Quartz
🌍 Big OPEC+ cuts
OPEC+ agreed to a big cut in oil production… Supply will be reduced by 2 million barrels per day as the oil cartel seeks to raise prices, a move that could help Russia weather EU sanctions. …while the EU approved a price cap on Russian oil. The limit, yet...
Quartz
🌎 US debt alert
The US debt has reached a new record. The $31 trillion figure is edging closer to the borrowing cap Congress imposed for the year. Elon Musk renewed his offer to buy Twitter. As a lengthy acquisition drama was about to see its day in court, the billionaire seemingly had a change of heart. Banks that committed debt financing to the deal are now in trouble.
Zelensky says latest Russian troops killed in war ‘were not trained for combat’
Russian soldiers who recently reached the front lines of the war in Ukraine did not have fighting experience or training, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his Monday night address.
Russia-Ukraine war: Russian maps appear to show rapid withdrawals in east and south; US promises more weapons to Kyiv – live
Russian maps appear to show Putin’s forces pulling back under pressure from Ukrainian forces; Joe Biden offer $625 million in new security assistance
Chechen soldiers now fighting alongside Ukrainian forces
The Chechen leader recently spoke out in support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, however, some elite soldiers from the Chechen Republic are now fighting against Russia alongside Ukraine. NBC News’ Jay Gray has the details in addition to speaking with several of the war-hardened soldiers. Oct. 4, 2022.
Russia-Ukraine war: Putin changes mobilisation rules as Kremlin defends retreat from occupied regions – as it happened
Moscow says occupied Ukrainian regions ‘will be with Russia forever’ as Ukrainian forces continue rapid advance
Dramatic moment lightning Ukraine tank blitz punches hole in Russian defences in race to encircle key city Kherson
DRAMATIC video shows Ukrainian tanks storming towards occupied Kherson city - part of a lightning advance of 25 miles in a day. Kyiv's forces smashed a hole through Russian defences, their biggest breakthrough in the south of the country since the war began. Counter-attacking forces recaptured a number of towns...
Russian train run by division that oversees nuclear weapons on the move: Report
A Russian train managed by a nuclear-arms-wielding military division was seen moving through central Russia in video circulating social media, raising concerns about an escalation as the war in Ukraine rages on.
International Business Times
Russia May Test Nuclear-Tipped Underwater Super Drones With World's Biggest Nuclear Sub, NATO Warns
With the annexation of Ukrainian territories following the sham referendum and his veiled nuclear threat at a time when Moscow faces major reversals on the battlefronts, Russian President Vladimir Putin may now be setting the stage to push Russia's war in Ukraine toward an unprecedented nuclear confrontation, NATO has reportedly warned.
Putin has a hit list, according to Russian state media mouthpiece
Russian President Vladimir Putin has crafted a hit list, according to his Russian state media mouthpiece. The Daily Beast cited the Russian show The Evening With Vladimir Solovyov made it clear that things aren't going well with the Russian invasion of Ukraine and now the leader is plotting revenge. Pro-Putin...
Democrats Propose Pulling Troops From Saudi Arabia as Revenge for OPEC Move
Democratic Reps. Tom Malinowski of New Jersey, Sean Casten of Illinois and Susan Wild of Pennsylvania have introduced legislation asking for the withdrawal of all U.S. troops from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, after OPEC announced its decision to curb oil production on Wednesday. "This is a hostile...
Ukraine news latest: Madman Vladimir Putin ‘not joking’ about nuclear war as Biden says world faces risk of ‘Armageddon’
JOE Biden warned the world is facing nuclear "Armageddon" if Vladimir Putin uses his arsenal - and said the despot "isn't joking". After Russia's invasion eight months ago, Putin has made thinly veiled threats to use nuclear weapons if he feels he has run out of options in his bid to seize swaths of Ukrainian territory in the face of stiff resistance by Western-back Kyiv.
The Jewish Press
TAU Study: Ukrainians Are Tougher Against Russia than Israelis Were during Guardian of the Walls
A first-of-its-kind study was conducted by Tel Aviv University to determine which civilian population showed greater fortitude in a time of national stress: the Ukrainians facing a Russian invasion, or the Israelis facing violence from all over – rockets from Gaza and Molotov cocktails and knives from their Arab neighbors on the block.
CNBC
German minister criticizes U.S. over 'astronomical' natural gas prices
Germany's economy minister has accused the U.S. and other "friendly" gas supplier states of astronomical prices for their supplies. He suggested some gas suppliers were profiting from the fallout from the war in Ukraine which has sent global energy prices soaring. Germany's economy minister accused the U.S. and other "friendly"...
Germany draws up plans to cut power exports to rest of Europe in worst-case ‘last resort’ scenario
Germany becomes the latest European country to consider slashing electricity exports to neighbors. Europe’s energy crisis is forcing governments to make some tough choices that could threaten European cooperation if the situation worsens this winter. There are real fears that some European countries will have to resort to energy...
Opinion: Expect shock, grief, death, and an unknowable future if Russia deploys a nuclear weapon.
Russian Nuclear Weapon(via the NationalInterest.org) On August 6th, 1945, the United States shocked and roiled the world when it dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, a city of 410,000 persons. Up to 80,000 residents died instantly and the bodies of adults and children littered the streets. Another 60,000 died from radiation sickness, a painful and horrifying way to die. The United States dropped a second atomic bomb on Nagasaki. Today about 126,000 people from both cities are still alive and will never recover from the emotional damage they suffered.
Russia's soldiers on a crucial front are mainly retreating from Ukraine's advances, rather than staying to fight, UK intel says
Ukraine is making gains in the southern Kherson region, pushing back Russia. The UK Defense Ministry said Russian troops there were typically retreating, rather than fighting. Russia may be falling back to dig in at crucial, defensible locations, like the city of Kherson. Russian troops are mostly retreating from a...
Russia-Ukraine war live: hundreds of bodies found in Kharkiv after Russian retreat; Zaporizhzhia death toll rises to 11
Bodies of 534 civilians including 19 children were found after Russian troops left; at least 15 people are still missing in Zaporizhzhia
New precision-guided shells are giving Ukraine an edge over Russia in their grinding artillery battle
Ukrainian troops have used precision-guided munitions to devastating effect against Russian forces. The US has been sending Ukraine M982 Excalibur shells, which have GPS guidance and a 25-mile range. While Excalibur and other precision-guided artillery rounds are highly accurate, they aren't cheap. Ukraine's recent counteroffensive owes much of its success...
Washington Examiner
Turkey's influence grows as Putin's crisis deepens
Turkey is poised to become an increasingly influential Eurasian power as Russia faces mounting international pressure and domestic turmoil. Ankara will gain new allies in the North and South Caucasus and Central Asia and among numerous Turkic-speaking people trapped in the Russian Federation. They will come to see Turkey as their most important political, economic, and security link.
