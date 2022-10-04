Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mercer County Drive Thru Document Shredding Event Saturday in Trenton, NJ
If you're anything like me, you have piles of papers laying around your home office waiting to be shredded. For some reason, it hasn't made it to your shredder yet, has it?. It takes forever to shred papers with my shredder. It only takes a few sheets at a time or it gets clogged. So, instead of keeping up with it I just pile the papers on the chair next to it. Then, I really can't keep up with it. Lol.
Genius Baristas at Linwood, NJ Coffee Shop Pouring Fall-Flavored Coffee Flights
Have we died and gone to coffee heaven? At least for the fall, we have. Check out this coffee shop in Linwood, Atlantic County pouring up coffee flights. Where is Guy Fieri when you need him?! We can't help but call this idea BRILLIANT!. Flights are so popular in the...
Did You Know? The Philadelphia Zoo Is Home to This Haunted 240 Year-Old House
A widely-known fact around here in the Philadelphia/New Jersey region is that The Philadelphia Zoo is the oldest zoo in America. This is a fascinating piece of Philadelphia history. Nestled right along the Schuylkill River, the zoo was first chartered in 1859, but because of complications caused by the Civil War, its grand opening was delayed until 1874, acccording to the website. This makes the zoo over 140 years old.
Kids and adults love these special throwback eateries in South Jersey
The Pop Shop in Collingswood became legendary from the start in 2005 with coverage and attention from the Food Network. Founders Bill Fisher and Connie Correia attracted more people to an already vibrant restaurant scene in downtown Collingswood in South Jersey. A decade later they opened another site in Medford...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch as Massive Wave Crashes Over North Wildwood NJ Sea Wall [VIDEO]
Ian may not be a hurricane anymore, but his presence can still be seen in the form of heavy rain, coastal flooding, and beach erosion along the Jersey Shore. Check out video of a massive wave crashing over a sea wall in North Wildwood. Watch below as water from the...
When Are They Going To Tear Down The Sesame Place Water Tower Already??
It's not often that I'm for old structures to be torn down, but this is such a case. The Sesame Place water tower. It's been a roadside landmark since 1993, greeting drivers and beckoning them to "come celebrate" at the Sesame Place amusement park. I see it every day driving...
This Food Store Just Lowered Their Prices In New Jersey To Help Fight Inflation
Something has to give. Especially in New Jersey. We are exhausted and we are overcharged at every turn. COVID has sent prices soaring and everything from supply chain issues to downsizing has our economy spinning out of control. Guess what? I have some refreshing news because your food shopping bill is getting reduced.
The 25 Best Breakfast Spots in All of Camden County, NJ, According to You!
We asked, you answered. When those breakfast cravings hit, these are the spots Camden County, NJ goes to indulge. Curious? Check out the list of suggestions. Some say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and it's certainly easier to prioritize when food looks THIS good. From diners...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is Halloween on Thompson Street in Bordentown, NJ Back for 2022?
Spooky season just got a whole lot better in the area. Oh, I'm excited about this. It looks like Halloween on Thompson Street in Bordentown will be back for 2022. Yay. I was mindlessly scrolling on Facebook and saw the hint that the famous local street would be decorating for Halloween once again.
All Aboard This Trick-or-Treat Halloween Train in Hammonton, NJ
Looking for something fun and different to do with the kids this Halloween season? Check out this trick-or-treat train currently rolling in Hammonton. DiDonato's has done it again! The Family Fun Center off White Horse Pike runs their Holiday Magical Express during Christmastime, and now they've set up a new ride in time for Halloween.
How Brave Are You? Cemetery Walk & Picnic Being Hosted In New Jersey
Let's see if you're brave enough for this one. According to NJ.com, The Wenonah Historical Society and Wenonah Cemetery Association are hosting their 7th Annual Cemetery Walk & Picnic on Saturday, October 8th from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. The graveyard - yes, graveyard - is located at 390 Wenonah...
Ocean City’s Cris Pannullo Makes It Five in a Row on Jeopardy!
Ocean City's Cris Punnnullo extended his win streak to five Thursday on Jeopardy! to guarantee himself a spot in a future Jeopardy Tournament of Champions. Pannullo, a former professional poker player, has drawn on-air comparisons from host Ken Jennings to James Holzhauer, a professional sports bettor who won 32 straight games in 2019 and took home $2.46 million in regular-season winnings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The big event is ALMOST here. POST MALONE is bringing the Twelve Carat Tour with special guest Roddy Ricch to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Thursday, October 6, 2022.
The tour has been making a ton of headlines so far for being epic, so we cannot wait for Postie to arrive in the City of Brotherly Love. From setlists to parking to opening acts, we put together a list of EVERYTHING you need to know ahead of the show:
SPOILERS AHEAD: Post Malone’s Setlist for Thursday Night’s Philadelphia ‘Twelve Carat Tour’ Concert
Concert day is FINALLY here! POST MALONE will be in Philadelphia on Thursday (October 6), and we cannot wait for the show. The Twelve Carat Tour has been making headlines for how awesome it is, and it's FINALLY our turn to see the show. It seems like on concert day,...
94.5 PST
Princeton, NJ
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wpst.com
Comments / 0