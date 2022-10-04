Read full article on original website
Man Arrested For Alleged Criminal Threats at Seal Beach School
A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly threatening children attending a free outdoor movie at an elementary school in Seal Beach, authorities said Saturday. San Pedro resident Robert Fausett told police that children at McGaugh Elementary School at 1698 Bolsa Ave. had been throwing candy at his delivery truck, according to Lt. Nick Nicholas of the Seal Beach Police Department.
Jackie Lacey Says She Did Not Know Late Husband Would Point Gun at Protesters
Former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey states in new court papers that she did not know her late husband planned to point a gun at Black Lives Matter demonstrators outside the family home in 2020. The confrontation occurred when members of the group showed up at the couple’s...
Man Charged in Standoff with Police in Costa Mesa
A 49-year-old man with a domestic violence conviction was charged Friday with attempting to kill two special agents with the Attorney General’s Office during an eight-hour standoff with police in Costa Mesa. Costa Mesa Police Department officers were helping Department of Justice special agents serve a warrant about 10:30...
El Camino Real High Baseball Player Dies of Fentanyl Overdose
A second Los Angeles-area high school student has died from an overdose of fentanyl, officials said. He was a 17-year-old high school baseball player from Woodland Hills. Cade Kitchen, a student at El Camino Real High School — a charter school in Woodland Hills — died of fentanyl poisoning last week and the school sent a letter to the community Thursday announcing the student’s death.
Man Charged in Fatal Shooting in La Habra
A 23-year-old Fullerton man made his first appearance in court Friday on charges of gunning down a teen in a gang-related shooting in La Habra in August. Joseph Derek Ornelas, who was arrested Thursday, is accused of killing the victim in a shooting just before 3 p.m. Aug. 19 on Pacific Avenue between Liberty and Euclid Streets, police said. The name of the victim, who is a juvenile, has not been released.
Man Gets 8 Years for Beating, Burning, Suffocating Girlfriend
A 45-year-old man was sentenced Friday to eight years in prison for beating, suffocating with a pillow and burning his girlfriend with cigarettes over a three-day period in Santa Ana as he prevented her from leaving. Gavin John Duffy was convicted July 18 of corporal injury on a spouse or...
Drunk Driver Gets 15 to Life in Deadly Santa Ana Collision
A 31-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in prison for an alcohol-fueled crash that killed a veteran newspaper editor near his Santa Ana home two years ago. Louie Robert Villa was convicted in August of second-degree murder, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and DUI with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit of 0.08% causing injury, all felonies. Jurors, who deliberated for about an hour, found true sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury.
Councilman Seeks Dismissal of Claims by Firefighter Vaccine Foes
A Beverly Hills City Councilman is citing First Amendment grounds in arguing that he should be dismissed as a defendant in a lawsuit filed by one current and one former Beverly Hills firefighter who challenged the city’s decisions in enforcing Los Angeles County’s health-care worker COVID-19 vaccination mandate.
Arraignment Due for La Cañada Flintridge Man Charged in `Hit Man’ Case
A La CaÃ±ada Flintridge real estate developer who allegedly planned to hire a gang member to kill two rivals is expected to be arraigned Thursday. Arthur Aslanian, 53, is charged in a federal indictment with one count of conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire. Also facing the same charge is Sesar Rivera, 40, of North Hollywood, Aslanian’s employee and alleged co-conspirator, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
La Cañada Flintridge Man Pleads Not Guilty in `Hit Man’ Case
A La Cañada Flintridge real estate developer who allegedly planned to hire a gang member to kill two rivals pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges. Arthur Aslanian, 53, is charged in a federal indictment with one count each of conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire and use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire.
Man Agrees to Plead Guilty For Allegedly Operating Illegal Casinos
A 47-year-old Fountain Valley man has agreed to plead guilty to federal offenses for operating illegal gambling dens and paying over $100,000 in cash bribes to a Santa Ana Police Department officer to avoid law enforcement scrutiny of his underground casinos, according to a plea agreement filed Thursday in federal court.
Convicted Robber Charged with Carjackings in Newport Beach
A 26-year-old convicted robber was charged Thursday with carjacking a vehicle near Fashion Island and leading police on a chase before barricading himself in a house and ultimately surrendering. Alfredo M. Hopgood-Otero of Costa Mesa is accused of taking one vehicle, and when it broke down, carjacking a black Jeep...
Felon Accused of Trying to Perpetrate Robbery Spree in Perris
A 30-year-old felon accused of trying to rob three people around Perris with a sawed-off shotgun was charged Friday with three counts of attempted robbery and other offenses. Byron Alexander Maquiz of Perris was arrested Wednesday night following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Along with the attempted robbery...
Orange County Doctor to Plead Guilty to Illegally Prescribing Drugs
An Orange County physician is expected to plead guilty Friday to illegally distributing opioids, including some prescribed to a man convicted of running over and killing an off-duty Costa Mesa fire captain riding his bicycle in Mission Viejo. Dr. Dzung Anh Pham of Tustin, who owned Irvine Village Urgent Care,...
Corona Police Seek Potential Victims of Flasher Who Targeted Kids
Corona police Friday asked that any victims targeted by a man suspected of exposing himself to children walking home from area elementary schools come forward. According to Corona police Sgt. Jason Waldon, there were three known occasions in September when the flasher harassed youths. A 22-year-old Eastvale man was arrested...
LASD Commander Files Latest Retaliation Suit Over Alleged Inmate Beating
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department commander has sued the county and Sheriff Alex Villanueva, the latest of several department members to claim Villanueva directed a cover-up of a video of a deputy with his knee on the head of a man in custody for three minutes. Plaintiff Allen...
Motorist Arrested in Connection With Sept. 17 Hit-And-Run Crash
Redondo Beach police Thursday said an arrest has been made in connection with a vehicle striking two teenagers on an electric bicycle and fleeing the scene. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies located the vehicle and motorist Tuesday in the city of Rolling Hills Estates, said Redondo Beach police Capt. Jon Naylor.
Two Men Wounded in Pomona Stabbing
Two men were hospitalized after being stabbed Friday in Pomona. Fox 11 reported officers from the Pomona Police Department responded at 1:14 a.m. to 487 E. Kingsley Ave. where they found the two men with stab wounds. Both men were taken to Pomona Valley Hospital in an unknown condition. There...
Police Seek Juveniles Who Fatally Injured Highland Park Liquor Store Clerk
Police Friday were searching for a group of juveniles suspected of fatally injured a liquor store clerk with a scooter in Highland Park. The group of juveniles — two girls and two boys — entered Tony’s Market near the intersection of Figueroa Street and E Avenue 40 about 8 p.m. Thursday and “attempted to steal various items,” FOX11 reported.
Crash Victim Killed Near Lancaster Identified
Authorities Saturday identified a man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in an unincorporated area near Lancaster. Frank Garcia, 31, was the victim, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. He was driving westbound on Avenue J about 7:05 a.m. Friday with two passengers and was approaching...
