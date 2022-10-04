Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally hitting theatres next month, and it will feature some returning favorites from the first film as well as some exciting newcomers. When the trailer was released during San Diego Comic-Con this summer, it featured the first look at I May Destroy You's Michaela Coel's character, Aneka. She will be playing a member of the Midnight Angels, a strike force composed of some of the best Dora Milaje. During a recent interview with Vogue Magazine, Coel confirmed her character was queer and in love with fellow warrior Ayo (Florence Kasumba), which is a romance that was created by Ta-Nehisi Coates and Roxane Gay in the comics. Coel is from East London, but both of her parents are from Ghana. She spoke to the outlet about the country's anti-LGBTQ laws and why she believes her role in the movie is important.

