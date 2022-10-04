Burglary suspect shot by homeowner in Chinatown, police say

CHICAGO — Police say a man returning home Monday night opened fire on a suspected burglar inside his residence.

The 32-year-old man, who police say holds a valid gun license, shot the burglar in the stomach in the 300 block of W. 24th St. around 6:30 p.m.

The shooting occurred in the Armour Square neighborhood of Chinatown

According to police, the 30-year-old suspect arrived in good condition at the University of Chicago hospital.

No word from police on if charges are pending at this time.

