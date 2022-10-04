Clarion’s Kerle wins D9 2A Girls’ Golf Title; Moniteau, Bradford Win Team Titles at Coudy Country Club Powered by Hunter’s Station Golf Club

Read full article on original website
Oct. 8 Soccer: Clearfield Girls Blank Bald Eagle; Galeton Boys Edge Port Allegany
WINGATE, Pa. – Elle Smith recorded a hat trick as Clearfield blanked Bald Eagle Area, 3-0. Smith scored twice in the first half, once on an unassisted goal and the other on a penalty kick. She tacked on another unassisted goal in the second half. Cayleigh Walker had two...
PSAC Football Roundup: No. 18 IUP Rallies for Wild Win Over Cal; CASH Grad Sheets Snags TD in SRU Win; Clarion Routs Seton Hill
CALIFORNIA, Pa. – The 18th-ranked IUP football team scored the final two touchdowns of the contest and fended off a potential go-ahead drive from California (Pa.) in a 22-21 victory on Saturday in the 13th Annual Coal Bowl at Adamson Stadium. IUP (5-0, 3-0) remains unbeaten on the season,...
Week 7 D9 FB Recaps: Late TD Lifts St. Marys Past DuBois; KC Edges Punxsy; Schenfield Throws 7 TDs for O-E
ST. MARYS, Pa. – Matthew Davis’ 19-yard touchdown run with 2:15 to play lifted St. Marys to a 34-27 win over DuBois at Dutch Country Stadium. Brockway Edges Keystone • Farrell Shows Why It’s No. 1 • District 10 Friday Recaps. Watch the Generational Wealth...
Punxsutawney’s Presloid Wins D9 Class 2A Girls’ Tennis Title
DUBOIS, Pa. – Punxsutawney’s Chloe Presloid is the District 9 Class 2A singles tennis champion following a straight-sets win over Clearfield’s Peyton Reese. Presloid won 6-0, 6-1, this coming on the heels of a 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 win over Clearfield’s Lindsey Kerlin in the semifinals. On...
Oct. 6, 2022 Soccer: Port Wins in OT; Hickory, Mercer, Slippery Rock, C-L Boys Triumph; McDowell Girls Beat Prep
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. – Alex Schott scored off an assist from Aidan Emerick with 3:32 left in the second overtime to send Port Allegany to a 1-0 win over Kane. Aidan Clark had nine stops in net for Port, which improves to 11-1 with the win. Gavin Copley had...
Oct. 8, 2022 D10 Football: Mercer Keeps Rolling With Win over Kennedy Catholic; Erie High Falls
MERCER, Pa. Daemyin Mattocks rushed for 111 yards and four touchdowns as Mercer improved to 5-2 with a 43-7 Region 1 win over Kennedy Catholic. Ben Godfrey returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown for the Mustangs and Mattocks scored from 35 yards out on the Mustangs’ first offensive snap.
Oct. 7 D10 Football: Warren’s Morelli Picks up 100th Win as Head Coach; McDowell Hands Meadville First Loss; Knox at it Again for OC
ERIE, Pa. – Warren head coach Mark Morelli picked up his 100th career victory as the Dragons used a dominant defensive effort to beat Mercyhurst Prep, 12-0. • Farrell Powers Past Sharpsville • D9 Recaps. The win was the 28th at Warren for Morelli, who also served...
PAC Football Roundup: Grove City Overpowers Bethany; W&J Rallies Past Westminster
BETHANY, W. Va. – Grove City built a 27-0 lead after the first quarter and 41-0 at halftime en route to a 55-7 win over Bethany, improving to 5-1 in the process. Logan Pfeuffer threw for 209 and three touchdowns for the Wolverines, while West Middlesex graduate Clayton Parrish had 50 yards on the ground.
Watch Live: Keystone at Brockway Football
BROCKWAY, Pa. – Watch live as Keystone takes on Brockway in a D9 League Football Region 2 battle from Varischetti Field in Brockway. Chris Rossetti and Larry Wiser have the call of the game between the 4-2 Panthers and 3-3 Rovers. The game can be watched above or below...
Sharpsville’s Fry Wins Sept. 26-29 Volleyball Performance of the Week in a Landslide
WARREN, Pa. – Sharpsville’s Chasie Fry won the Sept. 26-29 Volleyball Performance of the Week voting in a landslide. Fry received 67% of the votes (40,617) well ahead of second-place finisher Carrie Drummond of Otto-Eldred, who received 8% of the tallies (4,816). There were a total of 60,657...
Behind Dominant Defense, Running Game, Farrell Takes Control of Region 3 With Win Over Sharpsville
WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. – Farrell is showing it can beat teams in multiple ways, and that is only going to make them more dangerous down the stretch and into the playoffs. District 9 Recaps • Brockway Edges Keystone • District 10 Friday Recaps. Last week, Kabron Smith...
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Keystone/Brockway; Saegertown/Eisenhower; GWM Extra Point Show Friday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting two football games as well as the Generational Wealth Management Extra Point Show on Friday, Oct. 7. Games being broadcast include Seneca at Eisenhower and Keystone at Brockway. Keystone at Brockway game will be simulcast on C-93, 92.7 FM...
Grieneisen Sack Saves the Day for Brockway in 21-20 Win Over Keystone
BROCKWAY, Pa. – Aiden Grieneisen made the play of the year for the Brockway football team with 1:20 to play to preserve a 21-20 Rovers victory over visiting Keystone. After Keystone drove 91 yards in just four plays and 50 seconds to get within a point on a 22-yard Drew Keth to Aidan Sell touchdown pass, Grieneisen beat Keystone left tackle Haden Foster at the line of scrimmage and sacked Keth on the 2-point conversion play.
