KMOV
Man critically injured in overnight shooting in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is hospitalized after a shooting in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man was shot in the 4500 block of South Broadway just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Police said he was shot in the stomach and was unconscious but breathing when paramedics took him to the hospital. He was listed in critical condition shortly after the shooting.
KMOV
Police: Employee at South City store shot after confronting ‘frequent shoplifters’
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – An employee at a south St. Louis store was shot after confronting “frequent shoplifters” Friday, according to police. The victim told officers a man and woman who are “frequent shoplifters” were not allowed to enter the Family Dollar at 4250 South Broadway. The woman entered the store around 5 p.m., at which time the employee confronted her and an argument began. The man then shot the employee in his legs.
KMOV
Lyft driver shot after picking up passenger, St. Louis police say
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A Lyft driver was shot while on the job in St. Louis Friday afternoon. The victim had just picked up her fare and was driving to the destination when someone in a black Dodge Charger fired shots, police said. The 54-year-old driver was shot in the forehead at 16th and Cass just before 2:30 p.m.
KMOV
Bellefontaine Neighbors Police gives up close look at officer’s struggles amid staffing shortage crisis
BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. (KMOV) - The push for a pay raise for one St. Louis suburb police department continues as the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department faces critically low staffing. The department will only have five patrol officers by the end of business Friday. There was a push to get a...
KMOV
Man on vacation in St. Louis gets Kia stolen, towing company sees 5 Kia/Hyundai cars stolen per day
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Justin Carson drove eight hours to visit St. Louis only to get his car stolen on Miami Street in South City. Now ,he is forced to travel back home to Atlanta without his Kia Optima. “There was just a pile of glass in the spot that...
KMOV
Soulard residents concerned over juveniles caught on camera with a large gun
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - News 4 has obtained alarming video of an armed juvenile walking around Soulard earlier this week. Soulard residents told News 4 the neighborhood is family-friendly and usually very safe. Over the last few months, many residents say they’ve seen the same group of kids throughout the...
KMOV
Air Force jet has impressive view flying by Gateway Arch
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Are Force jets are typically reserved for high-ranking officials. But News 4′s Steve Harris recently got a seat on one to show the view from the sky.
KMOV
2 teens arrested in connection to string of burglaries in St. Louis City, County
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Two teenagers are in custody in connection with a string of burglaries in St. Louis City and St. Louis County. Police have not released their names but identified them as being 15 and 17 years old. The younger suspect is believed to be connected to...
KMOV
St. Louis carjacker sentenced to 19 years in prison
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from St. Louis has been sentenced to serve 19 years for carjacking two vehicles in 2020. Andre Whitfield, 32, pleaded guilty in two separate armed carjackings. His partner, Cherri Barton, 36, pleaded guilty in connection with one of the crimes. The first carjacking...
KMOV
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
Families had to evacuate their homes in a South City neighborhood Thursday morning. A Missouri teacher is gaining national attention - and making St. Louis Proud. News 4′s Steve Harris goes 75 miles northwest of St. Louis to introduce us to a teacher who is gaining national attention.
KMOV
Soulard Market hosts Oktoberfest
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One of the biggest Oktoberfest events is happening in Soulard. The event is taking place on Friday and Saturday, from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m., at Soulard Market Park. There will be beer, food, and live music, along with a wine garden, a beer stein-holding competition, and a chicken dance-off.
KMOV
Police chase ends with 2 in custody after assault on law enforcement, say O’Fallon, Missouri police
O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people are in custody after a law enforcement officer was assaulted, according to the O’Fallon, Missouri Police Department. Officers pursued a vehicle that was involved in an assault on a law enforcement officer in Warren County and left the scene of an accident. Officers used spike strips to disable the vehicle in the area of Mid Rivers Mall Drive and Interstate 70. Two suspects were then taken into custody, one male and one female.
KMOV
WANTED: Police release photo of man sought in connection with North County murder
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 24-year-old man was found dead in North County on Wednesday morning. Police said the shooting happened in the 4100 block of Jennings Station Road, specifically, Pine Lawn, around 10:00 a.m. Jevon Durbin, was shot and killed inside the residence. The suspect has been identified...
KMOV
Police: Woman shot during domestic dispute in House Springs, MO
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A woman was shot in the back with a shotgun in a House Springs, Missouri neighborhood Thursday night, police said. A spokesperson with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting resulted from a domestic dispute in the 6200 block of Randy. The woman was taken to the hospital conscious and breathing but her exact condition is unknown.
KMOV
A local nonprofit focusing on helping youth, young adults in recovery through art expands to new location
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A nonprofit that focuses on addiction recovery is expanding. Hope Creates is a nonprofit that focuses on empowering youths and young adults recovering from addiction through art, whether that be painting, music, improv, etc. The new space is offering more opportunities to lend a helping hand...
KMOV
Behavioral health services offered to MetroLink riders
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Behavioral health services are being offered to riders at Metro transit stations. It’s a partnership between Bi-State Development, which operates MetroLink, and Chestnut Health Systems. The hope is to improve the lives and safety of riders. Teams of two individuals from Chestnut Health Systems are...
KMOV
Homes in a South City neighborhood evacuated due to gas leak
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Families had to evacuate their homes in South City Thursday morning. Officials told News 4 that a company working in the area of Louisiana and Meramec struck a gas line around 8:30 a.m. Crews were working on a rain garden to collect heavy rains when they struck the gas main. Homes in the area were evacuated as a precautionary measure while firefighters checked for gas detection.
KMOV
Police officer shortage raises questions about public safety
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- There are labor shortages in St. Louis and around the world. The shortage of workers stretches from restaurants to factories to construction sites and law enforcement. Locally, there are more police officer jobs in the St. Louis region than there are qualified officers to fill them....
KMOV
Shriners helps partially paralyzed boy be more active
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The annual Shriners Hospital telethon is just one week away. It’s an opportunity to help raise money to help Shriners make a difference in the lives of kids. Ten-year-old Liam is one of those kids. He was born with Spina Bifida and is paralyzed from...
KMOV
How local clerks are working to ensure voter integrity
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- In just one month, Americans will head to the polls for the mid-term elections but many people on both sides of the river might have some questions about voter integrity. Marjorie Kenny doesn’t quite get around like she used to and going to vote doesn’t top...
