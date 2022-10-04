Read full article on original website
SunRail: Kissimmee tracks possibly repaired by late October after Hurricane Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – SunRail hopes to have rail service restored by the end of the month to its southernmost destinations, following damage from Hurricane Ian. The commuter rail line released new aerial pictures of the damage near the Kissimmee station Friday, showing an area under the tracks that collapsed during the storm.
🦒'They’re all safe:’ Flooding causes substantial impact for Central Florida Zoo
SANFORD, Fla. – The Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens in Sanford remains closed more than a week after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Central Florida. The animals were not harmed and the zoo sustained minimal damage, officials said. The issue is the flooding outside the zoo making it nearly impossible for guests to safely drive up to the entrance.
Salvation Army delivers donations to Hurricane Ian victims after partnering with News 6
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Salvation Army delivered donations to Orange County hurricane victims Friday, just days after a donation drive with News 6 collected more than 100,000 items. Judith Montedeoca is one of many people living in Cypress Landing Apartments whose homes were flooded during Hurricane Ian. Coupled...
Volusia County leaders estimate over a quarter billion in damage from Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The latest estimate of the damage wrought in Volusia County by Hurricane Ian has surpassed a quarter of a billion dollars, according to the county’s Emergency Management Director Jim Judge. Speaking at Frank Rendon Park in Daytona Beach Shores, Judge said the estimate rises...
‘The hurricane came and destroyed it:’ Orlo Vista residents salvage what they can after Ian’s flooding
ORLANDO, Fla. – Saturday morning, Orange County Commissioner Victoria Siplin and other volunteers from community organizations — including Winter Park NJROTC — took part in a cleanup in a number of local neighborhoods, including the Orlo Vista community. This, after floodwaters invaded homes there as a result of Hurricane Ian.
Julia strengthens into Category 1 hurricane
ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Julia strengthened into Hurricane Julia on Saturday evening with sustained winds of 75 mpg and moving west at 17mph. As of 2 p.m. Saturday, Julia was located 80 miles east of Isla De Providencia Columbia. [TRENDING: Orange County offers financial aid for struggling renters....
Osceola County considers seizing senior community after flood from Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee Village was still taped off on Friday because of the amount of standing water after Hurricane Ian. Osceola County manager, Don Fisher, said the senior living community is in a floodway and that they’ve seen three major floods since 2006. The community was built on the banks of Shingle Creek.
SBA opens Business Recovery Center in Seminole County for hurricane victims
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that it will operate a mobile Business Recovery Center for Seminole County starting Friday. Officials said that staff at the center will help Floridians with applying for the SBA disaster loan program to receive assistance with losses from Hurricane Ian.
City supports Cocoa police chief despite complaint, unpopularity with officers
COCOA, Fla. – Since he was sworn in last year, the city of Cocoa says Chief Evander Collier has helped reduce crime and led a more diverse police force. But a report from July says the city’s first Black police chief was investigated for racial comments to two of his officers.
Orlando FreeFall coming down after 14-year-old boy fell to his death
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando thrill ride where a 14-year-old boy fell to his death earlier this year is being taken down, according to a statement from the attraction’s operator, according to News 6 in Orlando. The Slingshot Group released a statement on Thursday on its plans for...
Cleanup begins for flooded Orange County communities
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Contractors and crews are cleaning up debris in Orange County communities as officials start the process of recovering from Hurricane Ian. “We are ready, and we will be working with FEMA and with our engineers to look at what we can do to mitigate some of that impact,” Ralphetta Akerm-Mcclary, the Fiscal and Operational Support Division manager of Orange County Public Works, said.
Ian caused 7.2M-gallon sewage spill into Indian River Lagoon, Brevard leaders say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian led to sewage overflow seeping through manholes, flooding streets and a 7.2 million-gallon spill into the Indian River Lagoon. It’s a concern to local biologists who said the lagoon was just starting to show small improvements. Brevard County officials reported the spill out...
St. Johns River still rising after reaching record flood stage
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearly 10 days after historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian, parts of the St. Johns River still haven’t crested. Along larger bodies of water, the crest, or highest point the river rise peaks, is delayed from the heaviest rain. In the case of the St. Johns River, tidal influences also impact water levels.
‘Night of a Million Lights’ returns, this year at Island H2O Water Park
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Give Kids The World’s Night of a Million Lights holiday event is returning this year to an all-new venue. This year, the event will be held at Island H2O water park from Nov. 11 through Jan. 1. “Named by USA Today the ‘Number One Thing...
FEMA to open Disaster Recovery Center in Osceola County
Osceola County – FEMA and the state of Florida announced the opening of a Disaster Recovery Center in Osceola County on Saturday. The DRC will open Sunday, Oct. 9 and will be located at the Hart Memorial Central Library located at 211 E. Dakin Avenue in Kissimmee. FEMA also announced that all of its Disaster Recovery Centers will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.
Orlando residents sift damage left behind by Hurricane Ian at flood-ravaged condo complex
ORLANDO, Fla. – Residents are sifting through damage at an Orlando condo complex that saw dozens of rescues after Hurricane Ian. A week after the storm hit, floodwater receded from Dockside at Ventura, but waterlogged belongings remain. [TRENDING: ‘We were part of the swamp:’ Gatorland talks recovery after Hurricane...
Seminole County residents frustrated over lack of FEMA assistance
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency has been helping thousands of people recover from what Hurricane Ian left behind, though not everyone has been satisfied with the agency’s results. FEMA representatives have been inundated with calls from Florida residents looking for financial assistance. [TRENDING: Orlando...
Scary good: Orlando food fair returns with spooky flavor
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando food fair is bringing a scary good time to Ivanhoe Brewing this weekend. The 407 Food Fair is back this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. for its Spooktober Fall Fest. [TRENDING: ‘We were part of the swamp:’ Gatorland talks recovery after Hurricane...
🐜What is that? Floating fire ant colonies survive flooding
ST. JOHNS RIVER, Fla. – It may look like a pile of dirt. Or floating debris on top of the water. But if you look closer, it’s actually a mound with thousands of aggressive and venomous fire ants. Since Hurricane Ian brought record-breaking rain and flooding to many...
Here’s where you can get some gourd-geous pumpkins around Central Florida
Here in Florida, we have the unlucky reality of not truly being able to experience fall the way other states do. We don’t really get the cool weather, or the changing of leaves, or the ability to curl up next to a fire with a hot pumpkin spice latte.
