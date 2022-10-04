ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Man Struck by Hit-and-Run Vehicle Killed in Griffith Park

A man was killed Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a woman who fled the scene in the Griffith Park area of Los Angeles. The crash was reported as an assault with a deadly weapon about 2:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Fern Dell Drive, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer J. Chaves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Metro’s K Line Opens Friday

Metro’s K Line opens Friday, running from the Crenshaw district to Westchester and giving South Los Angeles its most extensive rail service since the 1950s. The line fulfills a dream that began when Tom Bradley was mayor from 1973-93 and sought to provide world-class transportation in South Los Angeles, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Santa Monica, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

Two Firefighters Injured Battling Blaze at Long Beach Strip Mall

Two firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries while battling a third-alarm fire Saturday at a strip mall in Long Beach, authorities said. Paramedics rushed the two firefighters to a hospital, the Long Beach Fire Department reported. Firefighters were dispatched at 4:28 a.m. to the strip mall in the 5600 block of Atlantic...
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

CicLAvia Returns to `Heart of LA’ on Sunday

Seven miles of streets in downtown Los Angeles will be closed to vehicles Sunday for another CicLAvia event, in which city officials encourage residents to explore what different neighborhoods have to offer on foot or via other modes of transport. CicLAvia-Heart of LA will take place from 9 a.m. to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Las Vegas Stabbing Suspect Lived in LA Area

The man accused of killing two people and wounding six others in a stabbing spree on the Las Vegas Strip had been living in the Los Angeles area, and even spoke to a Telemundo 52 camera crew downtown just days before the attack. Yoni Barrios, 32, made his first court...
LAS VEGAS, NV
mynewsla.com

Man Killed, Another Wounded in Hawaiian Gardens Shooting

A man was shot dead and another man was wounded during a shooting Saturday morning in Hawaiian Gardens, authorities said. The condition of the surviving victim, who was taken to a hospital, was not known. Deputies responded to a shots fired call at approximately 1:09 a.m. at the intersection of...
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Los Angeles#Accident#Union Pacific Train
mynewsla.com

Crash Victim Killed Near Lancaster Identified

Authorities Saturday identified a man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in an unincorporated area near Lancaster. Frank Garcia, 31, was the victim, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. He was driving westbound on Avenue J about 7:05 a.m. Friday with two passengers and was approaching...
LANCASTER, CA
mynewsla.com

Drunk Driver Gets 15 to Life in Deadly Santa Ana Collision

A 31-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in prison for an alcohol-fueled crash that killed a veteran newspaper editor near his Santa Ana home two years ago. Louie Robert Villa was convicted in August of second-degree murder, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and DUI with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit of 0.08% causing injury, all felonies. Jurors, who deliberated for about an hour, found true sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury.
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Arrested in Connection With Sept. 17 Hit-And-Run Crash

Redondo Beach police Thursday said an arrest has been made in connection with a vehicle striking two teenagers on an electric bicycle and fleeing the scene. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies located the vehicle and motorist Tuesday in the city of Rolling Hills Estates, said Redondo Beach police Capt. Jon Naylor.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mynewsla.com

Average Riverside County Gas Price Records Largest Decrease Since July 14

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County recorded its largest decrease since July 14 Saturday, dropping 3.6 cents to $6.311. The decrease was the third straight following a 16-day streak of increases totaling $1.064 that pushed the Riverside County average price to a record high, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It dropped three-tenths of a cent Thursday and 2.3 cents Friday.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities Seek Victim Who Was Assaulted, Kidnapped in Pasadena Area

Authorities Friday sought the public’s help to locate a kidnapping victim and the men who assaulted him in an unincorporated area between Pasadena and Arcadia. The man was walking in the area of Michillinda Avenue and East Colorado Boulevard, near the Foothill (210) Freeway, on Thursday when two men approached him in a silver Honda Infiniti G35 and exited the vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
PASADENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Police Seek Juveniles Who Fatally Injured Highland Park Liquor Store Clerk

Police Friday were searching for a group of juveniles suspected of fatally injured a liquor store clerk with a scooter in Highland Park. The group of juveniles — two girls and two boys — entered Tony’s Market near the intersection of Figueroa Street and E Avenue 40 about 8 p.m. Thursday and “attempted to steal various items,” FOX11 reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Damages Auto Repair Shop in Lancaster

Fire damaged a metal-clad auto repair shop in Lancaster Thursday. Firefighters dispatched at 10:30 a.m. to 43251 Division St. had the blaze out at 11:14 a.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported. No injuries were reported and a cause of the fire was under investigation.
LANCASTER, CA
mynewsla.com

Three-Vehicle Collision Ties up Traffic on 60 Freeway in Riverside

A three-vehicle collision that caused an SUV to overturn on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Riverside Friday left at least one person injured and prompted a closure of multiple lanes, jamming rush-hour traffic. The crash was reported about 4:40 p.m. on the westbound 60 at Rubidoux Boulevard, according to the...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspects Smash Through Sliding Door To Take Jewelry From LB Home

Suspects smashed through a sliding door at a home in Long Beach and took some jewelry, authorities said Saturday. Officers were dispatched at approximately 9:41 p.m. Friday to the 5600 block of El Parque Street, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Police had no suspect descriptions.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Lancaster Area

A man was killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash in the Lancaster area. The man died at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 7 a.m. at 140th Street East and East Avenue J, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on the identity of...
LANCASTER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy