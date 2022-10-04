Read full article on original website
SUV Goes Over Embankment of 405 Freeway Off-Ramp in Hawthorne; Man Killed
A man was found dead inside a white SUV that went down an embankment of an off-ramp from the San Diego (405) Freeway in Hawthorne Saturday evening, prompting the California Highway Patrol to shut down the ramp. The incident was reported at 6:03 p.m. on the El Segundo Boulevard off-ramp...
mynewsla.com
Hahn Seeking Report on Bus Crash That Killed Grandson of Actor Michael Landon
Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said Friday she wants a “full accounting” from Metro about an August bus crash in Rancho Palos Verdes that took the life of 24-year-old Dylan Lupia, grandson of the late actor Michael Landon. “Dylan’s mother, Shawna Landon, says that the Metro bus...
mynewsla.com
Man Struck by Hit-and-Run Vehicle Killed in Griffith Park
A man was killed Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a woman who fled the scene in the Griffith Park area of Los Angeles. The crash was reported as an assault with a deadly weapon about 2:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Fern Dell Drive, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer J. Chaves.
mynewsla.com
Metro’s K Line Opens Friday
Metro’s K Line opens Friday, running from the Crenshaw district to Westchester and giving South Los Angeles its most extensive rail service since the 1950s. The line fulfills a dream that began when Tom Bradley was mayor from 1973-93 and sought to provide world-class transportation in South Los Angeles, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said.
Two Firefighters Injured Battling Blaze at Long Beach Strip Mall
Two firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries while battling a third-alarm fire Saturday at a strip mall in Long Beach, authorities said. Paramedics rushed the two firefighters to a hospital, the Long Beach Fire Department reported. Firefighters were dispatched at 4:28 a.m. to the strip mall in the 5600 block of Atlantic...
mynewsla.com
CicLAvia Returns to `Heart of LA’ on Sunday
Seven miles of streets in downtown Los Angeles will be closed to vehicles Sunday for another CicLAvia event, in which city officials encourage residents to explore what different neighborhoods have to offer on foot or via other modes of transport. CicLAvia-Heart of LA will take place from 9 a.m. to...
mynewsla.com
Las Vegas Stabbing Suspect Lived in LA Area
The man accused of killing two people and wounding six others in a stabbing spree on the Las Vegas Strip had been living in the Los Angeles area, and even spoke to a Telemundo 52 camera crew downtown just days before the attack. Yoni Barrios, 32, made his first court...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed, Another Wounded in Hawaiian Gardens Shooting
A man was shot dead and another man was wounded during a shooting Saturday morning in Hawaiian Gardens, authorities said. The condition of the surviving victim, who was taken to a hospital, was not known. Deputies responded to a shots fired call at approximately 1:09 a.m. at the intersection of...
mynewsla.com
Crash Victim Killed Near Lancaster Identified
Authorities Saturday identified a man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in an unincorporated area near Lancaster. Frank Garcia, 31, was the victim, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. He was driving westbound on Avenue J about 7:05 a.m. Friday with two passengers and was approaching...
mynewsla.com
Drunk Driver Gets 15 to Life in Deadly Santa Ana Collision
A 31-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in prison for an alcohol-fueled crash that killed a veteran newspaper editor near his Santa Ana home two years ago. Louie Robert Villa was convicted in August of second-degree murder, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and DUI with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit of 0.08% causing injury, all felonies. Jurors, who deliberated for about an hour, found true sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury.
mynewsla.com
Activists Call for More Police in Downtown LA After Store Owner’s Killing
Community leaders gathered in the downtown Los Angeles Fashion District Thursday to call on police to step up patrols in the area in response to the broad-daylight fatal stabbing of a business owner, and they called for the two teen suspects in the slaying to be tried as adults. Du...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Arrested in Connection With Sept. 17 Hit-And-Run Crash
Redondo Beach police Thursday said an arrest has been made in connection with a vehicle striking two teenagers on an electric bicycle and fleeing the scene. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies located the vehicle and motorist Tuesday in the city of Rolling Hills Estates, said Redondo Beach police Capt. Jon Naylor.
mynewsla.com
Average Riverside County Gas Price Records Largest Decrease Since July 14
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County recorded its largest decrease since July 14 Saturday, dropping 3.6 cents to $6.311. The decrease was the third straight following a 16-day streak of increases totaling $1.064 that pushed the Riverside County average price to a record high, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It dropped three-tenths of a cent Thursday and 2.3 cents Friday.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Seek Victim Who Was Assaulted, Kidnapped in Pasadena Area
Authorities Friday sought the public’s help to locate a kidnapping victim and the men who assaulted him in an unincorporated area between Pasadena and Arcadia. The man was walking in the area of Michillinda Avenue and East Colorado Boulevard, near the Foothill (210) Freeway, on Thursday when two men approached him in a silver Honda Infiniti G35 and exited the vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Police Seek Juveniles Who Fatally Injured Highland Park Liquor Store Clerk
Police Friday were searching for a group of juveniles suspected of fatally injured a liquor store clerk with a scooter in Highland Park. The group of juveniles — two girls and two boys — entered Tony’s Market near the intersection of Figueroa Street and E Avenue 40 about 8 p.m. Thursday and “attempted to steal various items,” FOX11 reported.
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Auto Repair Shop in Lancaster
Fire damaged a metal-clad auto repair shop in Lancaster Thursday. Firefighters dispatched at 10:30 a.m. to 43251 Division St. had the blaze out at 11:14 a.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported. No injuries were reported and a cause of the fire was under investigation.
mynewsla.com
Three-Vehicle Collision Ties up Traffic on 60 Freeway in Riverside
A three-vehicle collision that caused an SUV to overturn on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Riverside Friday left at least one person injured and prompted a closure of multiple lanes, jamming rush-hour traffic. The crash was reported about 4:40 p.m. on the westbound 60 at Rubidoux Boulevard, according to the...
mynewsla.com
Suspects Smash Through Sliding Door To Take Jewelry From LB Home
Suspects smashed through a sliding door at a home in Long Beach and took some jewelry, authorities said Saturday. Officers were dispatched at approximately 9:41 p.m. Friday to the 5600 block of El Parque Street, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Police had no suspect descriptions.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Lancaster Area
A man was killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash in the Lancaster area. The man died at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 7 a.m. at 140th Street East and East Avenue J, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on the identity of...
mynewsla.com
LA Councilman O’Farrell Wants to Put Solar Panels Over Los Angeles Aqueduct
A motion to place solar panels over the 370-mile Los Angeles Aqueduct in an attempt to reduce evaporation and add capacity for renewable energy for residents was introduced Friday by City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell. Around one-tenth of the water in the aqueduct is lost from evaporation each year due...
