Clarion’s Kerle wins D9 2A Girls’ Golf Title; Moniteau, Bradford Win Team Titles at Coudy Country Club Powered by Hunter’s Station Golf Club

BROCKWAY, Pa. – Aiden Grieneisen made the play of the year for the Brockway football team with 1:20 to play to preserve a 21-20 Rovers victory over visiting Keystone. After Keystone drove 91 yards in just four plays and 50 seconds to get within a point on a 22-yard Drew Keth to Aidan Sell touchdown pass, Grieneisen beat Keystone left tackle Haden Foster at the line of scrimmage and sacked Keth on the 2-point conversion play.

BROCKWAY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO