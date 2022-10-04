CU at Home declines offer to buy building

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign homeless shelter CU at Home has declined an offer from Champaign Township to buy its building on Washington Street.

The building is up for sale and is listed at $1.2 million, but the building was appraised at $975,000, which is what the township offered. CU at Home Executive Director Melissa Courtwright said that isn’t enough to cover their costs and set them up for the future.

Courtwright said they want to be able to pay off the mortgage, cover the costs of leasing an office space so they can still offer day activities and resources and help pay for the purchase of two homes in Champaign to offer two fully-staffed 24-hour shelters for both men and women. The goal has been to have a non-congregated shelter, meaning they want to get away from the bunk beds and open sleeping spaces they have now.

“Our hope was to be in a position to start thinking about long term capital needs, and so we had talked about a variety of what the answers are for long term might be but we wanted to find ourselves in a position that we could actually start to realize those goals,” Courtwright said.

Courtwright said they are still having conversations about what’s to come, but until a firm decision is reached, they are going to switch gears and focus on getting ready for the winter. They do have a $300,000 grant from State Senator Scott Bennett’s office they can use to refurbish their current location.

Champaign Township Supervisor Andy Quarnstrom said he is hopeful they will work out a deal.

“Negotiations for the purchase of 70 E. Washington by the City of Champaign Township and from CU at Home have been ongoing and although we are currently at an impasse, I am confident that we will find a solution,” said Quarnstrom. “Both agencies are committed to the provision of service for homelessness in our community and our commitment continues as we consider our mutual positions. We are meeting internally to determine options and have been in contact with CU at Home representatives. In the end, I’m optimistic that we will come to an agreement on the sale and purchase of 70 E. Washington”.

