West Side Nut Club announces winning Fall Festival Half Pot ticket
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The winning number for the West Side Nut Club Half Pot has been drawn. On Saturday, Nut Club officials unveiled the lucky number is NC-5380161. The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot officially passed last year’s record high. The half pot’s total is...
Full Friday getting underway at West Side Nut Club Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s day five of the Fall Festival!. The half pot is nearing $1 million, and several events are set for the final few days.
Breakdown of the history of the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thousands of people pack West Franklin Street each year for the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival, which has evolved in its 101 years. West Side Nut Club Historian, Doug DeMoss, took 14 News on a trip down memory lane. The past 101 years of the...
Church spends over 40 years making ‘monster ears’ at Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The local congregation of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has been making monster ears on Franklin Street for over 40 years, so if you like supporting local youth groups, and if you don’t mind a little bit of fried, sugary goodness, this might be one to visit.
Castle Bands Half Pot hits over $100k with 2 days to go
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Castle High School Band Boosters are hosting a half pot to raise money for various band expenses. With only two days to go, that half pot has now increased to $102,015. The grand prize drawing is set to happen Oct. 9 live on Castle Bands Facebook...
14 News at the Fall Festival: Live coverage Day 5
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Brady Williams spoke with the organizer of the pet parade on Franklin Street . Brady Williams spoke with Fall Festival parade chair Brandon Julian. Brady Williams spoke with the Fall Festival Half Pot Chair Eric Hillenbrand. Brady Williams is talking tonight with some special security at...
Excitement builds as Fall Festival Half Pot grows
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival began to wind down, the Half Pot total surged well above the $1 million mark. With a total that high, we asked those purchasing tickets how high they think it would go, and what they would do if they were half pot winners. […]
101 year old visitor enjoys Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 101-year-old woman who says her love for the festival runs as deep as the history. Mrs. Anna Dixon is 101 years old. She says she’s attended the West Side Nut Club fall festival almost every single since it began in 1921. Dixon says she and her friends spent their morning at the festival to eat their favorite fall foods.
Deputy Bryan Hicks leads Fall Festival parade as Grand Marshal
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The annual parade at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival this year featured countless Tri-State businesses, first responders and performances, but that’s not what made it special. The man who rode atop the Grand Marshal car had been waiting for this moment for a...
What would you do if you won the Half Pot?
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you won the Fall Festival Half Pot, do you know what you’d do with the winnings?. Gina Vibbert, a fall festival visitor purchased her half pot tickets before the price of the pot hit 1 million dollars. Vibbert says having the winning ticket seems unbelievable, so it’s hard to know what she’d do with the funds if her number gets called on Saturday.
Newburgh restaurant must tear down patio, announces other setbacks
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A Newburgh restaurant must tear down its patio and is also facing other setbacks. Officials with Nellie’s Restaurant announced on Facebook that the patio must be torn down. While Nellie’s Restaurant didn’t mention who was making them tear the patio down, they did bring up that mistakes were made. They hope […]
Camper legend returns to entertain Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As mysteriously as a camper appeared earlier this summer on the pump out in the middle of the Ohio River, the second coming of the Tristate Camper Caper has mysteriously occurred on Evansville’s west side during the Fall Festival. Or, as passerby James Baughn puts it, “The saloon lives on”! It’s […]
Infamous Southern Indiana Sandbar Camper Gets Hilarious Tribute During Fall Festival Lighthouse Parade
'Twas the summer of 2022. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had made their way down the Ohio River to the Evansville riverfront to perform the routine duty of dredging the bottom of the river to ensure barges and other shipping boats that regularly pass through the area on their way to deliver whatever cargo they carried could do so without the risking the chance of running aground. It was a moment boaters around the area had anxiously awaited. For you see, the process of dredging meant the creation of a large, temporary sandbar just downriver as the tons of sand and other sediments dredged from the bottom of the shipping path by the Corps were simply relocated to another part of the river where it would no longer be in the way. The resulting sandbar then becomes a destination where boaters can meet up and hang out for the day without having to travel far. All went according to plan until one morning someone noticed something strange that captivated the region's collective attention.
Toy Town signups start next week
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army is beginning sign-ups to help families in need over the holiday and Christmas season. Families who are struggling financially are invited to come and sign up online or in-person at The Salvation Army’s location on 1040 N Fulton Ave on the following days and times:
Veterans celebrated at the Evansville Wartime Museum
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Veterans Care Day was celebrated on Friday at an event hosted by the Evansville Wartime Museum with guest speaker Commander Kirk Lippold. The event was free for veterans since “Healing Reins” of Kentucky paid their admission fees. Evansville Veteran Center had their mobile veteran center present with a counselor and a dog tag machine, which was also free for veteran use. Wartime Museum staff say people must care for veterans as a community.
Family remembers missing girl
Owensboro, Ky. (WEHT) — Family and friends of a little girl gathered in Owensboro tonight to honor a life they say ended soon. But officials have not confirmed the death of 9-year-old Alianna Maya Gomez Alvarez family members came forward earlier this week saying the remains found in a storage facility is Alianna. Alianna’s great […]
Can You Openly Drink Alcohol in Public During Evansville’s Fall Festival?
If you have ever attended the West Side Nut Club's Fall Festival in Evansville and wondered if you can legally drink while you are out on Franklin Street, we've got the answer. Indiana Liquor Laws. Like most states, Indiana has a plethora of laws surrounding the sale, consumption, and transportation...
Academic enrichment program in Owensboro getting new building
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Ground has been broken for the future home of Western Academy. Leaders tell us it’s an academic enrichment program in Owensboro for boys of African American descent. It was first established at the H.L. Neblett Community Center in 2019. Their new building will have meeting...
EPD asking for help in search for 2 missing juveniles
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding two missing children. According to a Facebook post, the two missing are 13-year-old Chade Robinson and 11-year-old Nyauna Williams. Police say they were last seen in the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue...
Evansville college students able to make money by taking classes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Higher education students will now be able to earn money while taking classes at any college or university in Evansville. The Earn and Learn Program is a collaboration between Ivy Tech Community College, the University of Evansville, and University of Southern Indiana. The program will be...
