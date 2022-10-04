Read full article on original website
Related
KMOV
St. Louis County settles lawsuit with former inmate’s family
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County has settled a lawsuit with a former inmate’s family. The county has agreed to pay $1.2 million to Daniel Stout’s family. Stout died in 2019. The lawsuit claimed nurses and guards at the St. Louis County jail ignored that Stout...
Car rams front door of St. Charles gun store
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Someone attempted to break into a St. Charles gun store early Friday morning. A car tried to ram the front door of Kevin’s Guns located at 1017 South Duchesne Drive at about 5:15 a.m. The attempt was unsuccessful. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. FOX […]
KMOV
Bellefontaine Neighbors Police gives up close look at officer’s struggles amid staffing shortage crisis
BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. (KMOV) - The push for a pay raise for one St. Louis suburb police department continues as the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department faces critically low staffing. The department will only have five patrol officers by the end of business Friday. There was a push to get a...
KMOV
St. Louis County searching for missing 42-year-old woman who left phone, wallet at home
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a missing St. Louis County woman. Janis Lynn Lopez reportedly left her home on Grampian Road in St. Louis County around 3 p.m. on Friday. According to police, the 42-year-old has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and is not compliant with her medication. It is believed she did not take her phone and wallet with her.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Building in Washington Park, Ill. engulfed in flames
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A building in Washington Park, Illinos was fully engulfed in flames Friday morning. The building is located in the 1200 block of North 53rd. It is unknown at this time how the fire started. It is also unknown if anyone was injured. FOX 2’s...
KMOV
Person rushed to hospital after shooting at East St. Louis restaurant
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) -- One person was rushed to the hospital following an early morning shooting at an East St. Louis restaurant. News 4 crews were on the scene after the shooting around 2 a.m. Friday at Lum’s Chop Suey, which is located along State Street. There were several evidence markers seen inside the restaurant.
2 teens arrested, 1 charged in spree of St. Louis Co. burglaries over summer
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two teenagers are in police custody and one faces criminal charges after a spree of St. Louis County burglaries over the summer. The St. Louis County Police Department did not disclose the identity of either accused teenager, but noted that prosecutors have charged a 15-year-old from St. Louis City with seven counts of burglary. A 17-year-old is also in custody with possible charges pending.
Walk the ‘Nuclear Waste Adventure Trail’ in St. Charles County
The Weldon Spring Site is located in St. Charles County, 30 miles west of St. Louis. It used to be the site of the 1956 Weldon Spring Chemical Plant.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMOV
Bellefontaine Neighbors police facing officer shortage
The crash occurred on Oct. 6, 2022 on eastbound I-44 near Big Bend. Families had to evacuate their homes in a South City neighborhood Thursday morning.
KMOV
Crestwood officer’s car hit on I-44
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A squad car was involved in a crash Thursday night. The crash happened on eastbound Interstate 44 near Big Bend. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a Crestwood police officer’s car and two other vehicles were hit. Police have not said what happened to the vehicle that hit them.
myleaderpaper.com
Barnhart woman hurt in crash in St. Louis County
Nicole M. Solcovic, 35, of Barnhart was injured Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, in a traffic accident on I-55 south of Butler Hill Road in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:45 a.m., Solcovic was stopped for traffic in a northbound 2015 Kia Sportage when Shane C....
Mother gets $1.2M in St. Louis County settlement over inmate death￼
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A mother whose son died less than an hour after he was transported from a Missouri jail to a state prison has won a $1.2 million settlement in a case that helped lead to suspensions, firings and reforms. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Angela...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMOV
2 teens arrested in connection to string of burglaries in St. Louis City, County
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Two teenagers are in custody in connection with a string of burglaries in St. Louis City and St. Louis County. Police have not released their names but identified them as being 15 and 17 years old. The younger suspect is believed to be connected to...
KMOV
MoDOT worker who survived work zone crash fired from department, still unable to work
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Missouri highway worker who suffered severe injuries in a deadly work zone crash was just fired by the Missouri Department of Transportation, all while he still can’t work and is on disability leave. Michael Brown was the only MoDOT employee on the crew who...
KMOV
St. Charles County Auto Theft Task Force arrests two people after overnight pursuits
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Charles County Auto Theft Task Force made arrests overnight following two different car pursuits. One pursuit went into St. Louis County and ended on Interstate 70 near Interstate 270. Another person was arrested after a chase ended in the front yard of a home in Spanish Lake.
KMOV
Career criminal arrested following car robbery, St. Clair police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - David Bell, 41, was arrested on Thursday in St. Clair in connection to the robbery of a stolen 2004 Chevrolet. On Tuesday, St. Clair police officers were notified that a stolen vehicle was parked near the 200 block of Crescent Lake Rd. The vehicle had been reported stolen from the City of Washington, and the two perpetrators had been identified as David Bell, and his wife, Rachelle Bell, 44. Police arrived at the vehicle’s location and attempted to set a perimeter around the area but the Bells were not located.
Prominent St. Louis car wash operator sells most locations to Travis Kelce-backed company
ST. LOUIS — A Columbia, Missouri-based car wash chain partly owned by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has acquired most of the locations of one of St. Louis’ most prominent car wash operators, in a deal that paid more than $5 million each for some sites.
FOX2now.com
Crash closes southbound 367 just before Dunn
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A crash has completely blocked southbound Missouri Route 367 just before Dunn as of 7:20 a.m. Wednesday. Ambulances are on the scene. Traffic is backed up for over one mile. It is unknown at this time what led up to the crash. It is also unknown if anyone was injured.
2 stolen cars, 2 police chases in St. Charles County Wednesday morning
Two police chases in St. Charles County Wednesday morning after two cars are stolen from the same house at the same time in Wentzville.
myleaderpaper.com
County Council comes out against scenic route designation
The Ozark Run Scenic Byway will more than likely bypass Jefferson County. Scenic Missouri, a nonprofit group, is applying to the Missouri Department of Transportation to designate 375 miles across 11 Missouri counties as a scenic byway through the Ozarks. The byway was proposed to start at I-270 and Hwy....
Comments / 1