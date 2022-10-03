If you’re searching for an extra dose of happiness today, we have just what you need—a video of baby pigs enjoying a slide on their personal playground. The video, which highlights a group of piglets living in the Rose Bridge Farm Sanctuary, is currently going viral for all the right reasons. It shows several of the animals happily lining up and surfing down a wavy slide in their enclosure, and they really seem to enjoy it. So people can’t get enough.

DRESHER, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO