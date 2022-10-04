ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Men’s Wrestling Head Coach Tom Brands visits the Grid Club

By Nick Couzin
 5 days ago

The Grid Club had a very special guest Monday as they do every week at Noon at the Knights of Columbus

Tom Brands was the featured Hawkeye speaker.

Brands is a five-time Big Ten Coach of the Year and led the men’s wrestling program to Big Ten titles in 12 of his 16 years as head coach.

After a third place finish nationally last spring, Brands talked about how he can get his team back to national championship from 2021.

You can hear some of what Chun had to say in the video above. Our full interview will air Sunday night at 9:30 on Fox 18 KLJB's Sports Sunday.

