Gimlet and Parcast Unions Decry Podcast Cancellations: “Spotify Chose to Create Chaos”
Staffers at Gimlet and Parcast’s unions said on Friday they were “blindsided” by Spotify’s decision to cancel a slate of original podcasts and lay off “at least” 38 employees at the studios, criticizing the audio giant for not giving enough marketing support or providing clear listenership goals for impacted production staff. In a joint statement, the Gimlet and Parcast unions said the layoffs resulted in each of their bargaining units losing about 30 percent of its members. The Gimlet union has 50 unit members, while the Parcast union has 49, according to a spokesperson for the Writers Guild of America, East....
