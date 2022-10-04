ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Maria the week of Sep. 25

A house in Santa Maria that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the past week. In total, 23 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $593,413. The average price per square foot ended up at $367.
