Saint Louis County, MO

FOX 2

Car rams front door of St. Charles gun store

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Someone attempted to break into a St. Charles gun store early Friday morning. A car tried to ram the front door of Kevin’s Guns located at 1017 South Duchesne Drive at about 5:15 a.m. The attempt was unsuccessful. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. FOX […]
ST. CHARLES, Mo.
KMOV

St. Louis County searching for missing 42-year-old woman who left phone, wallet at home

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a missing St. Louis County woman. Janis Lynn Lopez reportedly left her home on Grampian Road in St. Louis County around 3 p.m. on Friday. According to police, the 42-year-old has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and is not compliant with her medication. It is believed she did not take her phone and wallet with her.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY
FOX2Now

2 teens arrested, 1 charged in spree of St. Louis Co. burglaries over summer

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two teenagers are in police custody and one faces criminal charges after a spree of St. Louis County burglaries over the summer. The St. Louis County Police Department did not disclose the identity of either accused teenager, but noted that prosecutors have charged a 15-year-old from St. Louis City with seven counts of burglary. A 17-year-old is also in custody with possible charges pending.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Crestwood officer’s car hit on I-44

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A squad car was involved in a crash Thursday night. The crash happened on eastbound Interstate 44 near Big Bend. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a Crestwood police officer’s car and two other vehicles were hit. Police have not said what happened to the vehicle that hit them.
CRESTWOOD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Barnhart woman hurt in crash in St. Louis County

Nicole M. Solcovic, 35, of Barnhart was injured Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, in a traffic accident on I-55 south of Butler Hill Road in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:45 a.m., Solcovic was stopped for traffic in a northbound 2015 Kia Sportage when Shane C....
BARNHART, MO
KMOV

Career criminal arrested following car robbery, St. Clair police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - David Bell, 41, was arrested on Thursday in St. Clair in connection to the robbery of a stolen 2004 Chevrolet. On Tuesday, St. Clair police officers were notified that a stolen vehicle was parked near the 200 block of Crescent Lake Rd. The vehicle had been reported stolen from the City of Washington, and the two perpetrators had been identified as David Bell, and his wife, Rachelle Bell, 44. Police arrived at the vehicle’s location and attempted to set a perimeter around the area but the Bells were not located.
ST. CLAIR, MO
FOX2now.com

Crash closes southbound 367 just before Dunn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A crash has completely blocked southbound Missouri Route 367 just before Dunn as of 7:20 a.m. Wednesday. Ambulances are on the scene. Traffic is backed up for over one mile. It is unknown at this time what led up to the crash. It is also unknown if anyone was injured.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

County Council comes out against scenic route designation

The Ozark Run Scenic Byway will more than likely bypass Jefferson County. Scenic Missouri, a nonprofit group, is applying to the Missouri Department of Transportation to designate 375 miles across 11 Missouri counties as a scenic byway through the Ozarks. The byway was proposed to start at I-270 and Hwy....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO

