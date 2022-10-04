Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey Wins Smackdown Women’s Title At WWE Extreme Rules
Ronda Rousey has become the WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion for the second time after tonight’s Extreme Rules PPV. She defeated Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules match, making her pass out to a submission hold. This ends the reign of Morgan at at 98 days. She won the...
411mania.com
Join 411’s Live WWE Extreme Rules Coverage
Hey kids! I’ve been recruited to fill in for the distinguished Scott Slimmer and provide live coverage for WWE’s most extreme night of the year. It’s Philadelphia, it’s extreme, it’ll be a good time!. Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results. Paul Heyman voices over the...
411mania.com
Sheamus Claims ‘Screwjob’ Against Gunther, Referee Jessika Carr Says Gunther ‘Didn’t Tap’
– Sheamus failed to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship last night on SmackDown against Gunther, but not without some controversy. Gunther clearly tapped the mat two times while Sheamus applied the Texas Cloverleaf. However, the referee did not call for the bell and give the win to Sheamus, and Gunther then grabbed the ropes to break the hold. Sheamus commented on the ending on Twitter, claiming that Gunther tapped that this was a “screwjob.”
411mania.com
Kayla Braxton On Sami Zayn Being Most Entertaining Character In WWE, Impact The Bump Has Had On Her Career
In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Kayla Braxton discussed the impact The Bump has had on her career, Sami Zayn being the most entertaining character in WWE, and much more. You can read her comments below. Kayla Braxton on the impact The Bump has had...
RELATED PEOPLE
411mania.com
Pantoja’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Review
October 8th, 2022 | Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. I totally forgot this show was happening tonight. Anyway, Michael Cole and Corey Graves are our new PPV announce duo. Donnybrook Match: The Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium. These guys immediately started brawling which is just what I want from them....
411mania.com
Sarah Logan Reportedly Returning to WWE
Sarah Logan is reportedly on her way back to WWE after appearing in a segment on Smackdown. Tonight’s show featured a “Valhalla Awaits” segment in which Logan appeared, though her face wasn’t seen. Fightful Select reports that the segments are being used to re-introduce Logan, who has maintained a positive relationship with the company since she was released during the pandemic as part of their budget cuts.
411mania.com
Bianca Belair Retains RAW Women’s Title at WWE Extreme Rules
Bianca Belair managed to defeat Bayley in a ladder match at WWE Extreme Rules tonight to retain the RAW Women’s title. Even after Damage CTRL attempted to interfere, Belair overcame the odds and won the belt. She hit a KOD on Bayley onto a ladder to take her out of the match, bloodying her face.
411mania.com
Edge Succumbs to The Judgment Day, Forced to Say ‘I Quit’ at WWE Extreme Rules (Pics, Video)
– Despite a valiant effort, Edge was not able to overcome the sinister depths of The Judgment Day tonight at WWE Extreme Rules. In his I Quit Match against Finn Balor, the WWE Hall of Famer was ultimately forced to say “I Quit” after the other Judgment Day members interfered and threatened Edge’s wife, Beth Phoenix.
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
Matt Riddle Submits Seth Rollins in the Fight Pit at WWE Extreme Rules (Pics, Video)
– Matt Riddle was finally able to settle the score against Seth Rollins tonight at WWE Extreme Rules. The two faced each other in a Fight Pit Match, with former UFC Heavyweight Champion and Hall of Famer Daniel Cormeir serving as the special guest referee. It was an intense, tough,...
411mania.com
Renee Paquette Rumored to be Signing With AEW, WWE Expressed Interest in Her for a Return
– According to a report by Fightful Select, former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette is believed to be signing with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). According to sources within WWE, they believe Paquette is heading to AEW. Additionally, the report noted that Give Me Sport’s Louis Dangoor heard about WWE reaching out...
