesday’s practice. Their fiery energy radiated through their drills while “I’m on a new level” pierced through the air.
Comments / 1