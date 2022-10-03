Read full article on original website
JSO investigates triple shooting at local motel that saw nearly 500 calls for service in one year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JSO is investigating a triple shooting at a troubled local motel that left one person in critical condition. The shooting took place early Saturday morning at the Red Roof Inn on Youngerman Circle. The identity of the suspect is believed to be 37-year-old David Hurley. Action...
Jacksonville Police is looking for two burglar suspects
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Police is currently investigating an auto burglary in the area of Atlantic Boulevard and Girvin Road. Jacksonville’s Sheriffs Office says, several items were taken from the victim’s car. The two suspects left the scene in what looks like a 1970′s model Chevrolet.
Man who tried to enter Jacksonville elementary school wielding ax identified
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man carrying a large ax who attempted to gain entry Friday afternoon to Ruth N. Upson Elementary School and was shot by a Duval County Public School officer has been identified by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO identified the man as 37-year-old Eric Hurley.
JSO: Man shot through his car while driving
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 8:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to a reported person shot at the 9300 block of 103rd Street. Reports state that upon arrival, officers discovered a male in his 30′s suffering form a gunshot wound to...
Heavy police presence at the Red Roof Inn: At least 3 people injured
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — UPDATE 10:56 a.m.: The Jacksonville Police Department has confirmed that at around 3:45 a.m. on Oct. 8, officers responded to 911 call of person shot. Upon arriving to the scene at 6072 Youngerman Cir., police discovered three people ranging in age from 20s to 30s with gunshot wounds - a man and two women. All three victims have been listed in stable condition.
Man with ax who tried to enter Jacksonville elementary school shot by DCPS officer, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man carrying a large ax attempted to gain entry Friday afternoon to Ruth N. Upson Elementary School, according to the Duval County school superintendent, and the DCPS police chief said that person then left the campus and was later shot by a DCPS officer after refusing commands to drop his weapon.
Jacksonville council member calls for shutdown of Northside motel after deadly shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Councilman Reggie Gaffney, District 7, has called for the shutdown of a Northside motel, following a recent deadly shooting on the property. “I want it shut down,” Gaffney said. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man was shot and killed in the 10800 block of...
Lake City Police search for man allegedly connected to Circle K robbery
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lake City police are searching for a suspect allegedly connected to a Circle K robbery, early on Friday morning. Police arrived to 938 West Duval Avenue around 1:48 a.m. in response to a reported robbery. A tall heavy set man who was wearing a camouflage jacket and pants as well as a red mask covering the lower half of his face entered the Circle K to buy a drink, investigators said. He then approached the counter with his hand inside his jacket pocket, causing the clerk to feel he had a gun. The suspect demanded money and took off once the clerk complied.
Axe-Wielding Man Shot By Officers After Trying To Enter Florida Elementary School
A man carrying a large axe attempted to gain entry to an elementary school on Friday and was shot by officers. According to police, on Friday around 2:50 pm., police say the unidentified man, attempted to gain entry to Ruth N. Upson Elementary School in
Jacksonville detectives investigating after man found dead inside Fort Caroline Road home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead Friday at a house in the Holly Oaks area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Robby Henson with the JSO Homicide Unit said officers responded around about 11:50 a.m. to a shooting at a home on Fort Caroline Road just west of St. Johns Bluff Road and found the body of a man inside. The man had been shot at least once, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Man with ax tries to enter Duval County elementary school, gets shot by police
A man carrying an ax tried to enter Ruth Upson Elementary School on Friday, police said. The school was placed on lockdown and an officer shot the suspect.
Person shot, another hospitalized for injury in possible road rage incident, Clay County Sheriff’s Office says
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Two people in Orange Park were hospitalized Friday evening -- one for treatment of a gunshot wound -- in what an investigator said was an incident possibly related to road rage, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said. Units were called to Blanding Boulevard near...
Clay County Deputies report two injured in shooting in Lakeside area
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that reportedly injured two in the 1100 block of Blanding Blvd. Deputies report two victims have been transported to an area hospital to injuries with non-life-threatening injuries. Clay County Deputy Ford has reported two people...
A Jacksonville grandmother was found dead in the street. 6 years later, her son searches for answers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Investigators are still searching for whoever hit and killed a local nurse in 2016 while she was crossing Merril Road in Arlington. It’s been six years but now her son is opening up to News4JAX about their need for answers. Helen Schafer, 61, was a...
Shooting on Arlington Expressway leaves one injured; suspect on the loose
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At around 10:45 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, a Jacksonville sheriff’s officer was approached by a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound. The man told the officer he was involved in an argument with someone while driving on the Arlington Expressway. During the dispute, the man was shot.
A second Clay County youth academy employee arrested for relationship with student, deputies say
An additional, separate arrest of a FLYCA employee was made Thursday for engaging in a relationship with a student.Getty Images. A Florida Youth ChalleNGe Academy employee turned herself in Thursday on an active arrest warrant for soliciting a romantic relationship with a student while in a position of authority.
JSO: Pig on the loose in New Town neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has found a pig roaming around Friday morning near Edwards Waters University and need the community’s help to reunite the pig with its owner(s). The spotted pig was found near Powhatten Street close to Fairfax Avenue in the New Town...
Two men arrested for stealing over 7,000 lbs of cooking oil
Two men were caught stealing over 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil, valued at almost $5,000, from a local restaurant in the early morning hours of Thursday Oct. 6. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns, Florida and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville were both caught by a patrolling Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputy pumping used cooking oil out of a vat behind Woody's Bar-B-Que off of Highway 100 and Interstate 95. The two are currently being held at Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on a $5,500 bond, each.
‘Why my son?’: Stricken twice by gun violence, mother IDs 17-year-old found shot to death in Woodstock neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville mother on Wednesday identified the person found shot to death a week ago in the parking lot of a Woodstock apartment complex as a 17-year-old named Elijah McDonald. No arrests have been announced by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. When News4JAX spoke with McDonald’s mother,...
