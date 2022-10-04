Read full article on original website
Related
WAND TV
Danville man killed in crash
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Vermilion County Wednesday night. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on US Highway 50, just east of Olmstead Rd. near Oakwood. Police said a 68-year-old man from Danville was driving east on US Highway 50,...
WAND TV
Elderly Atwood man killed in Coles County crash
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An elderly man was killed in a Coles County crash. Gary Phillips, 81, of Atwood died after a three-vehicle crash that included a tractor on Rt. 45 at approximately 1480 N. Deputies said around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Phillips was travelling North on Rt. 45 and...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois man dies trying to pass farm equipment
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An 81-year-old man was killed Wednesday morning in a three-vehicle crash in rural Coles County. The crash happened on U.S. Route 45 at approximately County Road 1480 North. Officials said Gary Phillips of Atwood was driving a pickup truck north on Route 45 and tried to pass a tractor pulling grain wagons. As Phillips attempted to pass, he saw a car driving southbound and tried to pull back into his lane. In doing so, he struck the tire of the tractor.
WAND TV
Family with 4 children escape Decatur house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Fire Department was called out to a house fire Wednesday afternoon. Everyone inside was able to get out safely from the home on Moundford Ct. DFD got to the scene around 3:30 p.m. The first crew on the scene saw heavy fire and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 members of northwest Indiana family killed in head-on crash
INDIANOLA, Illinois — Three members of a northwest Indiana family died in a fiery head-on collision in eastern Illinois, authorities said. Lee J. Hall, 52; Felisha J. Hall, 46; and their daughter, Madison G. Hall, 18, all of Oxford, Indiana, were killed in the crash early Sunday on a road near Indianola, the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department said.
Police: One dead, two hurt in drive-by shooting in Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced Tuesday night that a shooting earlier in the day left one man dead and two others hurt. The shooting happened in the area of North Third Street and East Beardsley Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene just before 6 p.m. and found a 25-year-old Champaign man […]
Illinois ‘explosion’ burns home, sends one to hospital
CHRISMAN, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — An explosion led to a house fire, and caused a resident to be flown to an area hospital Monday afternoon in northern Edgar County. According to Chrisman Police Chief Tom Dolan, the situation remains under investigation, but sometime around 12:45 p.m. a home located at the intersection of N. State Street […]
WAND TV
Coroner identified man killed in drive-by shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man is dead and 2 others are hurt after a drive-by shooting in Champaign. According to Champaign Police, at 5:48 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting around N. Third Street and Bradley. When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old Champaign man who had...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shooting leaves 1 dead, and 2 injured after argument in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead and several others seriously injured after police say a disagreement over property damage escalated to gunfire. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred in the overnight hours of Saturday, October 1. At approximately 1:51 a.m. 911 dispatchers received a call from a Clay […]
WAND TV
Chicago man arrested in Mattoon, accused of beating woman, kidnapping baby
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Chicago man has been arrested, accused of beating a woman and kidnapping a 4-month-old baby in Mattoon. Terell Barker, 19, is charged with domestic battery and aggravated kidnapping. Police said the arrest happened Monday around 11:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Hurst Dr. Officers...
WTHI
Two charged in connection to overdose death of Terre Haute woman
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people will appear in court later this month after they were accused of contributing to the overdose death of a Terre Haute woman. Indianapolis police arrested 25-year-old Aaron Gates of Paris, Illinois. Police also arrested 24-year-old Kristin Carrington of Greencastle, Indiana. Officials believe they dealt...
MyWabashValley.com
‘She was a light’ daughter speaks on mom who died in fatal fire
PARIS, Il (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation continues into a deadly apartment fire that left 2 dead and 2 hospitalized in Paris, Illinois. According to Edgar County Coroner, Scott Barrett, Edgar County Dispatch received a call at 6:07 a.m. from a resident saying her apartment was on fire and she was unable to get out of her second-floor unit. The apartment complex has four units and is located at 501 South Central Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teen charged in connection to kidnapping in Illinois
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager from Chicago is facing charges in Coles County after he was accused of kidnapping a child on Monday. Terell Baker, 19, is charged with domestic battery and aggravated kidnapping. Officers with the Mattoon Police Department said Baker hit a woman in the face and took a four-month-old child from […]
newschannel20.com
3 killed in fiery Vermilion County crash
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — Three people are dead after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday. The crash happened around midnight Sunday near Catlin-Indianola Road and County Road 550 North. The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department says a Chevrolet Silverado was towing an enclosed car trailer when a GMC Sierra came into...
WAND TV
Crews called out for fire at Danville production facility
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Crews responded to a fire at an east Danville production facility Tuesday night. The News Gazette reports product that caught fire in a processing oven caused more than $100,000 in damage at HRW, 1850 E. Voorhees St. around 9:30 p.m. Crews were on scene for about...
WAND TV
Man shot at Greenwood Manor Apartments
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man was shot at the Greenwood Manor Apartments Monday evening, Decatur Police said. Police responded to the 300 block of S. Main for shots fired just after 4 p.m. They found a 20-year-old Decatur man in the parking lot with gun shot wounds. He was...
Update: Passersby render lifesaving aid to trucker before EMTs arrive
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: A semi-truck driver from Georgia has been flown to an Indianapolis hospital following a rollover crash on I-70 in Clay County Tuesday. According to Indiana State Police Sergeant Matt Ames, the crash occurred at approximately 8:00 a.m. at the 23-mile marker of I-70 westbound. That’s near the Brazil exit. Ames […]
Officials still investigating deadly fire
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials spent most of the Monday combing through what was left of a deadly apartment fire trying to figure out how it started. Early Saturday morning, Edgar County emergency dispatchers received a call from 52-year-old Tammi Keefer. She was trapped in her second-floor apartment. Keefer, along with 72-year-old Bobby Turner died […]
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis FPD Responds To Barn Fire Yesterday Evening
From the Teutopolis Fire Protection District Facebook Page:. On Tuesday 10/4/2022 at 18:59 hours, Teutopolis Firefighters responded auto-aid with an Engine and Chief to Dieterich FPD at 19269 E 900th Avenue in Dieterich for a Barn Fire. Firefighters assisted with fire control and extinguishment. Multiple mutual aid fire companies on...
Comments / 1