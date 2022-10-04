Read full article on original website
buffalorising.com
Construction Watch: Folwell Apartments
Work continues on the redevelopment of the former Children’s Hospital maternity building at 140 Hodge Avenue. People Inc. is spearheading the $14 million project. The senior apartments are a component of the larger Ellicott Development and Sinatra & Company Real Estate Elmwood Crossing project. The forty-four affordable apartments will...
buffalorising.com
Big Reveal: 47 East Amherst Street
A new plan has emerged for the Amherst Bowling Center property at 47 E. Amherst Street. Regan Development is working with HHL Architects on a proposal to demolish the existing 52,000 sq.ft building and replace it with a two- and four-story, 130-unit apartment complex. The project carries a $26 million price tag.
Major Change For Goodwills in New York
This is huge for Goodwill in New York State! The busiest time of the year for Goodwill has to be October for the Halloween season and December around the holiday season. Goodwill has started an online shopping website. It is pretty interesting. The goods that are donated and given to Goodwill are sorted and then posted on their website. You can shop through all of their categories. Even getting as specific as going to the clothes category and then picking RETRO, CLASSIC, DRESSES, etc. The difference is that each item is up for a bid. Usually, the timeframe is only a couple of days, but if you are the highest bidder then you win the item.
Erie County Auction holding a deeper meaning to some
Around one thousand community members flock to the Buffalo Niagara Conference Center for the Erie County Auction for foreclosed homes and buildings. But some are there for a deeper meaning.
WGRZ TV
Out 2 Eat: Fall features in Kenmore & the Old First Ward
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Out 2 Eat's quest to celebrate all things fall started at a cozy cafe and market where they not only make pumpkin spice lattes, they make the pumpkin syrup that they put in the pumpkin spice lattes. "We make all the syrups from scratch, so it's...
Favorite German Restaurant Reopens Its Doors In Amherst
This is the perfect time of year for people who love German food. If that's you, you'll be excited to hear that a German restaurant is reopening in Amherst. Technically, we're a little late to celebrate Oktoberfest. In Germany they celebrate starting in September...but a technicality is not going to stop people from getting excited about this restaurant coming back or from celebrating Oktoberfest anyway.
buffalorising.com
Auto Dealership Proposed for South Park Avenue
The former Parker’s Great British Institution’s manufacturing facility on South Park Avenue could have a future in the car business. Brenan Properties NY, LLC is seeking City approvals to redevelop the building at 1216 South Park Avenue into an automobile dealership. The 42,600 sq.ft. building was built in 1998 and renovated in 2017.
Boat Crash Last Night in Buffalo, New York is Odd
What the heck happened here? Erie County Sheriffs Department, Lake Erie Towing, Buffalo Police & Buffalo Fire were all involved in a rescue at the Erie Basin Marina recently. Check out the picture below. If you missed it, the accident really happened on Tuesday night. The distress call was made...
Hamburg closes Milestrip Road, just northwest of Coder Road intersection
Hamburg Town Highway and Engineering announced Friday that they have closed Milestrip Road, northwest of the Coder Road intersection, until further notice.
Man injured in overnight Seneca Street shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One male was shot in an overnight shooting incident on Seneca Street, Buffalo police said. Authorities say they responded to a call at 3:20 a.m. on the 2300 block of Seneca on Saturday morning. A 40-year-old Buffalo male was struck during some type of dispute at an establishment. He was transported […]
buffalorising.com
Inaugural Trash & Treat Costume Walk
Want to be a superhero this Halloween season? It’s easy! All you have to do is throw on a costume and join others who are helping to clean up the city. On Saturday, October 22, Community Canvases, WNY Trash Mob, and Black Rock Riverside Alliance will take to the streets for a Trash & Treat Costume Walk. Ordinary citizens, masked crusaders, and numerous organizations will be participating in this feel good walk, with plenty of goodies along the way.
newyorkalmanack.com
Invasive Hydrilla Found Infesting Niagara River
This past summer, a hydrilla plant found by a boat steward during a routine inspection prompted another round of surveys along the Niagara River. The intercepted hydrilla fragment was wedged between a boat and trailer at the Niawanda Park boat launch in the city of Tonawanda in Erie County, NY. DEC and the Western New York Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (WNY PRISM) are conducting more extensive surveys of marinas and inlets in the area to monitor hydrilla infestations. DEC is expected to work with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (Ontario, Canada) to amend the North Tonawanda hydrilla management plan to include the new finds and to conduct control activities.
Investigators looking into cause of Kingsley Street fire
It's not clear what caused the fire, but officials are looking into it. No injuries were reported.
buffalorising.com
Welcome Round Man to the Outer Harbor
Buffalo’s beloved Flat Man sculpture at the Outer Harbor has been removed, and replaced with Round Man. The ‘new’ 20-foot steel sculpture – created in 1967 by Buffalo sculptor, Larry Griffis Jr. – can now be found along the Greenway Nature Trail at the Bell Slip. As for Flat Man, that sculpture is returning to its home at Griffis Sculpture Park in East Otto, New York. The sculpture exchange program offers virtually limitless possibilities, thanks to an arrangement between the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) and the Ashford Hollow Foundation, which operates the Sculpture Park.
wnypapers.com
More art coming to Lewiston: Fall Festival chili-cooking competition at Gallo to benefit 'Lewiston Landing' sculpture
Michael Hibbard and his flagship Gallo Coal Fire Kitchen will host a chili cookoff and Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15, to raise money for the “Lewiston Landing” sculpture. The fundraiser begins at 1 p.m. and features a basket raffle, live music, chili tastings, and a beer pairing...
North Tonawanda police seek help in identifying minor
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The North Tonawanda Police say they have located an approximately five-year-old girl. The girl’s parents have been located. The girl was located walking down 15th Avenue to Meadow Drive. She is caucasian, approximately 3’5″ tall, with long blonde hair, and blue eyes. She was found wearing a yellow Hello Kitty […]
Gorgeous Farm For Sale In Springville, NY [PHOTOS]
The fall is the perfect time to shop for houses in Western New York. The leaves are changing and the cooler air has moved in. There are some pretty spectacular places to see and consider if you are buying a home. There are some homes that are fit for "the...
wnypapers.com
Founder of Grand Island's paramedic program honored in special ceremony
The Grand Island Fire Co. was established with 53 founding members in 1938. But it wouldn’t have the paramedic unit, for which it is now renowned, until 1979. Dr. Edward “Ted” Rayhill, 93, the individual who was instrumental in creating the training program for paramedics, was honored Oct. 2, when members of the Grand Island Fire Co. came to his home for an inspection on his front lawn.
“I know there’s a lot of pain”: Eastern Hills Church fund to help Bergum kids
CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Clarence community is rallying behind the four Bergum children, who lost both of their parents and grandparents. The pastor of Eastern Hills Church, Patrick Jones, says the church is trying to bring the Bergum family hope in the wake of tragedy. “There’s a number of people just saying what can […]
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: October 7 - October 9
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you and your family are looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events taking place across the region. Buffalo Bills take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium. The 3-1 Buffalo Bills are set to return to Highmark Stadium Sunday...
