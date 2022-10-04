ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

🦒'They’re all safe:’ Flooding causes substantial impact for Central Florida Zoo

SANFORD, Fla. – The Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens in Sanford remains closed more than a week after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Central Florida. The animals were not harmed and the zoo sustained minimal damage, officials said. The issue is the flooding outside the zoo making it nearly impossible for guests to safely drive up to the entrance.
SANFORD, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Orlando, FL
City
University, FL
Orlando, FL
Education
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
Orlando, FL
Cars
click orlando

‘The hurricane came and destroyed it:’ Orlo Vista residents salvage what they can after Ian’s flooding

ORLANDO, Fla. – Saturday morning, Orange County Commissioner Victoria Siplin and other volunteers from community organizations — including Winter Park NJROTC — took part in a cleanup in a number of local neighborhoods, including the Orlo Vista community. This, after floodwaters invaded homes there as a result of Hurricane Ian.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Julia strengthens into Category 1 hurricane

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Julia strengthened into Hurricane Julia on Saturday evening with sustained winds of 75 mpg and moving west at 17mph. As of 2 p.m. Saturday, Julia was located 80 miles east of Isla De Providencia Columbia. [TRENDING: Orange County offers financial aid for struggling renters....
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Osceola County considers seizing senior community after flood from Ian

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee Village was still taped off on Friday because of the amount of standing water after Hurricane Ian. Osceola County manager, Don Fisher, said the senior living community is in a floodway and that they’ve seen three major floods since 2006. The community was built on the banks of Shingle Creek.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucf#Hurricanes#Linus College#Hurricane Ian#Salvation Army
click orlando

Orlando FreeFall coming down after 14-year-old boy fell to his death

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando thrill ride where a 14-year-old boy fell to his death earlier this year is being taken down, according to a statement from the attraction’s operator, according to News 6 in Orlando. The Slingshot Group released a statement on Thursday on its plans for...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Cleanup begins for flooded Orange County communities

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Contractors and crews are cleaning up debris in Orange County communities as officials start the process of recovering from Hurricane Ian. “We are ready, and we will be working with FEMA and with our engineers to look at what we can do to mitigate some of that impact,” Ralphetta Akerm-Mcclary, the Fiscal and Operational Support Division manager of Orange County Public Works, said.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
click orlando

St. Johns River still rising after reaching record flood stage

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearly 10 days after historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian, parts of the St. Johns River still haven’t crested. Along larger bodies of water, the crest, or highest point the river rise peaks, is delayed from the heaviest rain. In the case of the St. Johns River, tidal influences also impact water levels.
DELAND, FL
click orlando

FEMA to open Disaster Recovery Center in Osceola County

Osceola County – FEMA and the state of Florida announced the opening of a Disaster Recovery Center in Osceola County on Saturday. The DRC will open Sunday, Oct. 9 and will be located at the Hart Memorial Central Library located at 211 E. Dakin Avenue in Kissimmee. FEMA also announced that all of its Disaster Recovery Centers will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Seminole County residents frustrated over lack of FEMA assistance

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency has been helping thousands of people recover from what Hurricane Ian left behind, though not everyone has been satisfied with the agency’s results. FEMA representatives have been inundated with calls from Florida residents looking for financial assistance. [TRENDING: Orlando...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Scary good: Orlando food fair returns with spooky flavor

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando food fair is bringing a scary good time to Ivanhoe Brewing this weekend. The 407 Food Fair is back this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. for its Spooktober Fall Fest. [TRENDING: ‘We were part of the swamp:’ Gatorland talks recovery after Hurricane...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

🐜What is that? Floating fire ant colonies survive flooding

ST. JOHNS RIVER, Fla. – It may look like a pile of dirt. Or floating debris on top of the water. But if you look closer, it’s actually a mound with thousands of aggressive and venomous fire ants. Since Hurricane Ian brought record-breaking rain and flooding to many...
ASTOR, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy