Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Man critically injured in overnight shooting in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is hospitalized after a shooting in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man was shot in the 4500 block of South Broadway just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Police said he was shot in the stomach and was unconscious but breathing when paramedics took him to the hospital. He was listed in critical condition shortly after the shooting.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police: Employee at South City store shot after confronting ‘frequent shoplifters’

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – An employee at a south St. Louis store was shot after confronting “frequent shoplifters” Friday, according to police. The victim told officers a man and woman who are “frequent shoplifters” were not allowed to enter the Family Dollar at 4250 South Broadway. The woman entered the store around 5 p.m., at which time the employee confronted her and an argument began. The man then shot the employee in his legs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Lyft driver shot after picking up passenger, St. Louis police say

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A Lyft driver was shot while on the job in St. Louis Friday afternoon. The victim had just picked up her fare and was driving to the destination when someone in a black Dodge Charger fired shots, police said. The 54-year-old driver was shot in the forehead at 16th and Cass just before 2:30 p.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis carjacker sentenced to 19 years in prison

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from St. Louis has been sentenced to serve 19 years for carjacking two vehicles in 2020. Andre Whitfield, 32, pleaded guilty in two separate armed carjackings. His partner, Cherri Barton, 36, pleaded guilty in connection with one of the crimes. The first carjacking...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges

Families had to evacuate their homes in a South City neighborhood Thursday morning. A Missouri teacher is gaining national attention - and making St. Louis Proud. News 4′s Steve Harris goes 75 miles northwest of St. Louis to introduce us to a teacher who is gaining national attention.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Soulard Market hosts Oktoberfest

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One of the biggest Oktoberfest events is happening in Soulard. The event is taking place on Friday and Saturday, from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m., at Soulard Market Park. There will be beer, food, and live music, along with a wine garden, a beer stein-holding competition, and a chicken dance-off.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police chase ends with 2 in custody after assault on law enforcement, say O’Fallon, Missouri police

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people are in custody after a law enforcement officer was assaulted, according to the O’Fallon, Missouri Police Department. Officers pursued a vehicle that was involved in an assault on a law enforcement officer in Warren County and left the scene of an accident. Officers used spike strips to disable the vehicle in the area of Mid Rivers Mall Drive and Interstate 70. Two suspects were then taken into custody, one male and one female.
O'FALLON, MO
KMOV

Police: Woman shot during domestic dispute in House Springs, MO

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A woman was shot in the back with a shotgun in a House Springs, Missouri neighborhood Thursday night, police said. A spokesperson with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting resulted from a domestic dispute in the 6200 block of Randy. The woman was taken to the hospital conscious and breathing but her exact condition is unknown.
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
KMOV

Behavioral health services offered to MetroLink riders

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Behavioral health services are being offered to riders at Metro transit stations. It’s a partnership between Bi-State Development, which operates MetroLink, and Chestnut Health Systems. The hope is to improve the lives and safety of riders. Teams of two individuals from Chestnut Health Systems are...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Homes in a South City neighborhood evacuated due to gas leak

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Families had to evacuate their homes in South City Thursday morning. Officials told News 4 that a company working in the area of Louisiana and Meramec struck a gas line around 8:30 a.m. Crews were working on a rain garden to collect heavy rains when they struck the gas main. Homes in the area were evacuated as a precautionary measure while firefighters checked for gas detection.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police officer shortage raises questions about public safety

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- There are labor shortages in St. Louis and around the world. The shortage of workers stretches from restaurants to factories to construction sites and law enforcement. Locally, there are more police officer jobs in the St. Louis region than there are qualified officers to fill them....
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Shriners helps partially paralyzed boy be more active

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The annual Shriners Hospital telethon is just one week away. It’s an opportunity to help raise money to help Shriners make a difference in the lives of kids. Ten-year-old Liam is one of those kids. He was born with Spina Bifida and is paralyzed from...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

How local clerks are working to ensure voter integrity

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- In just one month, Americans will head to the polls for the mid-term elections but many people on both sides of the river might have some questions about voter integrity. Marjorie Kenny doesn’t quite get around like she used to and going to vote doesn’t top...
MISSOURI STATE

