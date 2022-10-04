As the live-action DC multiverse has ebbed and flowed over the years, there have been some undeniable bright spots, including Margot Robbie's take on Harley Quinn. Across Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), and The Suicide Squad, Robbie's portrayal of the antihero has earned a warm response from critics and fans alike, with some fans regarding her to be one of the strongest superhero movie castings yet. This made the news that Lady Gaga has seemingly been cast as an alternate universe version of the character in 2024's Joker: Folie a Deux a little surprising for some, especially when we're still not exactly sure where Robbie's Harley will be seen onscreen next. But in a recent interview with MTV News, Robbie expressed excitement at the alternate portrayal of Harley, in part because it shows how strong the character has become.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO