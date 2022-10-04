ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

In Memory: Oct. 7

Joseph R. Miranda (90) of Vero Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully Friday, September 16, 2022. He was born and raised in Fall River, Massachusetts where he graduated from Durfee High school in 1951. Joe is preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and wife, Louise Gagne. Joe & Louise...
VERO BEACH, FL
YSF sails to win in season’s first Florida East Coast Series

YSF sailors started the Fall 2022 Season with first place finishes in both the high school 420 and the elementary/middle school Opti class sailboats. The first Florida East Coast Series regatta was sailed on the Indian River Lagoon at the U.S. Sailing Center Martin County on Sunday, October 2. Conditions were ideal for dinghy sailing with a steady 10 knot breeze out of the north.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Coming Up! Crown Jewel Marching Band Fest should sparkle

Anyone who thinks the best part of a football game is the halftime presentation should hotfoot it over to the Vero Beach High School Citrus Bowl for the 41st Annual Crown Jewel Marching Band Festival on this Saturday, Oct. 8. First held in 1982, the Crown Jewel, sponsored by the Vero Beach High School Band and the Fighting Indians Band Boosters, is now one of Florida’s longest running high school marching band festivals. Competition is fierce, as some 20 Florida bands, competing in five classifications, vie for awards. They are judged by high school and college band directors, in categories including percussion, color guard, music, general effect and visual, ultimately vying for the Sheila Knight Sammons Memorial Award for Overall Best Band award. As the host band, the Fighting Indians Marching Band will not compete, but will perform an exhibition. Gates open at 2:15 p.m., and competition begins at 3 p.m. Adult tickets are $14, and $6 for ages 6 to 18. Tickets available at the entrance and online. For more information, visit CrownJewelVB.com.
VERO BEACH, FL
PopStroke to reopen its Port St. Lucie location this October

PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida (SOUTH FLORIDA WEEKEND) - The popular entertainment venue co-owned by Greg Bartoli and Tiger Woods’ TGR Ventures, PopStroke, is set to reopen its Port Saint Lucie location on Saturday, October 8th at 10 a.m. PopStroke has undergone renovations at the Port St. Lucie location including:...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Homecoming 2022: ‘The One at Florida Atlantic University’

Florida Atlantic University will celebrate “Homecoming: The One at Florida Atlantic University” beginning Friday, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 15, at its Boca Raton, Broward, and Jupiter campuses. All events are open to FAU students, faculty and staff unless otherwise noted. The following events will be at FAU’s...
BOCA RATON, FL
Cache Cay home in prime location ‘hits all the buttons’

The owners of the lakefront home at 48 Cache Cay Dr. were ready to give up when searching for someplace to settle in Florida. They had explored the West Coast as far south as Naples and from Palm Coast to Jupiter on the East Coast without finding what they wanted.
VERO BEACH, FL
In Honor and Remembrance of Fort Pierce Native Fallen Son: Army SP4 Pondextuer Euguene Williams

Fort Pierce, Florida September 26, 2022 - Lincoln Park Main Street, in partnership with the City of Fort Pierce, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, Fort Pierce Police Department, American Legion Posts #40 and # 171, Vietnam Veterans of America Michael F. Bradley Chapter 566, Fort Pierce Yacht Club and Dignity Memorial are hosting a posthumous celebration for SP4 Pondextuer Eugene Williams. SP4 Williams, an American Army soldier, gave the ultimate sacrifice, his life, on August 8, 1970, while serving in the Vietnam War.
FORT PIERCE, FL
Brightline at 110MPH and Home Insurance After Ian

Fort Pierce - Friday October 7, 2022: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media, a conversation with Susan Mehiel, the communications officer for the Alliance for Safe Trains. The Alliance has launched a petition drive to postpone Brightline’s plans to start testing its trains at 110 MPH through...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
Vero Beach Native Jeremy Scott Serving Aboard the USS Chancellorsville in the Philippine Sea

Philippine Sea - Sunday October 9, 2022: Vero Beach Native Jeremy Scott is serving in the Navy aboard the USS Chancellorsville, now patrolling in the Philippine Sea. Petty Officer Scott is a Fire Controlman (FC) aboard the Chancellorsville which has been forward-deployed to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan. Fire controlmen operate and maintain combat and weapons direction systems, surface-to-air and surface-to-surface missile systems and gun fire control systems aboard U.S. Navy ships.
VERO BEACH, FL
Treasure Coast feels impacts from Hurricane Ian

TREASURE COAST - Although impacts for areas along the Treasure Coast were far, far more muted in comparison to some of the other areas of the Florida peninsula, the area did feel impacts from Hurricane Ian last week. According to a Tweet from the National Weather Service in Melbourne, the...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Melbourne medium guides the curious

BREVARD COUNTY — For as long as people have sought for answers to questions unknown, mediums have been offering their services to help. John Rogers has been offering his services as a certified medium for more than 40 years of experience. He has been a frequent guest on Sirius XM International radio and made television appearances.
MELBOURNE, FL
Beach erosion the most lasting impact of Ian here

Compared to destruction levied across Florida, our community got incredibly lucky when the outer bands of a major hurricane blew through last week, and one week post-Ian, everything looks essentially the same here as it did pre-Ian – except the beaches. Erosion will be the longest-lasting impact of Ian...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Power losses suggest a need to harden grid

Take it from someone who lived through the September hurricanes that battered our community in 2004, when consecutive Category 2 and 3 storms flooded roadways, ripped off roofs and knocked out power for days and weeks:. The rain and wind you saw last week was nothing. In fact, we should...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL

