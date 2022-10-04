Read full article on original website
Related
veronews.com
In Memory: Oct. 7
Joseph R. Miranda (90) of Vero Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully Friday, September 16, 2022. He was born and raised in Fall River, Massachusetts where he graduated from Durfee High school in 1951. Joe is preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and wife, Louise Gagne. Joe & Louise...
veronews.com
Former rocker turned healthcare exec finds his passion reimagining barrier island homes
Fun enough that Ken Cooper, a highly successful entrepreneur and executive who has worked in finance, the music industry and healthcare, says that he has finally found his true passion renovating and reimagining beautiful homes on the barrier island. “I don’t know what it is exactly, but I love the...
veronews.com
YSF sails to win in season’s first Florida East Coast Series
YSF sailors started the Fall 2022 Season with first place finishes in both the high school 420 and the elementary/middle school Opti class sailboats. The first Florida East Coast Series regatta was sailed on the Indian River Lagoon at the U.S. Sailing Center Martin County on Sunday, October 2. Conditions were ideal for dinghy sailing with a steady 10 knot breeze out of the north.
veronews.com
Coming Up! Crown Jewel Marching Band Fest should sparkle
Anyone who thinks the best part of a football game is the halftime presentation should hotfoot it over to the Vero Beach High School Citrus Bowl for the 41st Annual Crown Jewel Marching Band Festival on this Saturday, Oct. 8. First held in 1982, the Crown Jewel, sponsored by the Vero Beach High School Band and the Fighting Indians Band Boosters, is now one of Florida’s longest running high school marching band festivals. Competition is fierce, as some 20 Florida bands, competing in five classifications, vie for awards. They are judged by high school and college band directors, in categories including percussion, color guard, music, general effect and visual, ultimately vying for the Sheila Knight Sammons Memorial Award for Overall Best Band award. As the host band, the Fighting Indians Marching Band will not compete, but will perform an exhibition. Gates open at 2:15 p.m., and competition begins at 3 p.m. Adult tickets are $14, and $6 for ages 6 to 18. Tickets available at the entrance and online. For more information, visit CrownJewelVB.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
veronews.com
‘Clay Shoot’ on target as fundraiser for veterans’ programs
There were a lot of experienced shooters among the 176 men and women who immersed themselves in the sport during the third annual Clay Shoot at Vero Beach Clay Shooting Sports to benefit the Veterans Council of Indian River County. The group of shooters and supporters gathered in the early...
southfloridaweekend.com
PopStroke to reopen its Port St. Lucie location this October
PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida (SOUTH FLORIDA WEEKEND) - The popular entertainment venue co-owned by Greg Bartoli and Tiger Woods’ TGR Ventures, PopStroke, is set to reopen its Port Saint Lucie location on Saturday, October 8th at 10 a.m. PopStroke has undergone renovations at the Port St. Lucie location including:...
fau.edu
Homecoming 2022: ‘The One at Florida Atlantic University’
Florida Atlantic University will celebrate “Homecoming: The One at Florida Atlantic University” beginning Friday, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 15, at its Boca Raton, Broward, and Jupiter campuses. All events are open to FAU students, faculty and staff unless otherwise noted. The following events will be at FAU’s...
veronews.com
Cache Cay home in prime location ‘hits all the buttons’
The owners of the lakefront home at 48 Cache Cay Dr. were ready to give up when searching for someplace to settle in Florida. They had explored the West Coast as far south as Naples and from Palm Coast to Jupiter on the East Coast without finding what they wanted.
RELATED PEOPLE
spacecoastdaily.com
THINGS TO DO: Squid Lips Overwater Grill Features Spectacular View, Live Music, Happy Hour Specials and More!
