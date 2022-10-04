ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford, PA

Clarion’s Kerle wins D9 2A Girls’ Golf Title; Moniteau, Bradford Win Team Titles at Coudy Country Club Powered by Hunter’s Station Golf Club

By Chris Rossetti
d9and10sports.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
d9and10sports.com

Punxsutawney’s Presloid Wins D9 Class 2A Girls’ Tennis Title

DUBOIS, Pa. – Punxsutawney’s Chloe Presloid is the District 9 Class 2A singles tennis champion following a straight-sets win over Clearfield’s Peyton Reese. Presloid won 6-0, 6-1, this coming on the heels of a 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 win over Clearfield’s Lindsey Kerlin in the semifinals. On...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Karns City, PA
Coudersport, PA
Sports
City
Dubois, PA
Bradford, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Smethport, PA
City
West Sunbury, PA
City
Coudersport, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Bradford, PA
Clarion, PA
Sports
City
Clarion, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Club#Piaa#Penn State Blue
d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: Keystone at Brockway Football

BROCKWAY, Pa. – Watch live as Keystone takes on Brockway in a D9 League Football Region 2 battle from Varischetti Field in Brockway. Chris Rossetti and Larry Wiser have the call of the game between the 4-2 Panthers and 3-3 Rovers. The game can be watched above or below...
BROCKWAY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
d9and10sports.com

Grieneisen Sack Saves the Day for Brockway in 21-20 Win Over Keystone

BROCKWAY, Pa. – Aiden Grieneisen made the play of the year for the Brockway football team with 1:20 to play to preserve a 21-20 Rovers victory over visiting Keystone. After Keystone drove 91 yards in just four plays and 50 seconds to get within a point on a 22-yard Drew Keth to Aidan Sell touchdown pass, Grieneisen beat Keystone left tackle Haden Foster at the line of scrimmage and sacked Keth on the 2-point conversion play.
BROCKWAY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy