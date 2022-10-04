Read full article on original website
Related
Strange AirPods Pro 2 notification bug tells users to replace the battery soon
Apple unveiled the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) during the iPhone 14 event about a month ago. The new wireless earbuds look just like their predecessors, but they’re better in almost every way. You can check out our AirPods Pro 2 review here. But the AirPods Pro 2 have an annoying notification bug that’s warning buyers to replace the battery soon.
iPad 2022 radical new design just tipped by Amazon listing
An Amazon Japan listing for a 10th-gen iPad case shows off the new iPad's new modern look.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei previews Vision Smart Screen 75-inch and 86-inch Smart TVs with 120 Hz refresh rates
Huawei has previewed more Smart TVs, having recently presented the Vision Smart Screen Z65 Gaming Edition. Teased on Weibo, both TVs will sit within its Vision Smart Screen series. While Huawei has not listed either Smart TV on its website yet, its Weibo preview outlines numerous features. For one, Huawei...
Accessory makers begin selling cases for redesigned 10th-gen iPad ahead of official announcement
Apple has been rumored to introduce new iPad models later this month, which has even been corroborated by 9to5Mac. Now, accessory makers have begun selling cases for a redesigned (and non-existent) 10th generation iPad ahead of the official launch, which suggests that the new products are indeed coming soon. Cases...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iPhone 14 Plus out tomorrow, here are five reasons to buy
The iPhone 14 Plus sales start tomorrow. Apple has announced that customers from over 44 countries and regions can get their hands on these new devices starting October 7, with 20 other countries in the following week, and three more by the end of the month. If you skipped the other iPhone 14 models, here are five reasons to choose the iPhone 14 Plus.
CNET
Cut Your Utility Costs With a Refurbished Ecobee Smart Thermostat
A smart thermostat means you'll never have to come home to a cold house again, and it can even help you save some money on your utilities. And if you're looking to upgrade, we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Right now, Woot has several refurbished Ecobee smart thermostats on sale for far less than they typically cost new, including some of our favorite smart thermostats. This sale runs from now until Oct. 8, and there's a chance that some models may sell out before then.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi Buds 4 Pro arrive with LDAC support, ANC and a dual driver set-up
Xiaomi has brought the Redmi Buds 4 Pro to Europe following a launch in the company's home market. Released alongside the Redmi Buds 4 and other products, the Redmi Buds 4 Pro feature a 10 mm + 6 mm dual driver design, allegedly to leverage Hi-Res Audio and LDAC at 990 kbit/s when paired to an Android smartphone. For reference, the earbuds support AAC and SBC codecs too, as well as Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus Buds Pro 2: Design and specifications leak for upcoming dual-driver earbuds
OnLeaks has revealed that OnePlus is developing a successor to the Buds Pro, which arrived just over a year ago. Although the leaker has not showcased the earbuds' design yet, they claim that OnePlus will sell them in green, matte black and white colourways. Presumably, the new green colour option will ship with a colour-matched charging case and ear tips.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 12T series arrives with flagship hardware, 1220p displays and high-resolution OIS cameras
Xiaomi has revealed the Xiaomi 12T series, consisting of the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro. Both equipped with tempting hardware for smartphone fans, the Xiaomi 12T Pro is more geared toward those who want a flagship smartphone without paying the current going rate for flagship smartphones. The Xiaomi 12T series is orderable from today with pre-order bonus, including a free Redmi Pad.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10+ with self-emptying dock launches in Europe
The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10+ has been launched in Europe. The vacuum has up to 4,000 Pa suction power, with two rotating microfiber pads for deeper stain removal. S-cross AI provides 3D obstacle avoidance, and the device can produce a 360° scan of your house with LDS laser navigation and support for 3D mapping. Plus, the company claims that the gadget has enhanced automatic carpet detection.
Digital Trends
This HP Workstation laptop is over $2,300 off (seriously!)
The HP ZBook Fury G8 Mobile Workstation, a laptop that’s powerful enough for professional purposes, is currently on sale from HP with a $2,370 discount. You’ll only have to pay $1,939 for the machine, which is less than half its original price of $4,309. HP’s laptop deals always draw a lot of attention, so we’re not sure how long this offer will last — click that Buy Now button as fast as you can if you don’t want to miss out.
CNET
Lenovo's Simple Smart Clock Essential Is Down to a New $30 Low at Amazon
If you're still slapping a dusty alarm clock with a brass bell on top, you should know that alarm clocks have gotten much smarter, just like everything else. Lenovo makes a series of smart clocks like the Smart Clock 2 and the original Lenovo Smart Clock. The brand also has a simpler version of the smart clock with just the essential features. Right now the second-generation version of the Smart Clock Essential is on sale for just $30 at Amazon. That's close to 60% off its usual price and a new all-time low for it. The deal is matched at Best Buy, too.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro arrives in Europe with €89.99 early bird pricing
Xiaomi has finally brought the Smart Band 7 Pro to Europe, having already introduced the wearable in China. Unsurprisingly, the Smart Band 7 Pro remains unchanged from the device that premiered in July. As such, Xiaomi has included a 1.64-inch AMOLED display with a 70% screen-to-body ratio and a 326 PPI. Incidentally, the display can adjust its brightness automatically, which is not always a given on cheaper fitness trackers.
notebookcheck.net
Garmin Fenix 6 and MARQ receive Alpha update version 23.73 with new tools and bug fixes
Garmin has released the Alpha version 23.73 update for its Fenix 6, Enduro, Tactix Delta, Quatix 6 and MARQ smartwatches. While the new software is available for all models of the Fenix 6, like the 6s and 6s Pro, the MARQ Aviator is not eligible for the Alpha. The software...
notebookcheck.net
Sony Xperia 1 IV cuts a poor figure in underwhelming battery life results
The Sony Xperia 1 IV may have a lot going for it, but battery life is not one of them. With comparatively slow charging too, the Xperia 1 IV falls short of expectations, particularly given its 5,000 mAh battery. As detailed battery life analysis demonstrates, the Xperia 1 IV needs recharging significantly sooner than its peers.
9to5Mac
iPhone haptic keyboard: How to tap into it in iOS 16
One of the upgrades with iOS 16 that’s a bit under the radar is the ability to use haptic feedback with the native keyboard. Here’s how to turn on the iPhone haptic keyboard and why it’s preferable to third-party keyboards. While we’ve seen third-party keyboards like Google’s...
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel Watch: Unboxing photos show thick display bezels as watch band prices leak
Fresh leaks have revealed more information about the Pixel Watch before the device's impending introduction. Not only unboxing photos emerged, but also hands-on photos of the smartwatch's proprietary watch band, which Amazon has confirmed will cost at least £49 each. Google Pixel Smartwatch Leaks / Rumors. Google is just...
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto G32 5G details surface with codename 'Devon'
91mobiles has leaked new details about Motorola 'Devon', which the website and Evan Blass last reported on in June. Supposedly, 'Devon' remains a version of the Moto G32; the 4G version launched in July. Purportedly, a few specifications have changed since Blass' earlier leak, though. According to 91mobiles, 'Devon' will...
notebookcheck.net
Google Nest Wifi Pro: Pre-orders commence for Matter standard and Wi-Fi 6E compatible routers
Google has announced the Google Nest Wifi Pro, despite having a product event lined up on October 6. Built to fit into a home without looking too obtrusive, the Nest Wifi Pro is also its first Wi-Fi 6E router; until now, the company's routers have been marooned on the older Wi-Fi 5 standard.
Engadget
The Pixel Tablet will attach to a speaker base to double as a smart display
After some stops and starts, Google is returning to tablets, but with a smart home twist. The company first teased the upcoming Pixel Tablet at I/O this year, saying the device would be launching in 2023. Though that release window is at least several months away, Google was eager to share more details at its hardware launch event today.
Comments / 0