Starlight Software Solutions, a leading provider of software for waste and recycling management, announces a new release of features and functions specific to roll-off waste haulers and recyclers. This new version of Starlight is a 100 percent fully cloud-based software system, providing infinite storage and automated systems for optimized efficiency. The industry-leading cloud solution for roll-off haulers and recyclers has the added power of the AWS cloud platform which provides endless storage capabilities, nearly constant uptime, and high security. Additionally, this new cloud product includes Starlight’s industry-leading cloud reporting, a robust tool for creating reports on key metrics with simplified drag and drop functionality, allowing operators to instantly see where opportunities and risks exist in their operations. As a result, haulers can adapt to meet customer needs, fulfill change orders, capture new sales, better manage inventory, routes and drivers. These new roll-off and recycling management system features are among many new capabilities Starlight will be releasing this Fall, starting in August 2022. Scheduled releases include solutions specific to commercial haulers with subscription-based accounts, residential trash services, and portable toilet. Each of these solutions will be cloud-based and backed by the same five-star customer support for which Starlight has been long known. For more information, e-mail [email protected] or visit www.starlightsoftwaresolutions.com.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 22 HOURS AGO