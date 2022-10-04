ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, ND

Golf: Class A State Tournament wraps up day one with a tight race at the top of the individual and team leaderboards

By Phil Benotti
KX News
KX News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E3s92_0iKuJVIN00

As day one comes to a close in Jamestown, it’s Leah Herbel with a one-stroke lead heading into the clubhouse at the Class A State Girls Golf Tournament.

Class A State Leaderboard: (Individual)

1. Leah Herbel Century 72
2. Jaya Grube Grand Forks Red River 73
3. Rose Solberg Fargo Davies 75
4. Hannah Herbel Century 76
5. Ruby Heydt Mandan 78

Class A State Leaderboard: (Team)

1. Century 318
2. Grand Forks Red River 321
3. Mandan 333
3. Fargo Davies 333
5. Minot 351
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
valleynewslive.com

District 24 Democratic candidate arrested for assault

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota District 24 Democratic candidate is facing criminal charges, according to Valley City Police. The Barnes County States Attorney’s Office charged 33-year-old Kaitlyn Marie Huss with Simple Assault, which is a Class B Misdemeanor, on Friday, Oct. 7. Police Chief...
VALLEY CITY, ND
KX News

KX News

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy