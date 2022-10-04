Read full article on original website
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Racing Louisville FC sent WHAS11 a statement on Saturday, Oct. 8 following the club's players issuing their own statement. It reads:. "We will fully cooperate with the NWSL/NWSLPA joint and independent investigation, pledging to provide the materials and access needed to complete the process. That includes follow up with the joint investigate team to the extent there is any contrary conclusion to the U.S. Soccer-related Sally Yates report. We wilk work in close coordination with the league to determine next steps."
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Recent revelations about the search warrant that led to Breonna Taylor’s death have reopened old wounds in Louisville’s Black community and disrupted the city’s efforts to restore trust in the police department. Former Louisville officer Kelly Goodlett admitted in federal court that she...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the University of Louisville’s emerging leaders attributed hard work and her family’s solid foundation to her success on and off the field. Monica Negron, director of Hispanic, LatinX, and Indigenous Initiatives at the University of Louisville, said her and the Cultural Center look to serve underrepresented students.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Massive monster trucks will be revving up at the Yum! Center for a special, glow-in-the-dark show. Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to the city of Louisville for the first time ever, according to their website. The event will be held at three...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro police said a woman died at the UPS Worldport on Wednesday night, and her death has been ruled a suicide. Several employees reached out to WLKY about an incident that night. It happened just before 11 p.m. at the airport on Grade Lane. We're...
SEYMOUR, Ind. — A memorial was unveiled in southern Indiana to honor the Tuskegee Airmen and their early work for the Civil Rights Movement. In 1945, Black officers in the 477th Bombardment Group attempted to integrate an all-white officers’ club. By the end of the night, 101 officers were arrested and three were court martialed.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — News of President Joe Biden's federal marijuana possession pardons has some people in Louisville hopeful that Kentuckians can see the same throughout the state. It's a long-standing issue for activists who want to see low-level weed offenses decriminalized. Dee Dee Taylor, owner of 502 Hemp, said...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman died by suicide at UPS’ global air hub in Louisville late Wednesday, according to authorities. Louisville Metro police confirmed the death, saying it is being investigated as a suicide. Multiple sources confirmed the woman was an employee of UPS. Police were called...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s October and many are gearing up for their favorite fall activities including Halloween. Drag Queen Story Time kicked off its Halloween celebrations Saturday with “Halloqueen” fest. The street fair celebrates the LGBTQ community with family-friendly entertainment featuring more than 100 vendors, and...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a two hiatus, Gilda's Club Kentuckiana is bringing back WIGS. The fabulous event benefits families and individuals who seek cancer support at Gilda's Club Kentuckiana. In 2019, they were able to raise over $50,000 and they are hoping to raise even more this year. "This...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're looking to enroll your student in a JCPS school next year, you won't want to miss the annual Showcase of Schools. The showcase will take place on Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Kentucky International Convention Center. This is the...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Non-fatal shootings are down 30% in Louisville this year, from 450 to 314. Murders are down 8%, from 138 to 128. But there has been a massive influx of one highly illegal handgun modification. It's no bigger than a dime, but it turns a semi-automatic Glock...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The past two years have been tough on so many different professions. As a teacher, student or administrator, it's validating to learn you've been awarded a National Blue Ribbon from the Department of Education. Only one school in Kentuckiana was given the award in 2022, and...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Indiana woman last seen in Louisville. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Natalie Lake of Bedford was last seen near South 28th Street near Elliott Park. The agency reported her missing on Oct. 6.
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — There is a brand new location of the locally-owned breakfast spot coming to Kentuckiana. The Wild Eggs family spans across Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio with multiple locations in each state. Some locations include: Mercantile Downtown, Landis Lakes, Westport Village, St. Matthews, Jeffersontown and Jeffersonville. Now,...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were shot Thursday evening near a park in Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers received the report of a shooting just before 7 p.m. in the 5000 block of East Indian Trail at Petersburg Park in the Newburg neighborhood. Two people...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced $40 million dollars will be going towards 300 affordable housing units which they hope to start building within the next 12 months. It's part of the mayor's multi-system plan to reduce houselessness. People who make 30% of the area's median income...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's become an annual tradition over the last 6 years, a day of empowering cancer patients and their loves ones through photos. Every year, the UofL Health – Brown Cancer Center hosts 'Capturing the Moment,' a free photo shoot for dozens of families in downtown Louisville.
Burglars seem to be targeting marijuana shops in Louisville. In the past week, between Sept. 27 and Oct. 2, five marijuana dispensaries have been burglarized, three in Louisville and two in neighboring cities. Surveillance video shows three suspects enter the dispensaries while a fourth remains in the passenger front of the vehicle. Police said a silver KIA Sportage with a Georgia license plate RYE7152 has been used in several of the burglaries. In surveillance images, two of the suspects are seen wearing Colorado Buffalo sweatshirts while the third suspect is seen wearing a Houston Astros ball cap with an orange bill. Additional Information from the Louisville Police Department:Anyone with information about these burglaries, the identity of the persons of interest, or may have seen the vehicle described, is asked to contact the Louisville Police Department at 303-441-4444 or the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at www.nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Wednesday for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Center for Women and Families honored the lives of 19 people in Kentuckiana who died due to domestic or intimate partner violence in 2022 with their annual event "Speak Their Names." Elizabeth Wessels-Martin, the organization's president, said this...
