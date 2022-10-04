ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Vigil held for teenage brothers killed in house party shooting

By Terisa Estacio
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qeXct_0iKuFTxR00

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A vigil took place Monday night to honor the two teenage brothers who were killed in an Airbnb house party shooting over the weekend.

The vigil was held inside the Longfellow Middle School. The family of the two teenagers asked for privacy during the vigil, according to the school’s principal.

Jazy and Angel Soleto attended Berkeley High School. Jazy, 17, was described as quieter than his younger brother and focused on college. Angel, 15, was described as a “class clown” who constantly made people laugh.

Oakland police investigating city’s 100th homicide of 2022

On Monday, friends reflected on losing the brothers in such a violent way. “It is really sad when I heard about it, and the violent world we live in,” said Henry, a Berkeley High School student.

“I knew him since elementary school, so it was really hard to get through the day,” said one student.
This student said she was very close to Angel, but didn’t want to go on camera given some of the circumstances coming out about the shooting.

On Monday , Oakland Police Chief Leronne Armstrong said initial reports indicate the shooting was prompted after a conflict occurred at school.

KRON On is streaming news live now

In one class, students are working on a project for the family to help with their healing process. “We are making a card for the family,” said Rainer Bissel, Berkeley High School student.

The two brothers were the oldest of six siblings. On a GoFundMe page, it mentions how their single mom loved her sons very much and their siblings idolized them.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

One dies in early-morning Berkeley shooting

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — One person has died after a shooting that happened in downtown Berkeley in the early hours of Saturday morning. The shooting occurred in the area of Durant and Telegraph avenues, according to the Berkeley Police Department. Police first reported the incident around 1:35 a.m. and members of the public were asked […]
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland man linked to Stockton serial killings

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4 heard from the family of Miguel Vasquez on Friday. He is the Oakland man identified as one of the victims of a suspected serial killer from Stockton. KRON4 spoke with Vasquez’s daughter and sister who are still seeking justice. Investigators say the 39-year-old father of three was killed in East […]
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
Berkeley, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#House Party#Oakland Police#Vigil#Violent Crime#Airbnb House#Berkeley High School
KRON4 News

Oakland police make arrest in 2022’s hundredth homicide

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department has made an arrest in its hundredth homicide of the year, according to a press release. As KRON4 previously reported, a shooting reportedly occurred just before 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon in the 1300 block of Kirkham Street, according to a tweet from OPD. Patrol officers were dispatched to […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. Ingrid Fernandez was last seen on October 7 around 10 a.m. in the 9300 block of Olive Street in Oakland. Fernandez was wearing a red and black shirt with blue jeans, police said. Fernandez is […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

One dead, another wounded in Oakland Friday-night shooting

OAKLAND -- One man is dead and another hospitalized in the wake of a shooting in east Oakland Friday night, police said.Officers responded to the 1600 block of 45th Avenue to investigate the sound of gunshots just before 10 p.m., according to police.The officers found two men with gunshot wounds. The men were taken to the hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead, police said. The other man is in stable condition, according to police.Police will not be sharing the name of the man who died until his family can be reached.Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting and anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.
OAKLAND, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Execution Outside Popeye’s Leaves Family ‘num’

Salvador Debudey Jr. was hunting for food when he was ambushed and killed by a man police believe to be a serial murderer in Stockton, California. On August 11th, the murder happened outside a flower store that was owned by Debudey’s uncle. According to William Debudey, Debudey, a burgeoning musician and artist better known to his friends and family as Sal, had gone by the house the day before to say hello.
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
RadarOnline

Serial Killer On The Loose! Chaos Erupts In Stockton After Police Connect 6 Homicides To 1 Murderer Targeting Hispanic Men In 209 Area

Police believe six homicides committed in the Stockton and Oakland, California, areas could be the work of a serial killer, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to authorities, ballistics tests and video evidence taken from the crime scenes have linked the incidents involving the two Northern California cities. The suspected serial killer appears to be targeting Hispanic men who are alone at night and early morning hours. Stockton and Oakland are around 70 miles apart. To help demonstrate the six homicides connection — as well as additional violent assaults — that have occurred in the California cities, authorities have released a timeline...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Brothers found guilty of brutal attack on couple in Antioch

ANTIOCH – Two brothers who committed sexual assault and robbed two foreign students in Antioch in 2020 are facing 30 years-to-life sentences after being convicted last month.Lamar Lee Young, 35, of Stockton, and 33-year-old Kenry Lee Young, of Antioch, were convicted on Sept. 26 of forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by a foreign object with enhancements for use of a dangerous or deadly weapon. They were also convicted of second-degree robbery and assault. The pair attacked a couple just before midnight on Oct. 16, 2020, in a parking lot near G Street in Antioch. The victims traveled to Antioch...
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Killing of kidnapped California family ‘pure evil’: Sheriff

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The suspect in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle had worked for the family’s trucking business and had a longstanding feud with them that culminated in an act of “pure evil,” a sheriff said Thursday. The bodies of Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, […]
HAYWARD, CA
The Richmond Standard

Richmond police patrol activity report: Oct. 3-6

The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: Oct. 3-6,...
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

46K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy