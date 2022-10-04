Read full article on original website
Related
13abc.com
Ohio Education Association calls for end of “Third Grade Reading Guarantee”
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Education Association is urging the state to consider ending the “Third Grade Reading Guarantee.” It’s the practice of holding students back if they don’t meet a state benchmark for reading. Leaders at Shoreland Elementary School in Toledo say they are...
13abc.com
Wauseon School District launches investigation after a student was left on an empty bus
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Wauseon Schools launched an investigation after a student was left on an empty school bus. “The child is too small to tell whether they were sleeping or not. I’m assuming the student was not sleeping because the student exited the bus and that’s when the bus driver saw the student,” said Wauseon schools superintendent Troy Armstrong.
13abc.com
Traffic safety grant awarded to Seneca County Sheriff’s Office
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Ohio Traffic Safety Office awarded $35,502.16 in Federal Traffic Safety funding to Seneca County for federal fiscal year 2023. The grant funds will be used to schedule overtime shifts to promote safety among drivers and driver awareness to the...
13abc.com
Residents in local neighborhoods remain unhappy with scooters
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc I-Team has heard more complaints from Toledo viewers about those electric scooters left on sidewalks, in yards and lots of other places. They’re supposed to be left in an orderly manner but we’ve found plenty of times they haven’t been. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13abc.com
Ottawa Hills ranked in the top ten for all Ohio public schools
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ottawa Hills was ranked the #9 best public school in Ohio and the top public school in the region by data website Niche.com. The site evaluated schools based on surveys and data from the department of education. Criteria included Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs...
13abc.com
Ohio leaders to visit NW Ohio on Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two Ohio leaders are set to visit northwest Ohio on Friday. Ohio Senator Rob Portman will be visiting the 180th Fighter Wing at the Toledo Air National Guard Base in Swanton on Friday morning. A spokesperson for Portman says while at the base, Portman will receive...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Vacant lot turned junk yard on Apple Ave.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Apple Avenue sits a vacant lot that neighbors are calling an eyesore. The home on the land burned down years ago, and since then the new lot owner has used the place to store his junk. William Fogle has lived next door for years and...
13abc.com
TLCERAP application portal open until end of year
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program application portal will remain open for application through the end of the year. According to the City of Toledo, TLCERAP assists eligible households with up to 15 months of assistance. The program includes current and future rent, past due rent, late fees, new renter fees, security deposits utility deposits and utility payments. Grants are awarded based on priorities established by the U.S. Department of Treasury.
IN THIS ARTICLE
13abc.com
Sandusky train derailment
No suspects are in custody after Friday night's shooting outside of the Whitmer High School football game. Josh Croup explains with what we're learning today.
13abc.com
Health department promotes safe infant sleep awareness
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - October is safe infant sleep awareness month and the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is promoting healthy sleeping habits for newborns and raising awareness about sleep-related risks to infants. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 3,400 infants die suddenly and unexpectedly in the...
13abc.com
Toledo Humane Society takes in six dogs from Florida shelters
Several people sickened in an E. coli outbreak tied to Wendy's restaurants are pursuing legal action while also facing a long road to a healthy recovery from their illnesses. LaRose to campaign with Majewski Saturday, says it's "up to him" to explain military record. Updated: 4 hours ago. Ohio Secretary...
13abc.com
Amazon hiring blitz to add 700+ jobs in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Amazon will hire more than 700 people in Toledo alone as part of a recently announced expansion. The shipping giant will hire full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network. Employees can earn, on average, more than $19 per hour based on position and location in the U.S.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13abc.com
East Toledo Family Center to host second Nickel Dash 5K
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The East Toledo Family Center is partnering with the Metroparks Toledo, Dave’s Running and Toledo Roadrunners Club to hold the second annual Nickel Dash 5K on Sunday, Oct. 16. The Nickel Dash is the only 5K that happens in East Toledo, and will begin at...
13abc.com
Will EV production hurt local workforce?
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There was one word on everyone’s mind at this year’s North American International Auto Show in Detroit: Electric. Which includes Jeep and the thousands of people from NW Ohio who build them. “We’re excited about EV too, but we want to be a part...
13abc.com
New partnership expands drinking and dining options to NW Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fowl & Fodder announced its newly formed partnership with HEAVY Beer Company, Toledo Spirits Company and Black Kite Coffee, to work together and create elevated food and beverage programs. The beverage teams at HEAVY, Toledo Spirits and Black Kite will work with Fowl & Fodder’s Chef...
13abc.com
Two adults and one student shot outside Whitmer Memorial Stadium during game
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two adults and one Whitmer student were shot, Friday, outside of Whitmer Memorial Stadium during a football game against Central Catholic High School. At approximately 9:32 p.m., an off-duty Toledo Police officer at the game, informed Lucas County Dispatch that shots were being fired at the stadium. The officer, along with 15 other off-duty deputies began evacuating attendees and searching for victims, who were eventually located near the football field house, according to a TPD press release.
13abc.com
Man facing slew of charges in West Toledo fatal shooting pleads not guilty
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man facing a series of charges in the murder of Eric Ham pleaded not guilty on Thursday. Adam Links pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder with gun specifications, murder with gun specifications, aggravated robbery with gun specifications, felonious assault with gun specifications, and abuse of a corpse on Thursday.
13abc.com
Three Mercy Health hospitals ranked in Best Places to Work in Healthcare
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health announced that three of its hospital have earned rankings among health care providers and insurers in Modern Healthcare’s 2022 Best Places to Work award program. Mercy Health – Willard Hospital has been ranked No. 15, which is up from last year’s 39th place;...
13abc.com
Two unusual patients being cared for at Nature’s Nursery
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nature’s Nursery is a wildlife rehabilitation center in Whitehouse that takes in several thousand injured and orphaned wild animals every year. The center cares for a wide range of animals with all kinds of issues, but there are a couple patients there right now that the staff has never worked with before.
Comments / 0