ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAS11

Racing Louisville FC players release statement in response to U.S. Soccer investigation findings, demand change

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Racing Louisville FC sent WHAS11 a statement on Saturday, Oct. 8 following the club's players issuing their own statement. It reads:. "We will fully cooperate with the NWSL/NWSLPA joint and independent investigation, pledging to provide the materials and access needed to complete the process. That includes follow up with the joint investigate team to the extent there is any contrary conclusion to the U.S. Soccer-related Sally Yates report. We wilk work in close coordination with the league to determine next steps."
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'I'm Puerto Rican proud': Emerging UofL leader shares her story

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the University of Louisville’s emerging leaders attributed hard work and her family’s solid foundation to her success on and off the field. Monica Negron, director of Hispanic, LatinX, and Indigenous Initiatives at the University of Louisville, said her and the Cultural Center look to serve underrepresented students.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
WLKY.com

Woman died by suicide at UPS Worldport in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro police said a woman died at the UPS Worldport on Wednesday night, and her death has been ruled a suicide. Several employees reached out to WLKY about an incident that night. It happened just before 11 p.m. at the airport on Grade Lane. We're...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Statues honoring Tuskegee Airmen unveiled in southern Indiana

SEYMOUR, Ind. — A memorial was unveiled in southern Indiana to honor the Tuskegee Airmen and their early work for the Civil Rights Movement. In 1945, Black officers in the 477th Bombardment Group attempted to integrate an all-white officers’ club. By the end of the night, 101 officers were arrested and three were court martialed.
SEYMOUR, IN
wdrb.com

Woman dies by suicide at UPS Worldport late Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman died by suicide at UPS’ global air hub in Louisville late Wednesday, according to authorities. Louisville Metro police confirmed the death, saying it is being investigated as a suicide. Multiple sources confirmed the woman was an employee of UPS. Police were called...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erin Simon
Person
Michelle Betos
WHAS11

JCPS annual 'Showcase of Schools' returns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're looking to enroll your student in a JCPS school next year, you won't want to miss the annual Showcase of Schools. The showcase will take place on Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Kentucky International Convention Center. This is the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#U S Soccer Federation#Louisville Captain
WHAS11

Wild Eggs opens new location in southern Indiana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — There is a brand new location of the locally-owned breakfast spot coming to Kentuckiana. The Wild Eggs family spans across Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio with multiple locations in each state. Some locations include: Mercantile Downtown, Landis Lakes, Westport Village, St. Matthews, Jeffersontown and Jeffersonville. Now,...
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

4 people shot Thursday evening near Louisville park, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were shot Thursday evening near a park in Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers received the report of a shooting just before 7 p.m. in the 5000 block of East Indian Trail at Petersburg Park in the Newburg neighborhood. Two people...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Soccer
WHAS11

Louisville mayor announces $40M affordable housing investment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced $40 million dollars will be going towards 300 affordable housing units which they hope to start building within the next 12 months. It's part of the mayor's multi-system plan to reduce houselessness. People who make 30% of the area's median income...
LOUISVILLE, KY
CBS Denver

5 marijuana shops in Louisville targeted by burglars

Burglars seem to be targeting marijuana shops in Louisville. In the past week, between Sept. 27 and Oct. 2, five marijuana dispensaries have been burglarized, three in Louisville and two in neighboring cities. Surveillance video shows three suspects enter the dispensaries while a fourth remains in the passenger front of the vehicle. Police said a silver KIA Sportage with a Georgia license plate RYE7152 has been used in several of the burglaries. In surveillance images, two of the suspects are seen wearing Colorado Buffalo sweatshirts while the third suspect is seen wearing a Houston Astros ball cap with an orange bill. Additional Information from the Louisville Police Department:Anyone with information about these burglaries, the identity of the persons of interest, or may have seen the vehicle described, is asked to contact the Louisville Police Department at 303-441-4444 or the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at www.nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). 
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Domestic violence survivor shares story for first time at downtown Louisville event; 'You have to heal before you can speak out'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Wednesday for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Center for Women and Families honored the lives of 19 people in Kentuckiana who died due to domestic or intimate partner violence in 2022 with their annual event "Speak Their Names." Elizabeth Wessels-Martin, the organization's president, said this...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy