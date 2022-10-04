Anyone who thinks the best part of a football game is the halftime presentation should hotfoot it over to the Vero Beach High School Citrus Bowl for the 41st Annual Crown Jewel Marching Band Festival on this Saturday, Oct. 8. First held in 1982, the Crown Jewel, sponsored by the Vero Beach High School Band and the Fighting Indians Band Boosters, is now one of Florida’s longest running high school marching band festivals. Competition is fierce, as some 20 Florida bands, competing in five classifications, vie for awards. They are judged by high school and college band directors, in categories including percussion, color guard, music, general effect and visual, ultimately vying for the Sheila Knight Sammons Memorial Award for Overall Best Band award. As the host band, the Fighting Indians Marching Band will not compete, but will perform an exhibition. Gates open at 2:15 p.m., and competition begins at 3 p.m. Adult tickets are $14, and $6 for ages 6 to 18. Tickets available at the entrance and online. For more information, visit CrownJewelVB.com.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO