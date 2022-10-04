Read full article on original website
Police install community-based security cameras in several neighborhoods
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance announced that several community-based security cameras have been installed in areas of high call volumes. Dance said the hope is to deter criminals and assist investigators with solving crimes. The cameras are mounted to existing poles and broadcast 24 hours...
ECU Fraternity faces suspension
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — On Monday, October 3rd, a request was made to suspend the Theta Chi Fraternity on East Carolina University’s campus after recent reports of drink tampering and sexual assault. The Student Government Association of ECU’s campus requested a 4-year suspension. The SGA passed the...
Salvation Army in ENC seeing more demand as holidays near
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — With more families struggling to make ends meet, the demand for services from the Salvation Army of Onslow and Jones County is going up. Captain Christine Towne with the Salvation Army of Onslow and Jones County said they see an increase in people who need help with everything from food to hygiene.
Maximum sentence given to James Gizzi, officials speak about trial
NEW BERN, Craven County — James Gizzi will spend at least the next 17 years behind bars for seven felonies, including burning down his grandmother, Marjorie Thompson's house, and stealing her car. On Friday, October 7, the judge sentenced James Gizzi to the maximum time for his charges of...
Man arrested after shots fired in Havelock city limits, no one injured
HAVELOCK, Craven County — Havelock Police Department officials arrested a man after responding to shots being fired. They said it happened Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at around 12:20 p.m. in the area of Catawba Road and Manchester Road. Devon Michael Boatright, 20, of New Bern was arrested and charged...
Jacksonville police looking for fraud suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Officials with the Jacksonville Police Department are looking for a female suspect involved in fraudulent cell phone buys in the area. Police describe the woman as 35-40 years old and 5'5" to 5'9" tall. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, ripped blue jeans...
Greenville police looking for suspects in breaking and entering, theft of credit card
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Detectives with the Greenville Police Department's Property Crimes Division are looking for two suspects from recent crimes. They said the two men are suspected of breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of a credit card to make several purchases. Anyone who can identify both...
Man turns himself in, charged with murder of convenience store clerk
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — An 18-year-old man turned himself in to police after being wanted for the murder of a convenience store clerk. Elijah Daniel is being taken to the Pitt County Detention Center where he will be jailed. Daniel faces the murder charge and robbery charges in the...
To the Rescue: Lola the good girl
NEW BERN, Craven County —A young pup who gets well with people and children is looking to find her forever home. Lola is a year and a half old and she's up to date on her vaccinations. She's also crate trained. Officials with Colonial Capital Humane Society said Lola...
Registration open for 3rd annual Dylan Quick Softball Tournament
NEW BERN, Craven County — For the third year in a row, the Dylan Quick Pediatric Cancer Awareness Coed Softball Tournament is kicking off in Creekside Park, and organizers are hoping more teams will continue to register. The tournament starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, October 15th at the park...
James Gizzi sentenced to 17-25 years in prison
NEW BERN, Craven County — James Gizzi was sentenced to a minimum of 17 years in prison and a maximum of 25 years in Craven County court Friday. Gizzi stood trial in the death of his grandmother, Marjorie Thompson. He was accused of killing her and burning down her house, along with other crimes.
Gas prices in Eastern Carolina start to rise in October
North Carolina — Gas prices in Eastern Carolina started to climb back up in October. From October 5th to 6th, gas prices in New Bern and Jacksonville saw an increase of about 20 cents. Earlier that same week in New Bern, gas prices were under $3 per gallon for...
The Blitz: High school football week eight highlights and scores
Eastern North Carolina — Week eight featured some rivalry games and wild finishes. Conference titles are starting to come into focus, in the Coastal Conference White Oak High School and Richlands High School both picked up big wins to stay tied for first place. In the Eastern Plains Conference West Craven and Green Central setup next weeks showdown with wins this Friday night. Click on the videos to check out all the highlights in sports.
John Paul II football gets to 7-0 on the season with road win at Faith Christian
We have some Thursday night High School football on this evening. A great 8-man matchup in Rocky Mount as 6-0 John Paul II visited 4-2 faith Christian this evening. Saints will try to keep their undefeated record going. John Paul won big 55-13 and is now 7-0 on the season.
