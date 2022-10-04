Read full article on original website
WOWT
Police respond to robbery at north Lincoln Kwik Shop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a robbery at the 2300 Cornhusker Highway Kwik Shop on Saturday. According to LPD, officers were called to the convenience store at 6:05 a.m. An employee of the store saw a man, around 30 years old, taking items and walking out of the store without paying. The man reentered the store, where the employee confronted him.
WOWT
Car crashes into south Lincoln house
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A car crashed into a south Lincoln house on Saturday. Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the 7500 block of S. 32nd Street at 3:29 p.m. According to LPD, a 61-year-old man was injured due to the incident, though the extent of his injuries are unknown.
WOWT
Four men robbed in southwest Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four men were victims in a robbery in southwest Lincoln on Friday. According to Lincoln Police, four men, between the ages of 34 and 42, were in a garage near the 1900 block of Southwest 27th Street. At 9:59 p.m., the group was approached by two armed individuals. The unknown suspects were dressed in black and masked.
WOWT
Car seat placed on stovetop sparks apartment fire in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Five people have to find a new place to stay Friday night, following a fire in their south Lincoln apartment. Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a kitchen fire at an apartment northeast of 14th Street and Highway 2 on Friday around 11 a.m.
KETV.com
Omaha police seeking public's assistance in homicide investigation near Hanscom Park
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are seeking the public's assistance in a homicide investigation near Hanscom Park. A 13-year-old boy, identified as Lenny Rodriguez, died after a shooting near the area of 29th and Shirley streets on Sept. 28. Authorities are asking any homeowners or tenants who live in...
doniphanherald.com
Bail set at $5 million for Omaha woman charged in crash that killed 2 people
OMAHA — An Omaha woman is being held on $5 million bail in connection with her alleged role in a September car crash in Bellevue that killed two people and injured three others. Maria Diaz-Castelan, 33, is charged with four felony counts, including two counts of vehicular homicide by...
WOWT
Omaha police ask for public help in homicide investigation of 13-year-old
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are asking for help from the public in the ongoing homicide investigation of a 13-year-old. Officials are asking people in the neighborhood of Hanscom Park to get in touch with detectives who may have any videos from Ring cameras or any video surveillance. They...
KETV.com
Bond set at $5 million for woman accused of killing two people in Bellevue crash
OMAHA, Neb. — A Sarpy County judge set bond at $5 million for a woman accused of killing two people in a crash. Prosecutors alleged that 33-year-old Maria Diaz-Castelan had been drinking when she sped through a red light at the intersection of Fort Crook and Cornhusker roads. She...
WOWT
UPDATE: LFR battles two-alarm garage fire in Near South neighborhood
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue is investigating a two-alarm garage fire in the Near South neighborhood. Flames could be seen shooting from a garage near 16th and Rose Streets around 5:45 p.m. Thursday evening. Firefighters got the fire under control, but Battalion Chief Jim Bopp says the...
KETV.com
Two people seriously injured in crash on Dodge Street in west Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash Friday afternoon in west Omaha, according to authorities. The accident occurred around 3:50 p.m. near 156th Street and West Dodge Road. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, according to authorities. The cause of the crash is not...
News Channel Nebraska
Two arrested in connection to Lincoln homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two Lincoln men were arrested in connection to the homicide death of an Omaha man. The Lincoln Police Department said on Wednesday around 10 a.m., officers arrested 20-year-old Jahhfarr Fletcher in connection with the death of 33-year-old Robert Brannon. LPD said Fletcher was contacted at a residence...
WOWT
Early morning fire in Omaha under investigation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The cause of an early Thursday morning fire is under investigation. Crews arrived near 21st & Paul Street to a building and declared a working fire on the scene. People were in the building at the time according to the release but thankfully no injuries were...
klin.com
16 Year Old Lincoln Girl Stabbed Near Downtown Bus Stop
A 16 year old girl is recovering after being stabbed in the arm near the bus stop at 11th and N Street around 4:30 yesterday afternoon. Lincoln police say two men got into a fight when a woman in her 20’s became upset and yelled a racial slur towards the men.
WOWT
Natural gas line break closes Omaha street
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A section of Leavenworth Street was blocked off Thursday afternoon after a construction crew ruptured a natural gas line under the roadway. Omaha Fire said the workers were burrowing into the street near 38th and Leavenworth streets to put some sort of line in and ended up hitting a three-inch high-pressure natural gas line instead.
KSNB Local4
Eagle man arrested after assault, multi-state pursuit
EAGLE, Neb. (KOLN) -An Eagle man is in custody after an assault and multi-state pursuit on Thursday. Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an assault in Eagle at 8:17 p.m. Deputies responded to the 700 block of S. Fifth Street and arrived within two minutes of the call for service.
WOWT
New iPhone technology alerts Lincoln Police of fatal weekend crash
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police in Lincoln were alerted to a devastating weekend crash that claimed six lives thanks to the newest iPhone technology. Lincoln Police said this week the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crossed the road and collided with a tree in an east Lincoln neighborhood.
WOWT
Arson investigators testify against Omaha man accused of trapping roommates
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Arson investigators provided Douglas County Court with new information Wednesday about a man accused of setting a house on fire in August with his roommates inside. Jacob Hansen, 42, sat silently in court Wednesday afternoon as two fire investigators walked the state through the arson case.
klin.com
Ashland Man Killed In Lincoln Motorcycle Crash
A 23 year old Ashland man was killed when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle at South Cotner and ‘O’ Street around 5:45 Wednesday night. “The motorcycle and an SUV were both westbound on ‘O’ Street approaching Cotner Blvd and attempted to merge into the same lane,” says LPD Captain Todd Kocian.
WOWT
Man allegedly struggles with fire crews during response to Omaha house fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was allegedly combative with fire crews during a Monday evening house fire. Omaha Fire says crews were dispatched to the area of 25th and Binney Street for a house fire at 6:57 p.m. Monday. Fire crews were told that a neighbor saw flames coming...
WOWT
One of Texas’ most wanted fugitives arrested in Council Bluffs
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - One of Texas’ most wanted criminals was just captured with assistance from Council Bluffs Police. According to the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office, Paul Anthony Basaldua of McAllen, Texas, was arrested Thursday in Council Bluffs. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the...
