Allied Industrial Partners Announces Investment in Wall Recycling
Allied Industrial Partners LLC, an industrial-focused private equity firm, announced that it has made a strategic investment in Wall Recycling, LLC, a leading regional provider of solid waste hauling, disposal and recycling services for municipal, commercial and industrial waste generators throughout North Carolina. The company will continue to be led by its founder and CEO Dan Wall.
Industry Partnership Achieves Positive Results in Pilot Project Using Mushrooms to Decarbonize Construction Waste
Lendlease, Rubicon Technologies, Inc., Mycocycle, and Rockwood Sustainable Solutions, announced the completion of a successfully partnered pilot involving used asphalt shingles, mushrooms, and mycoremediation technology to reduce construction and demolition waste in order to produce a sustainable and reusable product to further create a more circular economy. According to the...
Civista Bancshares, Inc. To AcquireVision Financial Group, Inc.
Sandusky, OH Civista Bancshares, Inc. announced the signing of a definitive stock purchase agreement pursuant to which Civista will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Pittsburgh-based Vision Financial Group, Inc., a leading privately held, independent, full-service general equipment leasing & financing company. Founded In 1991 by Fred Summers, VFG provides lending solutions to both small- and medium-sized businesses and large corporate customers across the United States. VFG plays a meaningfulrole in the success and growth of its customers’ businesses by serving as a knowledgeable andreliable financing source for revenue-producing equipment. Based on financial data as of June30, 2022, VFG had total loan and lease assets of approximately $89 million, and is expected togenerate loan and lease originations exceeding $120 million during 2022.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to Host Webinar for Innovative Circular Economy Business Accelerator, NextCycle Colorado
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will be hosting a webinar to answer questions about NextCycle Colorado and share information with those interested in joining the program. The webinar will take place from 1 – 2 p.m., Oct. 18, 2022. NextCycle challenges businesses, organizations, non-profits, universities, and entrepreneurs to pursue innovative projects that will boost markets for recycled, remanufactured, or recovered content in Colorado. Eligible applicants include businesses, or other entities that turn recovered materials into marketable products in Colorado. Recovered or remanufactured materials are materials that have reached the end of their current use and may include plastics, metals, fibers, organics (including food scraps), reuse, and construction and demolition debris.
Roll-off and recycling management system
Starlight Software Solutions, a leading provider of software for waste and recycling management, announces a new release of features and functions specific to roll-off waste haulers and recyclers. This new version of Starlight is a 100 percent fully cloud-based software system, providing infinite storage and automated systems for optimized efficiency. The industry-leading cloud solution for roll-off haulers and recyclers has the added power of the AWS cloud platform which provides endless storage capabilities, nearly constant uptime, and high security. Additionally, this new cloud product includes Starlight’s industry-leading cloud reporting, a robust tool for creating reports on key metrics with simplified drag and drop functionality, allowing operators to instantly see where opportunities and risks exist in their operations. As a result, haulers can adapt to meet customer needs, fulfill change orders, capture new sales, better manage inventory, routes and drivers. These new roll-off and recycling management system features are among many new capabilities Starlight will be releasing this Fall, starting in August 2022. Scheduled releases include solutions specific to commercial haulers with subscription-based accounts, residential trash services, and portable toilet. Each of these solutions will be cloud-based and backed by the same five-star customer support for which Starlight has been long known. For more information, e-mail [email protected] or visit www.starlightsoftwaresolutions.com.
RoadRunner Recycling Acquires Compology to Accelerate Sustainable Waste and Recycling
RoadRunner Recycling, a leader in comprehensive sustainable waste management, announced it has acquired Compology, a waste and recycling smart metering technology company. This moves bolsters RoadRunner’s sustainability offerings through enhanced data collection, artificial intelligence (AI), and ESG reporting capabilities, positioning it to accelerate the modernization of the waste and recycling industry at large.
Republic Services and Archaea Energy Announce Renewable Natural Gas Project at Middle Point Landfill
Republic Services and Archaea Energy announced plans for an RNG facility at Middle Point Landfill to be developed through the companies’ Lightning Renewables, LLC joint venture. The project will convert the gas that naturally occurs as the waste in place at Middle Point Landfill decomposes into pipeline-quality RNG that can be used as a low-carbon alternative to fossil fuels.
SafetyFOCUS Training Geared for Fast Business Impact
SafetyFOCUS from the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) provides practical guidance that workplace safety and health professionals can immediately implement at their businesses. The upcoming immersive education experience is an ideal resource when the objective is to enact change quickly to help an organization prevent worker injuries, illnesses and fatalities.
