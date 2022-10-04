ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, IL

Comments / 1

Related
WAND TV

Danville man killed in crash

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Vermilion County Wednesday night. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on US Highway 50, just east of Olmstead Rd. near Oakwood. Police said a 68-year-old man from Danville was driving east on US Highway 50,...
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Elderly Atwood man killed in Coles County crash

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An elderly man was killed in a Coles County crash. Gary Phillips, 81, of Atwood died after a three-vehicle crash that included a tractor on Rt. 45 at approximately 1480 N. Deputies said around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Phillips was travelling North on Rt. 45 and...
COLES COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois man dies trying to pass farm equipment

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An 81-year-old man was killed Wednesday morning in a three-vehicle crash in rural Coles County. The crash happened on U.S. Route 45 at approximately County Road 1480 North. Officials said Gary Phillips of Atwood was driving a pickup truck north on Route 45 and tried to pass a tractor pulling grain wagons. As Phillips attempted to pass, he saw a car driving southbound and tried to pull back into his lane. In doing so, he struck the tire of the tractor.
COLES COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Family with 4 children escape Decatur house fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Fire Department was called out to a house fire Wednesday afternoon. Everyone inside was able to get out safely from the home on Moundford Ct. DFD got to the scene around 3:30 p.m. The first crew on the scene saw heavy fire and...
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, IL
Charleston, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Madison, IL
WTHR

3 members of northwest Indiana family killed in head-on crash

INDIANOLA, Illinois — Three members of a northwest Indiana family died in a fiery head-on collision in eastern Illinois, authorities said. Lee J. Hall, 52; Felisha J. Hall, 46; and their daughter, Madison G. Hall, 18, all of Oxford, Indiana, were killed in the crash early Sunday on a road near Indianola, the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department said.
OXFORD, IN
WAND TV

Coroner identified man killed in drive-by shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man is dead and 2 others are hurt after a drive-by shooting in Champaign. According to Champaign Police, at 5:48 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting around N. Third Street and Bradley. When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old Champaign man who had...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ill
WTWO/WAWV

Shooting leaves 1 dead, and 2 injured after argument in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead and several others seriously injured after police say a disagreement over property damage escalated to gunfire. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred in the overnight hours of Saturday, October 1. At approximately 1:51 a.m. 911 dispatchers received a call from a Clay […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Two charged in connection to overdose death of Terre Haute woman

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people will appear in court later this month after they were accused of contributing to the overdose death of a Terre Haute woman. Indianapolis police arrested 25-year-old Aaron Gates of Paris, Illinois. Police also arrested 24-year-old Kristin Carrington of Greencastle, Indiana. Officials believe they dealt...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

‘She was a light’ daughter speaks on mom who died in fatal fire

PARIS, Il (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation continues into a deadly apartment fire that left 2 dead and 2 hospitalized in Paris, Illinois. According to Edgar County Coroner, Scott Barrett, Edgar County Dispatch received a call at 6:07 a.m. from a resident saying her apartment was on fire and she was unable to get out of her second-floor unit. The apartment complex has four units and is located at 501 South Central Street.
PARIS, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
newschannel20.com

3 killed in fiery Vermilion County crash

DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — Three people are dead after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday. The crash happened around midnight Sunday near Catlin-Indianola Road and County Road 550 North. The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department says a Chevrolet Silverado was towing an enclosed car trailer when a GMC Sierra came into...
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Crews called out for fire at Danville production facility

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Crews responded to a fire at an east Danville production facility Tuesday night. The News Gazette reports product that caught fire in a processing oven caused more than $100,000 in damage at HRW, 1850 E. Voorhees St. around 9:30 p.m. Crews were on scene for about...
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Man shot at Greenwood Manor Apartments

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man was shot at the Greenwood Manor Apartments Monday evening, Decatur Police said. Police responded to the 300 block of S. Main for shots fired just after 4 p.m. They found a 20-year-old Decatur man in the parking lot with gun shot wounds. He was...
DECATUR, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Update: Passersby render lifesaving aid to trucker before EMTs arrive

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: A semi-truck driver from Georgia has been flown to an Indianapolis hospital following a rollover crash on I-70 in Clay County Tuesday. According to Indiana State Police Sergeant Matt Ames, the crash occurred at approximately 8:00 a.m. at the 23-mile marker of I-70 westbound. That’s near the Brazil exit. Ames […]
BRAZIL, IN
WCIA

Officials still investigating deadly fire

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials spent most of the Monday combing through what was left of a deadly apartment fire trying to figure out how it started. Early Saturday morning, Edgar County emergency dispatchers received a call from 52-year-old Tammi Keefer. She was trapped in her second-floor apartment. Keefer, along with 72-year-old Bobby Turner died […]
EDGAR COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Teutopolis FPD Responds To Barn Fire Yesterday Evening

From the Teutopolis Fire Protection District Facebook Page:. On Tuesday 10/4/2022 at 18:59 hours, Teutopolis Firefighters responded auto-aid with an Engine and Chief to Dieterich FPD at 19269 E 900th Avenue in Dieterich for a Barn Fire. Firefighters assisted with fire control and extinguishment. Multiple mutual aid fire companies on...
TEUTOPOLIS, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy