Topeka, KS

Washburn Rural’s Zoe Canfield commits to KU

By Landon Reinhardt
 5 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn Rural star basketball player Zoe Canfield has committed to play under coach Brandon Schneider at Kansas.

“You can tell [Schneider] just genuinely cares about his players, he wants you to be the best version of yourself,” Canfield said.

While she had plenty of options, Canfield couldn’t pass up the opportunity to play for the team she grew up rooting for.

“I’ve always grown up around KU, it’s kind of been a dream school for me,” Canfield said. “I’ve been going to the games since I was a little girl, and the staff just made me really feel at home and welcome.”

Zoe’s father is happy that she’ll be playing just 30 minutes away.

“Ultimately just wanted her to be happy,” Jordan Canfield said, “and be in an atmosphere where she can have great success. The fact that she’s able to do that right down the road at KU is beyond our expectations.”

Zoe being a Division I commit is no fluke. The Canfield family tree is primed with athletes: her parents met at Washburn playing sports, her brother, Jett, played basketball at Creighton and Zoe is headed to Lawrence to play basketball for the Jayhawks.

“My brother, he’s put me through a lot of workouts,” Zoe Canfield said. “Definitely a lot of intense ones, but they’ve been good. He really helped me sharpen up my skills as a player and a lot of moves and things to make me more successful on the court.”

Also sharpening Zoe’s skills is her basketball and volleyball, coach Kevin Bordewick. In the spring, Bordewick and Canfield led the Junior Blues to a 6A state championship.

“She thanked me for all I did for her, I said, ‘Zoe, you did it all. I mean, man, you, your family, club teams. You guys are the ones who did it all, and you’re the one that put in all the work. So all that, all those accolades, that’s all yours,'” Bordewick said.

With recruitment over with, Canfield can now focus on repeating as state champions.

“Huge weight off my shoulders…hopefully winning another state title,” Zoe Canfield said.

