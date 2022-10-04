Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Woman Loses $18,500 to 'Bank of America' Scammer using Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' ScamZack LoveLos Angeles, CA
B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 10: Lies, Secrets, And ManipulationsSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
8 Things to do in Los Angeles this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Pumpkin Spice Lattes Popular In LA (That Aren't Starbucks)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles opens Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistanceBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
QUICK-OUT: Fullerton holds on for 20-16 Freeway League win over Sonora
Dallas Padron (No. 14) of Fullerton sings the alma mater with teammates Friday night. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Fullerton’s Dallas Padron batted down a fourth down pass in the end zone to help preseve the Indians 20-16 Freeway League victory over Sonora Friday night. Fullerton...
PHOTOS: Santa Ana Valley rolls past Savanna for fifth consecutive victory
Santa Ana Valley’s Julian Pimental heads to the end zone as Savanna’s Anthony Becktell defends. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman). Santa Ana Valley High running back back Mario Trujillo set single-game career highs in rushing and touchdowns as he led the Falcons to a 60-30 victory over Savanna Friday night in an Orange League game at Glover Stadium.
PHOTOS: Big interceptions in final quarter help Irvine rally for win over Woodbridge
Irvine running back Evan Hasegawa looks for a hole on a carry during the first quarter of Friday‘s game. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Fernando M. Donado) Woodbridge and Irvine football games often go down to the wire and Friday night’s non-league game, in front of a big crowd at Irvine Stadium, was no exception.
Woodbridge and Irvine football teams back in action Friday night after a week off
Woodbridge players warm up in a game earlier this season. (Photo OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Woodbridge and Irvine high school football teams, who both had a bye last week, return to action Friday night in a non-league game at Irvine Stadium beginning at 7 p.m. Both teams are 3-3...
Orange County high school football scores for Friday night, Oct. 7
Week seven of high school football in Orange Count continues with Friday night games. Football coaches, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can share your scores with our readers throughout the night. We will provide updates of the St. John Bosco vs. Mater...
Strong defensive effort helps Santiago bounce back with win over La Quinta
Art Martinez gains yards for Santiago Thursday vs. La Quinta. (Photos courtesy Dave Mamelli, Garden Grove Unified School District). Santiago High School’s football team got a strong defensive effort and more balanced offense to defeat La Quinta 26-6 Thursday night in a Garden Grove League game at Bolsa Grande.
Santa Ana’s Charlie TeGantvoort named LA Chargers Orange County coach of the week
Santa Ana Coach Charlie TeGantvoort prepares his players before a game this season. (Photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Santa Ana High School football coach Charlie TeGantvoort loves making an impact with the players he coaches. “My favorite part of coaching is watching first-hand the transformation of young...
A car broke through a sidewall at the 5 Freeway and Red Hill Ave. onto El Camino Real
The Tustin Police Department is advising commuters to please avoid the area of Red Hill Ave, the I-5 freeway, and El Camino Real due to a traffic collision. Tustin police officers are assisting the California Highway Patrol and Orange County Fire Authority with the aftermath of the traffic collision. Initial...
Two men arrested for multiple burglaries in O.C. and adjacent counties
SANTA ANA, Ca. (Oct. 5, 2022): Two men were arrested today in connection with multiple burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022. The two, along with two additional suspects already in custody on related charges, are suspected of committing residential burglaries in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Riverside counties and were arrested today by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
Man arrested following more than eight-hour police standoff in Costa Mesa
COSTA MESA, Calif (Oct. 7, 2022) – California Attorney General Rob Bonta and the Costa Mesa Police Department (CMPD) today announced the arrest of a suspect in Costa Mesa after a more than eight-hour standoff involving special agents from the California Department of Justice (DOJ) and CMPD officers. The suspect was prohibited from owning firearms due to a misdemeanor conviction for domestic violence, and had an active misdemeanor arrest warrant.
NASSP announces finalists for 2023 Principal of the Year
At the start of National Principals Month, the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) named David Arencibia, John Briquelet and Donna Hayward as finalists for the 2023 NASSP National Principal of the Year award. This annual award recognizes outstanding secondary school principals’ exemplary contributions to their schools, staff, students and the profession.
Meet the Council Candidates Q&A—Week 3
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, October 7, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, October 7, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in...
Supervisor Andrew Do endorses Mayor Tri Ta for Assembly
The Tri Ta for Assembly campaign announced the endorsement of Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do. Supervisor Andrew Do, is a former prosecutor, educator, businessman and judge pro tem. He has a long record of standing up for Orange County residents and has represented Orange County’s First Supervisorial District for nearly eight years.
October 6, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, October 6, 2022: Today: Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 82. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight: Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a.
Tickets on sale for Jack O’ Lantern Jamboree community event
The community is invited to attend the City of Garden Grove’s Halloween-themed community event, Jack O’ Lantern Jamboree, on Saturday, October 22, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Atlantis Play Center, located in Garden Grove Park, at 13630 Atlantis Way. Tickets are on sale through Thursday, October 20 or until sold out.
The 2022 Cypress State of the City Event now an outdoor social mixer
The Cypress Chamber of Commerce, in association with the City of Cypress, is bringing together interested residents with members of the business community, educators, numerous city leaders and other friends of the city who will gather for the annual State of the City event on Wednesday October 18th. For 2022 the event will once again be an outdoor evening mixer event held on the Cypress Civic Center Green.
Two more ridiculous Santa Ana police union lawsuits dismissed
Two separate lawsuits filed against Santa Ana City Manager Kristine Ridge, City Attorney Sonia Carvalho and Director of Human Resources Jason Motsick by the Santa Ana Police Officers Association (SAPOA) have been dismissed with prejudice. (With prejudice means the lawsuits cannot be filed again). The first lawsuit also had POA President Gerry Serrano as a plaintiff, while the second lawsuit named “Doe Officers” as additional plaintiffs.
Pacific Chorale opens 2022-23 Season with Duruflé’s Requiem and Jocelyn Hagen’s The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci
The Grammy Award-winning Pacific Chorale, led by Artistic Director Robert Istad with special guest Pacific Symphony, launches its 2022-23 Season with a program featuring Jocelyn Hagen’s The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci, a stunning multi-media work for choir, orchestra, and film based on the imagery of the drawings, ideas, and writing that the Renaissance artist explored in his extensive collection of personal notebooks, on Saturday, October 15, 2022, 8 pm, at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall in Costa Mesa. Composed to honor da Vinci’s remarkable legacy on the 500th anniversary of his death in 2019, the nine-movement choral work is set to text from his notebooks, which draw on themes of art, science, nature and technology. The accompanying film, created by experimental filmmakers and video artists Isaac Gale, Joseph Midthun and Justin Schell, is set to the performers to provide flexibility with their musicality, rather than designed with a click-track that singers must follow.
Long Beach Vice Mayor Rex Richardson wins the general election fundraising race
Long Beach Vice Mayor Rex Richardson raised a total of $425,012.44 since July 1st as reported in the latest campaign finance reports posted on September 29th. Richardson outraised his opponent, an important signal of continued momentum going his way in the Long Beach Mayor’s race. “I am grateful for...
