Evil Dead Rise Director Shares Bloody BTS Photo
As fans wait for our first official look at the highly anticipated sequel Evil Dead Rise, director Lee Cronin took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes photo of the project, recalling how a year ago at this time, the production was immersed in the gooey glory of the franchise. Given how much time has passed since the project being announced and the lack of updates about what's in store for audiences, getting any sort of glimpse of the experience is a welcome reveal for fans. Check out the behind-the-scenes photo below before Evil Dead Rise lands in theaters on April 21, 2023.
Wonder Woman 3: Patty Jenkins Gives Surprising Script Update
It's been several months since there's been an update about the third Wonder Woman movie and little is known about the film, short of Gal Gadot is set to return and Patty Jenkins will once again be behind the camera. Now, however, Jenkins is offering a surprising update about the film, particularly the script. While at the Matera Film Festival in Italy (via The Direct), Jenkins explained that she recently finished writing the final scene for the film — and that while she planned a trilogy, she is thinking about what could happen next.
Who is Marvel's Werewolf By Night? Explained
Today sees the release of Disney+'s newest Marvel offering, Werewolf By Night. Just in time for spooky season, Werewolf By Night tells the story of an antihero who is, essentially just a werewolf character who can keep his intellect and his self-control. The character is one of a number of traditional "monster" characters Marvel has had during its 80+ years of publishing history, many of whom ended up having their destinies tied in with the fortunes of Blade, the vampire hunter. In the case of Werewolf by Night, the character also has ties to Moon Knight, in whose comic he first appeared, and a character who already got his shot at a Disney+ series, that one starring Oscar Isaac.
'SNL' Cast Members Try Becoming The Try Guys In Parody Of Ned Fulmer Scandal
"Saturday Night Live" poked fun at the cheating controversy involving the YouTube comedy group's founding member.
Saturday Night Live Host Brendan Gleeson Reveals What Paddington Bear Is Really Like
After releasing a genuinely hilarious promo for his upcoming hosting duties just yesterday, Saturday Night Live has debuted some traditional promos for Brendan Gleeson's upcoming episode of the weekly comedy series. The new promos feature Gleeson, musical guest Willow (daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith), and series star Chloe Fineman, making jokes not only about his appearance in The Tragedy of Macbeth, his Irish roots, and also his work in the Paddington movies. When asked by Willow what Paddington is like in real life, Gleeson replies: "Honestly? Total diva." Check out the full series of promos below and watch the episode this Saturday on NBC and Peacock.
Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Trailer Released, Reveals New Cast
Paramount+ has released a new trailer for Star Trek: Discovery Season 5. Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green introduced the trailer during the Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con. She joined the panel virtually from the set of Star Trek: Discovery in Toronto, where the streaming series is still filming its fifth season. The trailer reveals the first looks at Rayner, played by Callum Keith Rennie (The Umbrella Academy, Jessica Jones) and the team of Moll and L'ak, played by Eve Harlow (The 100, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Elias Toufexis (Shadowhunters, Blood of Zeus), respectively.
She-Hulk Showrunner Breaks Down Their Hilarious Take on the Daredevil Hallway Fight
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finally delivered on one of its most-anticipated elements in this week's penultimate episode, with Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) making a cameo appearance. In addition to playing off of the newfound dynamic between Matt and Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), the series found ways to be a trip down memory lane for fans of the formerly-Netflix-exclusive Daredevil series. Spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Ribbit and Rip it", below! Only look if you want to know! Those nods to Daredevil included She-Hulk's own take on the show's hallway fight scenes something that became an iconic staple of the Netflix series' run. As Jen and Matt worked to free Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews) from being kidnapped by Eugene Patillio / Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley), Matt ends up fighting some of Eugene's goons in a dimly lit hallway. Of course, Jen ultimately intervenes by smashing through the roof of the hallway, taking out some of the guards in the process.
The Mean One: Horror Parody of the Grinch Debuting in December
The joyful nature of winter holidays means that audiences get quite the contradiction when a horror film takes place during those festivities, though the upcoming film The Mean One from XYZ Films looks to be diving even further into that juxtaposition, as it's inspired by Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Despite not directly name-checking that narrative, its title comes from the song "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch," popularized in the 1966 animated special. To make for an even more special experience, the film will be made available for free on December 15th.
Jennifer Lawrence Says She "Lost A Sense of Control" After Hunger Games, Oscar Win
Jennifer Lawrence is one of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood, thanks in no small part to films like The Hunger Games, but now she's opening up about how the massive success of that film as well as winning the Oscar for 2012's Silver Linings Playbook not only accelerated her career but made her feel like she'd lost a sense of control as well.
New American Horror Story: New York City Character Posters Showcase Billie Lourd, Denis O'Hare, and More
American Horror Story: New York City is coming to FX later this month and it will feature the return of many favorites from the series, including Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Leslie Grossman, Patty LuPone, Rebecca Dayan, Nico Greetham, Isaac Powell, Sandra Bernhard, and Denis O'Hare. The season will mark Quinto's first appearance on the show in a decade, and fans got a glimpse at his character earlier this week. Images were also revealed of some of the show's newcomers, Russell Tovey and Charlie Carver. Yesterday and today, the official Instagram account for AHS shared more character posters for O'Hare, LuPone, Lourd, Bernhard, and another series newcomer, Joe Mantello.
Harley Quinn Actress Margot Robbie Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Taking Over the Role for Joker 2
As the live-action DC multiverse has ebbed and flowed over the years, there have been some undeniable bright spots, including Margot Robbie's take on Harley Quinn. Across Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), and The Suicide Squad, Robbie's portrayal of the antihero has earned a warm response from critics and fans alike, with some fans regarding her to be one of the strongest superhero movie castings yet. This made the news that Lady Gaga has seemingly been cast as an alternate universe version of the character in 2024's Joker: Folie a Deux a little surprising for some, especially when we're still not exactly sure where Robbie's Harley will be seen onscreen next. But in a recent interview with MTV News, Robbie expressed excitement at the alternate portrayal of Harley, in part because it shows how strong the character has become.
Hugh Jackman Issues Deadpool Caption Challenge
Hugh Jackman is offering up his own Deadpool challenge to his social media followers. It hasn't been too long since Ryan Reynolds made the official announcement that Hugh Jackman will play Wolverine again in Deadpool 3. The announcement was part of a hilarious video with the two friends, which also delivered the release date for the third Deadpool movie. The two actors squared off in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, long before Reynolds got to deliver his classic take on Deadpool in his solo film. With anticipation growing for Deadpool 3's 2024 release, Jackman challenges fans with a throwback picture.
Blockbuster Trailer Released by Netflix
Netflix has released the trailer for Blockbuster, its forthcoming sitcom set in a fictionalized version of the final Blockbuster Video on the planet. The show, which will drop next month, centers on WandaVision's Randall Park and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Melissa Fumero wearing the classic blue polo shirts that represented the uniform of Blokbuster corporate employees. If you spent any amount of time in the big-box video store over the years, the imagery of this trailer -- with the yellow walls, the familiar torn-ticket logo, and the signage and name tags that look exactly right -- will likely light up the nostalgia centers of your brain a little bit.
Werewolf By Night Had a Secret Thor: Love and Thunder Easter Egg We All Missed
Werewolf by Night is the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe project to hit Disney+ and it's the franchise's first-ever "special presentation." While there's a good chance some of the characters could be showing up in the MCU again, the special is its own standalone thing that does not require any knowledge of the movies and shows that came before. However, its still a Marvel project, which means easter eggs are pretty much inevitable. In fact, one eagle-eyed fan spotted a connection to Thor: Love and Thunder.
Mortal Kombat 2 Star Mehcad Brooks Teases Big Return for Jax
As he begins his run on Law & Order, former Supergirl series regular Mehcad Brooks is doing the press rounds, and took some time out to reassure fans that his Mortal Kombat character, Jax, will absolutely be back for more bone-crunching action in Mortal Kombat 2. The actor won't reveal details on what he knows of the sequel any more than Warner Bros. will, but he does promise that his robot arms will be up and running again in the second installment of the rebooted film franchise based on the beloved series of fighting games.
