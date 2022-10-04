ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burglary suspect shot by homeowner in Chinatown, police say

By Alonzo Small, Lourdes Duarte
WGN News
 5 days ago

CHICAGO — Police say a man returning home Monday night opened fire on a suspected burglar inside his residence.

The 32-year-old man, who police say holds a valid gun license, shot the burglar in the stomach in the 300 block of W. 24th St. around 6:30 p.m.

The shooting occurred in the Armour Square neighborhood of Chinatown

According to police, the 30-year-old suspect arrived in good condition at the University of Chicago hospital.

No word from police on if charges are pending at this time.

Pat McCarthy
4d ago

WGN has failed to mention anything regarding Sunday Night's crime spree across the Near North Side that resulted in 15 victims in 12 different carjacking incidents, in one incident a man was shot twice and in 2 of the other incidents the victims were pistol whipped. Shouldn't they inform their Chicago viewers about ongoing public safety issues in the area? Or are they trying to help incumbent politicians like Pritzker before the November election, by not mentioning this. Pritzker probably gave them money not to.

Saltie280
4d ago

C'mon homeowner....a nice double tap could have saved you and the Illinois taxpayers a lot of money and trouble.

