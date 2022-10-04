ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
wcti12.com

Police install community-based security cameras in several neighborhoods

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance announced that several community-based security cameras have been installed in areas of high call volumes. Dance said the hope is to deter criminals and assist investigators with solving crimes. The cameras are mounted to existing poles and broadcast 24 hours...
PITT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

ECU Fraternity faces suspension

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — On Monday, October 3rd, a request was made to suspend the Theta Chi Fraternity on East Carolina University’s campus after recent reports of drink tampering and sexual assault. The Student Government Association of ECU’s campus requested a 4-year suspension. The SGA passed the...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Salvation Army in ENC seeing more demand as holidays near

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — With more families struggling to make ends meet, the demand for services from the Salvation Army of Onslow and Jones County is going up. Captain Christine Towne with the Salvation Army of Onslow and Jones County said they see an increase in people who need help with everything from food to hygiene.
JONES COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Maximum sentence given to James Gizzi, officials speak about trial

NEW BERN, Craven County — James Gizzi will spend at least the next 17 years behind bars for seven felonies, including burning down his grandmother, Marjorie Thompson's house, and stealing her car. On Friday, October 7, the judge sentenced James Gizzi to the maximum time for his charges of...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Government
Pitt County, NC
Government
County
Pitt County, NC
City
Greenville, NC
wcti12.com

Man arrested after shots fired in Havelock city limits, no one injured

HAVELOCK, Craven County — Havelock Police Department officials arrested a man after responding to shots being fired. They said it happened Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at around 12:20 p.m. in the area of Catawba Road and Manchester Road. Devon Michael Boatright, 20, of New Bern was arrested and charged...
HAVELOCK, NC
wcti12.com

Jacksonville police looking for fraud suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Officials with the Jacksonville Police Department are looking for a female suspect involved in fraudulent cell phone buys in the area. Police describe the woman as 35-40 years old and 5'5" to 5'9" tall. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, ripped blue jeans...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#World Cat#Aquatics Fitness Center
wcti12.com

To the Rescue: Lola the good girl

NEW BERN, Craven County —A young pup who gets well with people and children is looking to find her forever home. Lola is a year and a half old and she's up to date on her vaccinations. She's also crate trained. Officials with Colonial Capital Humane Society said Lola...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Registration open for 3rd annual Dylan Quick Softball Tournament

NEW BERN, Craven County — For the third year in a row, the Dylan Quick Pediatric Cancer Awareness Coed Softball Tournament is kicking off in Creekside Park, and organizers are hoping more teams will continue to register. The tournament starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, October 15th at the park...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

James Gizzi sentenced to 17-25 years in prison

NEW BERN, Craven County — James Gizzi was sentenced to a minimum of 17 years in prison and a maximum of 25 years in Craven County court Friday. Gizzi stood trial in the death of his grandmother, Marjorie Thompson. He was accused of killing her and burning down her house, along with other crimes.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Gas prices in Eastern Carolina start to rise in October

North Carolina — Gas prices in Eastern Carolina started to climb back up in October. From October 5th to 6th, gas prices in New Bern and Jacksonville saw an increase of about 20 cents. Earlier that same week in New Bern, gas prices were under $3 per gallon for...
NEW BERN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wcti12.com

The Blitz: High school football week eight highlights and scores

Eastern North Carolina — Week eight featured some rivalry games and wild finishes. Conference titles are starting to come into focus, in the Coastal Conference White Oak High School and Richlands High School both picked up big wins to stay tied for first place. In the Eastern Plains Conference West Craven and Green Central setup next weeks showdown with wins this Friday night. Click on the videos to check out all the highlights in sports.
RICHLANDS, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy