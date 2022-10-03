Read full article on original website
10 Dumbest Dog Breeds: Why They’re Not as Smart as You Think
“Dumb” is a relative term, and what might be considered the dumbest dog breed to one person may be seen as simply sweet and innocent by another. However, there are certain breeds that have gained a reputation for being not-so-smart. There are plenty of dumb dog breeds out there.
New salad dressing recall: Multiple salad dressings you need to watch out for
A few weeks ago, we warned you of a salad dressing recall for a product sold at Whole Foods that contained two undeclared allergens: soy and wheat. That was the Van Law Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing recall, which has now been expanded to include additional products.
This is how often your dog really needs to pee
When your dog needs to pee, they use their body language and send signs, although these signs can mean other things too. Understanding the potty time frequency depending on your dog's individual circumstances can help you find the answers and potentially make your pet’s life more comfortable (and avoid a mess at home, of course).
'This should never happen again': Family of mother-of-five, 42, with dairy allergy who died after eating Pret a Manger vegan wrap contaminated with milk call for stricter food testing
The family of a mother-of five with an acute dairy allergy died after eating a Pret a Manger vegan wrap that was contaminated with traces of milk have called for stricter food testing. Celia Marsh, 42, suffered a fatal anaphylactic reaction after eating the £3.75 sandwich from a Pret store...
29 foods you may not know can be poisonous to your dog
As man's best friend, dogs do everything with us: walk around town, ride in the car, play in the yard, and snuggle on the couch. It's natural, then—given how much time we spend with our four-legged companions—to assume they can eat with us, too. However, human food can be dangerous for dogs, even types of food that are completely safe for us.
What does catnip really do to cats? Here's what you need to know
With so many catnip toys available, it's tempting to give them a try and end up purchasing every intoxicating mouse you find for your pet. But what exactly is catnip, and should you be giving it to your fluff-ball? While catnip is generally safe for felines, not all cats do well with it.
Did your cat suddenly bite you? Here's why
Cats can be unpredictable. One moment they are all sweet and cuddly, another - they snap at you and run away like they want nothing to do with you. Biting out-of-the-blue is another mischief felines are known for. Why do they use their razor-sharp teeth unprovoked? Experts can name at least five reasons.
From kombucha to energy and protein products, we test new health drinks
THE health and wellbeing business has become a huge industry – and drinks are now a massive part of this money-spinning mass market. From stomach-sorting kombucha – fermented and sweetened black tea – to energy and protein products, there is something for everyone. Today Jane Atkinson looks...
Should You Wash Avocados Before Eating Them?
Creamy, versatile, and downright delicious, avocados are a healthy addition to just about any meal. Whether you're making zesty guacamole, topping off a spicy southwestern salad, or transforming it into a dessert, the California-grown and harvested crop has many applications. While peeling an avocado to perfection is a tricky science, its tough skin protects the soft inner fruit from dirt, insects, and oxidization. Because avocados have this nature-built protection, it's a common kitchen misconception that you don't have to wash these fruits before consuming them.
Martha Stewart Just Shared the Homemade Dog Food Recipe She Makes for Her Own Dogs & It’s Actually Simple to Make
It probably comes as no surprise that Martha Stewart makes her dogs gourmet dog food from scratch. And Stewart shared just how gourmet her dogs’ food is when she posted photos from the preparation process on Instagram. Stewart just whipped up a batch of food for her two Chow Chows — Emperor Han and Empress Qin — and her two French bulldogs — Bete Noire and Creme Brulee — and it looks like this seemingly Michelin-star quality food may actually be super simple to make.
Grandpa Helps Dog Get a Better Look at the Gerbils at 'PetSmart' in Adorable Video
When we bring in our dogs to the pet store, they're normally only focused on what treats are available and the endless selection of toys. They surprisingly don't even notice all the other animals, but if they did, we'd have to do exactly what this grandpa did for his granddoggo.
WATCH: Baby Pigs Can’t Get Enough of Their Playground Slide at Farm Sanctuary
If you’re searching for an extra dose of happiness today, we have just what you need—a video of baby pigs enjoying a slide on their personal playground. The video, which highlights a group of piglets living in the Rose Bridge Farm Sanctuary, is currently going viral for all the right reasons. It shows several of the animals happily lining up and surfing down a wavy slide in their enclosure, and they really seem to enjoy it. So people can’t get enough.
If You're Baking Anything With Pumpkin This Season, Memorize This Smart Hack For Bakery-Worthy Dough
Everyone was right about these.
Milk that doesn’t have to be refrigerated? How does that work?
(BPT) - If you struggle with packing kids’ lunches and on-the-go snacks, or you’d just like to see less food and drinks wasted in your home, you can find the solution by choosing products in shelf-stable packaging, such as Tetra Pak® cartons. A wide variety of products...
Dare Ice Coffee is pulled off the shelves over 'foreign matter' in several varieties of the popular flavoured milk: 'Do not drink'
Bottles of a popular iced coffee brand have been recalled from hundreds of stores due to the presence of 'foreign matter'. Bega Dairy and Drinks has pulled 750ml bottles of four different flavours of Dare Iced Coffee from shelves. Plastic pieces, which could cause injury or illness if consumed, are...
Lidl recall popular fish product with some customers warned: 'Do not eat'
Lidl GB has recalled one of its popular fish products amid safety concerns. A number of allergens were missing from the label of some of its Select and Go Sushi Boxs. It means people with allergies including fish, milk, egg, soy, wheat and mustard should not eat the food. Instead they are advised to return it to the store for a full refund.
Is Raw-Milk Cheese Safe to Eat?
Many people love the texture and richer, more complex flavors of raw-milk cheese but wonder whether it’s okay to eat given it’s made with unpasteurized (often called raw) milk. Raw milk can be contaminated with harmful bacteria, and it’s one of the riskiest foods to eat, says the...
