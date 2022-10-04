John Robert “Johnny” Godfrey, age 73, of Baxley passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 at his residence after a long battle with dementia. On Monday, May 16, 1949, at Goldman Hospital in Hazlehurst, in the early hours of morning at 3:38a.m. a 7lb. 15oz baby boy was born to Mrs. Lillie Grey O’Quinn Godfrey of Graham. She named him John Robert Godfrey. While still a very small boy, Johnny and his family moved to Baxley, where he grew up and attended school and became a 1968 graduate of Appling County High School. Johnny attended Baxley First United Methodist with his family and became a member while still a young boy. Johnny worked odd & end jobs in and around Georgia and Florida, while attending college in Jacksonville, FL until being drafted into the United States Army in 1969. He served his tour of duty in Germany and returned home to Baxley as a Sergeant with numerous medals of honor. After his service, Johnny took a local job with the Postal Service and retired with 35 years of service all while earning a degree in criminal justice from Brewton Parker College. Johnny was a collector and some of his treasures were knives, nutcrackers, eagle figurines, M&M memorabilia, and post office memorabilia. Johnny was preceded in death by his mother, Lille Grey O’Quinn Godfrey; grandparents, S. E. “Dock” & Zodie Ogelsby O’Quinn; and parents-in-law, J. Dudley & Fannie Lynch Turner.

BAXLEY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO