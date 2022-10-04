ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Amy Renee
4d ago

I work full time in healthcare,CNA and I got the vaccines,did everything right by the book for prevention and yet, ended up getting it, the amount we're to get is a joke,we dealt and continue to deal with so much.

Diane Tester
4d ago

Maybe waltz should have been in the hospital helping all of the nurses that had to deal with this. But of course he didn’t have too so why should he care. Waltz Failed again!!!!!

brian mithun
4d ago

They could have put more into the fund. Where's the rest of our 9 billion + surplus?!

