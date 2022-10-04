TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two adults and one Whitmer student were shot, Friday, outside of Whitmer Memorial Stadium during a football game against Central Catholic High School. At approximately 9:32 p.m., an off-duty Toledo Police officer at the game, informed Lucas County Dispatch that shots were being fired at the stadium. The officer, along with 15 other off-duty deputies began evacuating attendees and searching for victims, who were eventually located near the football field house, according to a TPD press release.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO