Intruder arrested behind Pakistan embassy building
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A man was arrested behind the Pakistan Embassy on Monday afternoon.
The press secretary confirmed that the Secret Service arrested the man in the backyard of a building on Massachusetts Avenue belonging to the Pakistan Embassy around 3-4 p.m.
Nobody was inside the building at that time.
