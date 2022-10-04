Golf: Class A State Tournament wraps up day one with a tight race at the top of the individual and team leaderboards
As day one comes to a close in Jamestown, it’s Leah Herbel with a one-stroke lead heading into the clubhouse at the Class A State Girls Golf Tournament.
Class A State Leaderboard: (Individual)
|1. Leah Herbel
|Century
|72
|2. Jaya Grube
|Grand Forks Red River
|73
|3. Rose Solberg
|Fargo Davies
|75
|4. Hannah Herbel
|Century
|76
|5. Ruby Heydt
|Mandan
|78
Class A State Leaderboard: (Team)
|1. Century
|318
|2. Grand Forks Red River
|321
|3. Mandan
|333
|3. Fargo Davies
|333
|5. Minot
|351
