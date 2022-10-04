Read full article on original website
Broncos Wide Receiver Furious With Russell Wilson After Loss
Thursday was a frustrating night for everyone involved with the Denver Broncos organization. K.J. Hamler was particularly upset after the ugly 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts came to a close. The third-year wide receiver was wide open on a slant for what could have been the game-winning touchdown on...
Look: Denver Broncos Cheerleader's Racy Photo Went Viral
On Thursday night, the Denver Broncos fell to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime by a final score of 12-9. It was an abysmal effort from both teams as they failed to score a touchdown in regulation or overtime. Unfortunately, there wasn't much to cheer for from the home team fans and cheerleading squad.
Bills vs. Steelers: A Trade of WR Chase Claypool to Buffalo?
Chase Claypool would provide an instant boost to a Bills receiver room that has been hit hard with injuries.
Tom Brady Reveals 'Biggest Reason' He Came Out Of Retirement
Tom Brady made all the headlines when he decided to come out of retirement in March. The decision came six weeks after he originally retired from the NFL. Part of him just wasn't ready to call it quits. He was asked by a media member during his press conference on...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Baker Mayfield: Carolina Panthers quarterback says criticism of him is 'completely fair'
The Panthers are currently 1-3 this season, with Mayfield leading statistically the worst-ranked offense in the NFL, averaging just 263.3 yards per game. The No 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Mayfield was traded to Carolina for a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick after four seasons as a starter with the Cleveland Browns.
Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele ‘Waiting’ For This From Bucs’ Star QB
A recent report suggested Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have started the process of divorcing, which would end a marriage that dates back to 2009. However, a follow-up rumor indicates reconciliation still is on the table for the A-list power couple. After months of rumors claiming Brady and Bündchen...
Kenny Pickett’s blunt warning to NFL with the Steelers as ‘underdogs’ in Week 5
The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to enter their week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills as heavy underdogs. A big reason for that is because they will be handing rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett his first career start. Pickett came on in relief of Mitchell Trubisky halfway through the Steelers Week 4 contest against the New York Jets, and very nearly led Pittsburgh to a comeback win.
Ex-Vikings RB Signs in Denver
The Denver Broncos lost second-year RB Javonte Williams for the season to a torn ACL last weekend and have called on a former Minnesota Viking for help. That’s Latavius Murray, who played for the Vikings from 2017 to 2018. Joining Denver marks five teams in nine years for Murray,...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Thursday Night Football: NFL Fans Call for Matt Ryan to Retire During Brutal Colts-Broncos Game
T’s and P’s to every NFL fan who decided to whip up their favorite dish and sit on the couch to watch “Thursday Night Football.” Even more T’s and P’s to Indianapolis Colts fans, who are struggling having to watch Matt Ryan play quarterback in his age-37 season.
NFL World Reacts To Broncos Cheerleader's Racy Swimsuit Photo
The Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts both deserved to lose Thursday night's game - but the Colts came out on top with a 12-9 overtime win. There wasn't much to cheer for during the game, which left the home team's cheerleading squad without much to do. However, there was one cheerleader who managed to steal the headlines.
Footage Of Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole Released
On Friday, TMZ released the video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at Golden State Warriors practice.
Fans leave stadium before overtime of ugly Broncos-Colts game
As the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts headed for overtime, fans headed for the exits. For those attending the Thursday Night Football matchup in Denver, the potential sudden-death extra session went from being can't-miss to can't-watch-any-more-of-this. In all honesty, who could blame them? The only spectators who enjoyed the first...
NFL World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Raiders Player
UPDATE: The Raiders have now announced that Clarence Davis did not pass away. "The Raiders received notice of Clarence Davis’ passing but have found that information to be false. The Raiders extend our deepest apologies to the Davis family and the Raider Nation for the erroneous announcement," the Raiders said via Vincent Bonsignore.
Broncos star Russell Wilson gets ultimate clowning on NFL Twitter over debacle vs. Colts
To say that Russell Wilson has left a lot to be desired from Denver Broncos fans thus far would be an understatement at this point. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback continued with his season-long slump on Thursday night as the Broncos took on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. Unsurprisingly,...
What’s wrong with Russell Wilson?
Yes, Russell Wilson is struggling. Spotting that is the easy part. The hard part is understanding what’s wrong, and figuring out whether it can be fixed. It’s become obvious over the past couple of years that Wilson lacks the mobility that he once deployed on a regular basis. Either he no longer has it, or he has become reluctant to use it.
Mahomes accepts invite to meet ‘the Fonz’ Henry Winkler in Los Angeles
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes accepted Henry Winkler's dinner invitation and also invited the star to the game against the LA Chargers.
This Carson Wentz mistake typified his most maddening quality
Perhaps the most frustrating sequence of Carson Wentz's season to date began with him doing something extraordinary: escaping the grasp of Micah Parsons. After faking a shotgun handoff to Antonio Gibson in the second quarter of Washington's Week 4 contest in Dallas, Wentz impressively evaded arguably the best defender in the NFL, who had barreled toward the quarterback from a blindspot.
