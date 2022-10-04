ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Intruder arrested behind Pakistan embassy building

By Makea Luzader
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A man was arrested behind the Pakistan Embassy on Monday afternoon.

The press secretary confirmed that the Secret Service arrested the man in the backyard of a building on Massachusetts Avenue belonging to the Pakistan Embassy around 3-4 p.m.

Nobody was inside the building at that time.

