PHOTOS: Santa Ana Valley rolls past Savanna for fifth consecutive victory
Santa Ana Valley’s Julian Pimental heads to the end zone as Savanna’s Anthony Becktell defends. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman). Santa Ana Valley High running back back Mario Trujillo set single-game career highs in rushing and touchdowns as he led the Falcons to a 60-30 victory over Savanna Friday night in an Orange League game at Glover Stadium.
QUICK-OUT: Fullerton holds on for 20-16 Freeway League win over Sonora
Dallas Padron (No. 14) of Fullerton sings the alma mater with teammates Friday night. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Fullerton’s Dallas Padron batted down a fourth down pass in the end zone to help preseve the Indians 20-16 Freeway League victory over Sonora Friday night. Fullerton...
PHOTOS: Big interceptions in final quarter help Irvine rally for win over Woodbridge
Irvine running back Evan Hasegawa looks for a hole on a carry during the first quarter of Friday‘s game. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Fernando M. Donado) Woodbridge and Irvine football games often go down to the wire and Friday night’s non-league game, in front of a big crowd at Irvine Stadium, was no exception.
Woodbridge and Irvine football teams back in action Friday night after a week off
Woodbridge players warm up in a game earlier this season. (Photo OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Woodbridge and Irvine high school football teams, who both had a bye last week, return to action Friday night in a non-league game at Irvine Stadium beginning at 7 p.m. Both teams are 3-3...
PHOTOS: Fullerton survives last second threat by Sonora for dramatic win on Homecoming
Dallas Padron high-fives fans moments after his defensive play secured Fullerton’s 20-16 victory over Sonora. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). .As a ball boy for Fullerton High School, Dallas Padron was enthralled with the players, who treated him like a little brother, the lights and the cheers. It was his dream to experience all that is high school football for a player.
Uni girls flag football team and other OC squads prepare for move up to CIF
University High School”s team, coached by Justin Schulman, captured the championship of the Matt Leinart League last season. (Photo courtesy University flag football team). Some Orange County high school girls aren’t waiting until 2023 to compete in seven-on-seven flag football competition. A number of them, including girls from...
Orange County high school football scores for Friday night, Oct. 7
Week seven of high school football in Orange Count continues with Friday night games. Football coaches, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can share your scores with our readers throughout the night. We will provide updates of the St. John Bosco vs. Mater...
Santa Ana’s Charlie TeGantvoort named LA Chargers Orange County coach of the week
Santa Ana Coach Charlie TeGantvoort prepares his players before a game this season. (Photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Santa Ana High School football coach Charlie TeGantvoort loves making an impact with the players he coaches. “My favorite part of coaching is watching first-hand the transformation of young...
NASSP announces finalists for 2023 Principal of the Year
At the start of National Principals Month, the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) named David Arencibia, John Briquelet and Donna Hayward as finalists for the 2023 NASSP National Principal of the Year award. This annual award recognizes outstanding secondary school principals’ exemplary contributions to their schools, staff, students and the profession.
City of Irvine Sports Committee Accepting Applications for Two Members-at-Large
The City of Irvine is accepting applications to fill two volunteer member-at-large vacancies on the Irvine Sports Committee. The committee is composed of representatives from Irvine’s youth sports organizations. It provides the City Council and the Community Services Commission with input and feedback on policies, programs, facilities, and the needs of the Irvine youth sports community.
Cox Conserves Heroes Finalist in OC-Voting Now Through 10/10
Cox Conserves Heroes is part of Cox Enterprises’ national sustainability initiative, Cox Conserves, and is designed to recognize people and organizations making a positive impact on our environment. This year, we received hundreds of nominations for this prestigious honor from across the country, and an internal council of social impact and environmental leaders has selected nine finalists across three categories: Youth Volunteer, Adult Volunteer and Non-Profit Special Project.
Tickets on sale for Jack O’ Lantern Jamboree community event
The community is invited to attend the City of Garden Grove’s Halloween-themed community event, Jack O’ Lantern Jamboree, on Saturday, October 22, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Atlantis Play Center, located in Garden Grove Park, at 13630 Atlantis Way. Tickets are on sale through Thursday, October 20 or until sold out.
Meet the Council Candidates Q&A—Week 3
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Chow down at the Aquarium of the Pacific’s Sea Fare Chowderfest on October 15, 2022
Foodies and friends of the fish are invited to the Aquarium of the Pacific’s annual Sea Fare Chowderfest fundraiser on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Sea Fare guests can explore the indoor galleries while sampling hearty chowders, savory bites, fresh baked goods, craft beer, and wine from more than twenty local businesses. There will be live and silent auctions with dozens of items, trips, and experiences. Featured artists Sam Carter, Gina Hsiang, and Sküt will also be creating live Aquarium-inspired pieces of art, all available for bidding.
A car broke through a sidewall at the 5 Freeway and Red Hill Ave. onto El Camino Real
The Tustin Police Department is advising commuters to please avoid the area of Red Hill Ave, the I-5 freeway, and El Camino Real due to a traffic collision. Tustin police officers are assisting the California Highway Patrol and Orange County Fire Authority with the aftermath of the traffic collision. Initial...
The 2022 Cypress State of the City Event now an outdoor social mixer
The Cypress Chamber of Commerce, in association with the City of Cypress, is bringing together interested residents with members of the business community, educators, numerous city leaders and other friends of the city who will gather for the annual State of the City event on Wednesday October 18th. For 2022 the event will once again be an outdoor evening mixer event held on the Cypress Civic Center Green.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, October 6, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, October 6, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 82. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around...
Two men arrested for multiple burglaries in O.C. and adjacent counties
SANTA ANA, Ca. (Oct. 5, 2022): Two men were arrested today in connection with multiple burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022. The two, along with two additional suspects already in custody on related charges, are suspected of committing residential burglaries in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Riverside counties and were arrested today by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
Pacific Chorale opens 2022-23 Season with Duruflé’s Requiem and Jocelyn Hagen’s The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci
The Grammy Award-winning Pacific Chorale, led by Artistic Director Robert Istad with special guest Pacific Symphony, launches its 2022-23 Season with a program featuring Jocelyn Hagen’s The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci, a stunning multi-media work for choir, orchestra, and film based on the imagery of the drawings, ideas, and writing that the Renaissance artist explored in his extensive collection of personal notebooks, on Saturday, October 15, 2022, 8 pm, at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall in Costa Mesa. Composed to honor da Vinci’s remarkable legacy on the 500th anniversary of his death in 2019, the nine-movement choral work is set to text from his notebooks, which draw on themes of art, science, nature and technology. The accompanying film, created by experimental filmmakers and video artists Isaac Gale, Joseph Midthun and Justin Schell, is set to the performers to provide flexibility with their musicality, rather than designed with a click-track that singers must follow.
Orange County Museum of Art Hosts 24-Hour Grand Opening Oct. 8-9
The Orange County Museum of Art invites the community to a 24-hour celebration to commemorate the opening of the museum’s new home on the campus of the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. The celebration starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 and goes until 5...
