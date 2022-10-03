ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Quartz

🌍 Big OPEC+ cuts

OPEC+ agreed to a big cut in oil production… Supply will be reduced by 2 million barrels per day as the oil cartel seeks to raise prices, a move that could help Russia weather EU sanctions. …while the EU approved a price cap on Russian oil. The limit, yet...
Quartz

🌎 US debt alert

The US debt has reached a new record. The $31 trillion figure is edging closer to the borrowing cap Congress imposed for the year. Elon Musk renewed his offer to buy Twitter. As a lengthy acquisition drama was about to see its day in court, the billionaire seemingly had a change of heart. Banks that committed debt financing to the deal are now in trouble.
NBC News

Chechen soldiers now fighting alongside Ukrainian forces

The Chechen leader recently spoke out in support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, however, some elite soldiers from the Chechen Republic are now fighting against Russia alongside Ukraine. NBC News’ Jay Gray has the details in addition to speaking with several of the war-hardened soldiers. Oct. 4, 2022.
Salon

Putin has a hit list, according to Russian state media mouthpiece

Russian President Vladimir Putin has crafted a hit list, according to his Russian state media mouthpiece. The Daily Beast cited the Russian show The Evening With Vladimir Solovyov made it clear that things aren't going well with the Russian invasion of Ukraine and now the leader is plotting revenge. Pro-Putin...
The US Sun

Ukraine news latest: Madman Vladimir Putin ‘not joking’ about nuclear war as Biden says world faces risk of ‘Armageddon’

JOE Biden warned the world is facing nuclear "Armageddon" if Vladimir Putin uses his arsenal - and said the despot "isn't joking". After Russia's invasion eight months ago, Putin has made thinly veiled threats to use nuclear weapons if he feels he has run out of options in his bid to seize swaths of Ukrainian territory in the face of stiff resistance by Western-back Kyiv.
CNBC

German minister criticizes U.S. over 'astronomical' natural gas prices

Germany's economy minister has accused the U.S. and other "friendly" gas supplier states of astronomical prices for their supplies. He suggested some gas suppliers were profiting from the fallout from the war in Ukraine which has sent global energy prices soaring. Germany's economy minister accused the U.S. and other "friendly"...
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: Expect shock, grief, death, and an unknowable future if Russia deploys a nuclear weapon.

Russian Nuclear Weapon(via the NationalInterest.org) On August 6th, 1945, the United States shocked and roiled the world when it dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, a city of 410,000 persons. Up to 80,000 residents died instantly and the bodies of adults and children littered the streets. Another 60,000 died from radiation sickness, a painful and horrifying way to die. The United States dropped a second atomic bomb on Nagasaki. Today about 126,000 people from both cities are still alive and will never recover from the emotional damage they suffered.
Business Insider

New precision-guided shells are giving Ukraine an edge over Russia in their grinding artillery battle

Ukrainian troops have used precision-guided munitions to devastating effect against Russian forces. The US has been sending Ukraine M982 Excalibur shells, which have GPS guidance and a 25-mile range. While Excalibur and other precision-guided artillery rounds are highly accurate, they aren't cheap. Ukraine's recent counteroffensive owes much of its success...
Washington Examiner

Turkey's influence grows as Putin's crisis deepens

Turkey is poised to become an increasingly influential Eurasian power as Russia faces mounting international pressure and domestic turmoil. Ankara will gain new allies in the North and South Caucasus and Central Asia and among numerous Turkic-speaking people trapped in the Russian Federation. They will come to see Turkey as their most important political, economic, and security link.
