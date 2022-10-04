Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
villages-news.com
Pair arrested after suspicious activity at Circle K on Historic Side of The Villages
A man and a woman were arrested after a law enforcement officer spotted what appeared to be suspicious activity at the Circle K gas station/convenience store on the Historic Side of The Villages. The officer was watching this past Tuesday night as 44-year-old Jason Mehlech Hering of Summerfield parked at...
leesburg-news.com
Woman blames son’s nausea for driving again with suspended license
A Leesburg woman caught driving without a valid license for the eighth time told the deputy who stopped her she was behind the wheel because her 18-year-old son was feeling nauseous and couldn’t safely operate the vehicle. At around 9:25 p.m. Thursday, a Lake County sheriff’s deputy on patrol...
Citrus County Chronicle
Dunnellon man allegedly pointed gun at two people in dispute
A convicted felon who allegedly threatened to shoot and kill a woman for driving too fast in a residential neighborhood faces a number of felony charges, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit. Matthew Lee Warren, 37, Dunnellon was charged and arrested Saturday, Oct. 1, with two...
leesburg-news.com
Six-time felon charged with firing shots at Susan Street Sports Complex
A Fruitland Park man with a half-dozen felony convictions was arrested Thursday in connection with a September shooting incident at a Leesburg sports complex. William Darryl Anthony Dennard, 28, of 706 Mulberry St., was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted Florida felon.
ocala-news.com
Couple arrested in Marion County after pursuit ends in crash
A couple was arrested in Ocala after they fled from a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy who had attempted to conduct a traffic stop. On Thursday, the MCSO deputy observed a silver Cadillac with a burned-out headlight that was traveling westbound near the 3800 block of Highway 484. The deputy activated the patrol car’s lights and siren, and a traffic stop was attempted.
Florida duo caught stealing thousands of dollars in ‘liquid gold,’ deputies say
A pair of Florida men are behind bars after they were caught pumping thousands of dollars worth of "liquid gold" from a local restaurant early Thursday morning, according to authorities.
leesburg-news.com
Teen arrested with stolen gun at Eustis High School football game
An 18-year-old Eustis man was arrested Thursday night after he reportedly took a stolen handgun to a high school football game. Amarieon Thomas Preston, of 500 Glover St., was charged with grand theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm on school property, and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.
villages-news.com
Woman arrested on felony charge after traffic stop near Boone Gate
A woman was arrested on a felony charge after a traffic stop near the Boone Gate on the Historic Side of The Villages. Kemishia Tahmayo Braddock, 36, of Ocala, was driving a vehicle with an inoperable headlight at about 7:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when she was pulled over, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She admitted she did not have a valid driver’s license and handed the police office a Florida identification card. A check with dispatch confirmed her license had been suspended. It also revealed she has six convictions for driving while license suspended, dating back to 2010 and as recently as 2021.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman allegedly uses knife to slash senior citizen at area motel
A Leesburg woman was arrested on two counts of aggravated battery after allegedly using a knife to slash a senior citizen at an area motel. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday to the Days Inn located at 551 East State Road 44 in Wildwood.
A second Clay County youth academy employee arrested for relationship with student, deputies say
An additional, separate arrest of a FLYCA employee was made Thursday for engaging in a relationship with a student.Getty Images. A Florida Youth ChalleNGe Academy employee turned herself in Thursday on an active arrest warrant for soliciting a romantic relationship with a student while in a position of authority.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman arrested on DUI charge after crashing SUV
A Leesburg woman was arrested on a charge driving under the influence after her Ford SUV was involved in an accident early Friday morning on U.S. Hwy. 27. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was dispatched to the crash site on U.S. Hwy. 27 in Groveland where the e found a blue Ford Escape facing north in the highway median. The Ford was occupied by 29-year-old Nicole Elizabeth Murphy of Leesburg.
leesburg-news.com
Argument at Denny’s leads to broken arm after man’s motorcycle intentionally rammed
An argument between two men left one of them with a broken arm after his motorcycle was intentionally rammed. Lake County sheriff’s deputies served a warrant for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon on 40-year-old Matthew Martinez on Tuesday. A Leesburg Police Department detective had been assigned to investigate what happened during the wee hours of July 9.
News4Jax.com
Person shot, another hospitalized for injury in possible road rage incident, Clay County Sheriff’s Office says
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Two people in Orange Park were hospitalized Friday evening -- one for treatment of a gunshot wound -- in what an investigator said was an incident possibly related to road rage, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said. Units were called to Blanding Boulevard near...
WCJB
Levy County Sheriff’s Office searches for stolen tractor
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking residents for help finding a stolen tractor. Detectives say a tractor was stolen from the 8200 block of Northeast 105 Avenue in Bronson at about 3 a.m. on Sept. 27. They are still looking for the person or...
WCJB
North Marion HS student arrested for bringing a loaded gun to school
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said during the school day a North Marion High School student overheard 17-year-old Julius Webster and another student in the bathroom talking about having a gun and killing someone. Gavin Echols is one of many students, teachers, and parents TV20...
leesburg-news.com
Former Leesburg mayor arrested after alleged attack on EMS personnel
A former Leesburg mayor has been arrested after allegedly attacking EMS personnel summoned to his waterfront home to render medical assistance. Robert Bone, head of the Bone Law Firm and a former Leesburg commissioner who previously served as mayor, fell and hit his head on Oct. 1 prompting his wife to call 911, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. His wife said Bone had been “heavily drinking all evening and has been abusing his prescription medication,” the report said. The 59-year-old fell to the floor and hit his nose/mouth area, the report said.
WCJB
Man attempts to abduct girl waiting for the bus in Marion County
UMATILLA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a man accused of trying to kidnap a girl as she waited for the bus. Deputies say on Sept. 22 around 9:30 a.m., they responded to a report of an attempted abduction. A girl told deputies she was at the bus stop on the 14000 block of 202nd Terrace in Umatilla when a man approached.
WCJB
Two men arrested for holding a woman hostage at Gainesville group home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Officers arrested and charged Justin Hoyt, 25 and Kevarius King, 20 with sex trafficking. Officers said the suspects held a woman hostage for two weeks at Safe Hands Group Home on Northwest 31st Ave. The victims said she lived in the home from September 19th till October 3rd.
Click10.com
Caught on camera: Florida man uses toddler as human shield during police standoff
PALM COAST, Fla. – Florida deputies released shocking bodycam footage this week of a man using a 1-year-old toddler as a human shield following a wild chase. The incident happened Sept. 27 in Flagler County. According to deputies, Brandon Matthew Douglas Leohner, 27, of Palm Coast, was accused of...
WCJB
Charges dropped against teenager accused of making bomb threats to high school
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Charges were dropped against the teenager who was accused of making bomb threats. Alachua County Sheriff’s Officials say prosecutors dropped the charges against Reginald Copeland Jr., 17, who was accused with making the threats to Eastside High School. The state attorney’s deputy chief investigator, Darry...
