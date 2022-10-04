ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry breaks silence on nasty Jordan Poole rumors that supposedly led to Draymond Green fight

NBA insider Chris Haynes reported on Wednesday that there has been a noticeable change in Jordan Poole’s attitude since training camp started for the Golden State Warriors. Apparently, this change in attitude was something that was “building up” and that it may have played a major factor in Poole’s shocking altercation with Draymond Green during Wednesday’s practice.
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
hotnewhiphop.com

Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension

Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
Bleacher Report

Heat Rumors: Victor Oladipo Could Play 'Huge Role' amid Jae Crowder Trade Buzz

The Miami Heat have high hopes for Victor Oladipo after re-signing the guard this offseason. "The Heat are optimistic Oladipo can play a huge role," ESPN's Zach Lowe reported. Though Miami reportedly is also interested in adding veteran Jae Crowder, Oladipo cannot be part of any trade until Jan. 15 after signing a new deal in July. Dewayne Dedmon and Caleb Martin are also ineligible to be traded until midseason, limiting potential options for a Crowder deal.
Bleacher Report

Why NBA Insiders Don't Expect Draymond Green Punch Will Force Divorce

On Wednesday, when word got out that Draymond Green and Jordan Poole had been involved in an altercation, the fog of competing reporting left much to the imagination. The most definitive report, from The Athletic's Shams Charania, Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson, described the incident as a "chest-to-chest interaction" with Green "forcefully [striking] Poole."
Bleacher Report

Nuggets' Jamal Murray Exits Preseason Game vs. Bulls with Minor Thigh Injury

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray was ruled out of Friday's preseason game against the Chicago Bulls with left thigh soreness, the team announced. Murray notched two points and five assists before exiting. He also appeared in the team's preseason opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, finishing with 10 points, two rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes.
Bleacher Report

Packers' Rasul Douglas Says Playing Game in London with Eagles 'F--king Sucked'

It's probably safe to say that Green Bay Packers defensive back Rasul Douglas isn't excited to be playing in London against the New York Giants on Sunday. Douglas did so during his second NFL season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, a 24-18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it wasn't exactly a memorable experience.
Bleacher Report

Wizards' Bradley Beal Says Steph Curry 'Messed Up the Game in a Good Way'

Bradley Beal believes Stephen Curry has changed basketball for the better. "He messed up the game in a good way," Beal said on The Old Man and the Three podcast (22:30). Beal added that Curry might have hurt the youth game because kids only want to shoot threes, but it's made a positive impact at the NBA level.
Bleacher Report

Wizards' Bradley Beal Says Criticism Around $251M Contract 'Comes with the Territory'

Bradley Beal says he's not worried about whatever criticism may come in the aftermath of his signing a five-year, $251 million contract with the Wizards this summer. "It comes with the territory," Beal said on the Old Man and the Three podcast (15:27 mark). "Everybody's gonna have an opinion. If I go 0-for-10 in a game, somebody will be like, 'Oh, look what they did.' It's gonna happen. I can't pay attention to that at all."
Bleacher Report

Lakers Must Go All-In on Russell Westbrook Amid Latest Trade Rumors

As the Los Angeles Lakers continue to navigate the 2022 preseason largely without their superstars, one of L.A.'s most notable players continues to be the subject of trade buzz. The Russell Westbrook experiment was a failure last season. The nine-time All-Star never played particularly well, and the Lakers stumbled to...
