Egg Harbor Township, NJ

94.5 PST

Mercer County Drive Thru Document Shredding Event Saturday in Trenton, NJ

If you're anything like me, you have piles of papers laying around your home office waiting to be shredded. For some reason, it hasn't made it to your shredder yet, has it?. It takes forever to shred papers with my shredder. It only takes a few sheets at a time or it gets clogged. So, instead of keeping up with it I just pile the papers on the chair next to it. Then, I really can't keep up with it. Lol.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Did You Know? The Philadelphia Zoo Is Home to This Haunted 240 Year-Old House

A widely-known fact around here in the Philadelphia/New Jersey region is that The Philadelphia Zoo is the oldest zoo in America. This is a fascinating piece of Philadelphia history. Nestled right along the Schuylkill River, the zoo was first chartered in 1859, but because of complications caused by the Civil War, its grand opening was delayed until 1874, acccording to the website. This makes the zoo over 140 years old.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
#Child Labor#Violent Crime#Tiktok
94.5 PST

All Aboard This Trick-or-Treat Halloween Train in Hammonton, NJ

Looking for something fun and different to do with the kids this Halloween season? Check out this trick-or-treat train currently rolling in Hammonton. DiDonato's has done it again! The Family Fun Center off White Horse Pike runs their Holiday Magical Express during Christmastime, and now they've set up a new ride in time for Halloween.
HAMMONTON, NJ
94.5 PST

Ocean City’s Cris Pannullo Makes It Five in a Row on Jeopardy!

Ocean City's Cris Punnnullo extended his win streak to five Thursday on Jeopardy! to guarantee himself a spot in a future Jeopardy Tournament of Champions. Pannullo, a former professional poker player, has drawn on-air comparisons from host Ken Jennings to James Holzhauer, a professional sports bettor who won 32 straight games in 2019 and took home $2.46 million in regular-season winnings.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

