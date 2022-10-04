LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a robbery at the 2300 Cornhusker Highway Kwik Shop on Saturday. According to LPD, officers were called to the convenience store at 6:05 a.m. An employee of the store saw a man, around 30 years old, taking items and walking out of the store without paying. The man reentered the store, where the employee confronted him.