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH – There’s always something to do at SquidLips Overwater Bar & Grill, from Cocoa Beach and Melbourne to Sebastian. With numerous lunch and dinner specials, Squid Lips’ menu has something for everyone, whether you’re in the mood for seafood or one of their infamous burgers.
cityoffortpierce.com
In Honor and Remembrance of Fort Pierce Native Fallen Son: Army SP4 Pondextuer Euguene Williams
Fort Pierce, Florida September 26, 2022 - Lincoln Park Main Street, in partnership with the City of Fort Pierce, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, Fort Pierce Police Department, American Legion Posts #40 and # 171, Vietnam Veterans of America Michael F. Bradley Chapter 566, Fort Pierce Yacht Club and Dignity Memorial are hosting a posthumous celebration for SP4 Pondextuer Eugene Williams. SP4 Williams, an American Army soldier, gave the ultimate sacrifice, his life, on August 8, 1970, while serving in the Vietnam War.
wqcs.org
Brightline at 110MPH and Home Insurance After Ian
Fort Pierce - Friday October 7, 2022: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media, a conversation with Susan Mehiel, the communications officer for the Alliance for Safe Trains. The Alliance has launched a petition drive to postpone Brightline’s plans to start testing its trains at 110 MPH through...
wqcs.org
Vero Beach Native Jeremy Scott Serving Aboard the USS Chancellorsville in the Philippine Sea
Philippine Sea - Sunday October 9, 2022: Vero Beach Native Jeremy Scott is serving in the Navy aboard the USS Chancellorsville, now patrolling in the Philippine Sea. Petty Officer Scott is a Fire Controlman (FC) aboard the Chancellorsville which has been forward-deployed to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan. Fire controlmen operate and maintain combat and weapons direction systems, surface-to-air and surface-to-surface missile systems and gun fire control systems aboard U.S. Navy ships.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hometownnewstc.com
Treasure Coast feels impacts from Hurricane Ian
TREASURE COAST - Although impacts for areas along the Treasure Coast were far, far more muted in comparison to some of the other areas of the Florida peninsula, the area did feel impacts from Hurricane Ian last week. According to a Tweet from the National Weather Service in Melbourne, the...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Melbourne medium guides the curious
BREVARD COUNTY — For as long as people have sought for answers to questions unknown, mediums have been offering their services to help. John Rogers has been offering his services as a certified medium for more than 40 years of experience. He has been a frequent guest on Sirius XM International radio and made television appearances.
Brightline trains will travel faster on Treasure Coast than in South Florida
Drivers on the Treasure Coast will soon be seeing fast-moving Brightline trains at crossings. The private rail line is set to start testing the high-speed trains this month.
veronews.com
Beach erosion the most lasting impact of Ian here
Compared to destruction levied across Florida, our community got incredibly lucky when the outer bands of a major hurricane blew through last week, and one week post-Ian, everything looks essentially the same here as it did pre-Ian – except the beaches. Erosion will be the longest-lasting impact of Ian...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
Ian caused 7.2M-gallon sewage spill into Indian River Lagoon, Brevard leaders say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian led to sewage overflow seeping through manholes, flooding streets and a 7.2 million-gallon spill into the Indian River Lagoon. It’s a concern to local biologists who said the lagoon was just starting to show small improvements. Brevard County officials reported the spill out...
hometownnewstc.com
Hurricane Ian, Pointe West, Vero Beach
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - Indian River County mostly dodged the Hurricane Ian bullet. There were…
cw34.com
Vietnam soldier finally laid to rest with proper honors decades after his death
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Today, a soldier from the Treasure Coast who was killed-in-action in Vietnam more than 50 years ago is finally receiving a proper memorial celebration decades later. Specialist Rank Four (SP4) Pondextuer Eugene Williams was previously laid to rest without any funeral service because the...
veronews.com
Power losses suggest a need to harden grid
Take it from someone who lived through the September hurricanes that battered our community in 2004, when consecutive Category 2 and 3 storms flooded roadways, ripped off roofs and knocked out power for days and weeks:. The rain and wind you saw last week was nothing. In fact, we should...
Comments / 0