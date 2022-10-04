ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

buffalorising.com

Construction Watch: Folwell Apartments

Work continues on the redevelopment of the former Children’s Hospital maternity building at 140 Hodge Avenue. People Inc. is spearheading the $14 million project. The senior apartments are a component of the larger Ellicott Development and Sinatra & Company Real Estate Elmwood Crossing project. The forty-four affordable apartments will...
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Big Reveal: 47 East Amherst Street

A new plan has emerged for the Amherst Bowling Center property at 47 E. Amherst Street. Regan Development is working with HHL Architects on a proposal to demolish the existing 52,000 sq.ft building and replace it with a two- and four-story, 130-unit apartment complex. The project carries a $26 million price tag.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Major Change For Goodwills in New York

This is huge for Goodwill in New York State! The busiest time of the year for Goodwill has to be October for the Halloween season and December around the holiday season. Goodwill has started an online shopping website. It is pretty interesting. The goods that are donated and given to Goodwill are sorted and then posted on their website. You can shop through all of their categories. Even getting as specific as going to the clothes category and then picking RETRO, CLASSIC, DRESSES, etc. The difference is that each item is up for a bid. Usually, the timeframe is only a couple of days, but if you are the highest bidder then you win the item.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
WGRZ TV

Out 2 Eat: Fall features in Kenmore & the Old First Ward

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Out 2 Eat's quest to celebrate all things fall started at a cozy cafe and market where they not only make pumpkin spice lattes, they make the pumpkin syrup that they put in the pumpkin spice lattes. "We make all the syrups from scratch, so it's...
KENMORE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Favorite German Restaurant Reopens Its Doors In Amherst

This is the perfect time of year for people who love German food. If that's you, you'll be excited to hear that a German restaurant is reopening in Amherst. Technically, we're a little late to celebrate Oktoberfest. In Germany they celebrate starting in September...but a technicality is not going to stop people from getting excited about this restaurant coming back or from celebrating Oktoberfest anyway.
AMHERST, NY
buffalorising.com

Auto Dealership Proposed for South Park Avenue

The former Parker’s Great British Institution’s manufacturing facility on South Park Avenue could have a future in the car business. Brenan Properties NY, LLC is seeking City approvals to redevelop the building at 1216 South Park Avenue into an automobile dealership. The 42,600 sq.ft. building was built in 1998 and renovated in 2017.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Boat Crash Last Night in Buffalo, New York is Odd

What the heck happened here? Erie County Sheriffs Department, Lake Erie Towing, Buffalo Police & Buffalo Fire were all involved in a rescue at the Erie Basin Marina recently. Check out the picture below. If you missed it, the accident really happened on Tuesday night. The distress call was made...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man injured in overnight Seneca Street shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One male was shot in an overnight shooting incident on Seneca Street, Buffalo police said. Authorities say they responded to a call at 3:20 a.m. on the 2300 block of Seneca on Saturday morning. A 40-year-old Buffalo male was struck during some type of dispute at an establishment. He was transported […]
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Inaugural Trash & Treat Costume Walk

Want to be a superhero this Halloween season? It’s easy! All you have to do is throw on a costume and join others who are helping to clean up the city. On Saturday, October 22, Community Canvases, WNY Trash Mob, and Black Rock Riverside Alliance will take to the streets for a Trash & Treat Costume Walk. Ordinary citizens, masked crusaders, and numerous organizations will be participating in this feel good walk, with plenty of goodies along the way.
BUFFALO, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Invasive Hydrilla Found Infesting Niagara River

This past summer, a hydrilla plant found by a boat steward during a routine inspection prompted another round of surveys along the Niagara River. The intercepted hydrilla fragment was wedged between a boat and trailer at the Niawanda Park boat launch in the city of Tonawanda in Erie County, NY. DEC and the Western New York Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (WNY PRISM) are conducting more extensive surveys of marinas and inlets in the area to monitor hydrilla infestations. DEC is expected to work with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (Ontario, Canada) to amend the North Tonawanda hydrilla management plan to include the new finds and to conduct control activities.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
buffalorising.com

Welcome Round Man to the Outer Harbor

Buffalo’s beloved Flat Man sculpture at the Outer Harbor has been removed, and replaced with Round Man. The ‘new’ 20-foot steel sculpture – created in 1967 by Buffalo sculptor, Larry Griffis Jr. – can now be found along the Greenway Nature Trail at the Bell Slip. As for Flat Man, that sculpture is returning to its home at Griffis Sculpture Park in East Otto, New York. The sculpture exchange program offers virtually limitless possibilities, thanks to an arrangement between the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) and the Ashford Hollow Foundation, which operates the Sculpture Park.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

North Tonawanda police seek help in identifying minor

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The North Tonawanda Police say they have located an approximately five-year-old girl. The girl’s parents have been located. The girl was located walking down 15th Avenue to Meadow Drive. She is caucasian, approximately 3’5″ tall, with long blonde hair, and blue eyes. She was found wearing a yellow Hello Kitty […]
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
wnypapers.com

Founder of Grand Island's paramedic program honored in special ceremony

The Grand Island Fire Co. was established with 53 founding members in 1938. But it wouldn’t have the paramedic unit, for which it is now renowned, until 1979. Dr. Edward “Ted” Rayhill, 93, the individual who was instrumental in creating the training program for paramedics, was honored Oct. 2, when members of the Grand Island Fire Co. came to his home for an inspection on his front lawn.
GRAND ISLAND, NY