411mania.com
Bray Wyatt Revealed as White Rabbit, Returns to WWE at Extreme Rules
– It was a glorious return at WWE Extreme Rules. For months, fans have wondered to the answer behind the mystery of the recent White Rabbit angle, which was finally revealed tonight as Bray Wyatt at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 in Phildalphia. Following the Fight Pit main event match, fans quickly found out the identity of the White Rabbit once they could start hearing once again Wyatt singing, “He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands.”
411mania.com
Dutch Mantell Says Anyone Who Beats Sami Zayn Now Is “Over”
In a recent talk with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Dutch Mantell shared his opinion on Sami Zayn’s capacity to connect with the viewers and the impact that sort of dynamic creates for a crowd reaction (via Wrestling Inc). Recently made an honorary member of The Bloodline, Zayn’s popularity makes him a catalyzing target for any wrestler trying to make a splash — good or bad — with the audience. You can read a highlight and watch the interview below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
Note On Why AEW Booked A Mask vs. Career Match For Andrade El Idolo
As previously reported, a match between Andrade el Idolo and 10 was pulled from tonight’s AEW Rampage due to Andrade being sent home. That happened after a fight between Andrade and Sammy Guevera backstage at Dynamite, the result of a heated social media interaction between the two. The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes the match was booked in order to take advantage of social media speculation about Andrade’s future. The match was set to be Andrade’s career in AEW vs. 10’s mask.
411mania.com
NXT Wrestler Reportedly In Philadelphia Tonight (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
WWE NXT wrestler Joe Gacy posted a photo of himself traveling into Philadelphia ahead of tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV. While this would seem to suggest he’s in the city, it could also be a misdirect. Gacy was one of the names hinted at in the ‘White Rabbit’ QR codes that have been showing up on WWE TV.
411mania.com
Himanshu’s Impact Wrestling Review 10.7.22
Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (@Himanshu_Doi) and this is my second week doing the IMPACT review. This is the final IMPACT before their biggest show of the year Bound For Glory. Tonight, we have four matches on the card advertised along with a contract signing for the Knockouts Championship, so it promises to be an eventful evening. Let’s jump right in!
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling TV Tapings Start Time Delayed Due to Missing Ambulance
– PWInsider reports the start of tonight’s Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory Fallout TV tapings in Albany, New York have been delayed since ambulance that’s required to be at the show for the tapings to take place has not arrived. The ambulance is a necessity that’s mandated by the New York State Athletic Commission. It must be on hand when the matches take place.
411mania.com
Update On When Konosuke Takeshita Is Expected To Return To AEW
During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave an update on when Konosuke Takeshita will return to AEW after a run there earlier this year. According to the report, Takeshita is expected back ‘in a couple of weeks.’. He left the company in August at the...
411mania.com
WWE News: Social Media Manager Job Opening, Seth Rollins Warns Daniel Cormier, SmackDown Season Premiere in Three Minutes
– The WWE corporate careers website is currently seeking a new Social Media Manager – Talent & Executive Support role. Here’s the full description:. WWE is seeking an enthusiastic, detail-orientated Social Media Manager to oversee the content production, programming and maintenance of select talent and executive social media accounts. This position will play a key role within WWE Media, collaborating across multiple departments on a day-to-day basis to deliver timely, quality social media content.
411mania.com
Update On NXT Wrestlers Reportedly Set For WWE Main Roster (SPOILERS)
Both Fightful Select and PWInsider report that Legado del Fantasma are set to debut on the WWE main roster, specifically as part of the Smackdown brand. That includes Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Raul Mendoza and Elektra Lopez, who were all written off NXT recently. The plan at the time was to bring them to RAW or Smackdown, and it seems Smackdown was selected.
411mania.com
WWE May Be Changing RAW Announce Team For Season Premiere
A new report from Wrestlevotes suggests that WWE may be making some changes to the RAW announce team for the season premiere this Monday. The current team includes Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. However, Saxton was included on the NXT team this past Tuesday. It was also noted...
Comments / 0