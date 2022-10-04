Burglary suspect shot by homeowner in Chinatown, police say
CHICAGO — Police say a man returning home Monday night opened fire on a suspected burglar inside his residence.
The 32-year-old man, who police say holds a valid gun license, shot the burglar in the stomach in the 300 block of W. 24th St. around 6:30 p.m.
The shooting occurred in the Armour Square neighborhood of Chinatown
According to police, the 30-year-old suspect arrived in good condition at the University of Chicago hospital.
No word from police on if charges are pending at this time.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
