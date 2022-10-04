Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did it cost to buy a home in Arroyo Grande the week of Sep. 25?
The median price per square foot for a home in Arroyo Grande increased in the past week to $487. That’s $42 more than the San Luis Obispo County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Arroyo Grande was $464. The most...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What was the increase in real estate prices in North SLO County the week of Sept. 25?
The median price per square foot for a home in North SLO County increased in the past week to $392. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in North SLO County was $366. The most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is Grover...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See the decrease in real estate prices in Santa Maria the week of Sep. 25
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Maria decreased in the last week to $361. That’s $118 less than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Maria was $379. In the past...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Maria the week of Sep. 25
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the past week. In total, 23 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $593,413. The average price per square foot ended up at $367.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the 7 most expensive homes that sold in Arroyo Grande the week of Sep. 25?
A house in Arroyo Grande that sold for $1.8 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Arroyo Grande in the past week. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $880,000, $477 per square foot.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Historic Central Coast theater will be renovated with help from $5 million grant
Renovation of the historic Royal Theater in Guadalupe received a big boost with a $5 million state grant for the project that community leaders hope will revive the downtown area. Guadalupe leaders and residents joined state Sen. Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara, on Thursday for a pair of check presentations amounting...
Comments / 0