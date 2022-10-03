ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 2

Action News Jax

JSO: Man shot through his car while driving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 8:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to a reported person shot at the 9300 block of 103rd Street. Reports state that upon arrival, officers discovered a male in his 30′s suffering form a gunshot wound to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Heavy police presence at the Red Roof Inn: At least 3 people injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — UPDATE 10:56 a.m.: The Jacksonville Police Department has confirmed that at around 3:45 a.m. on Oct. 8, officers responded to 911 call of person shot. Upon arriving to the scene at 6072 Youngerman Cir., police discovered three people ranging in age from 20s to 30s with gunshot wounds - a man and two women. All three victims have been listed in stable condition.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Lake City Police search for man allegedly connected to Circle K robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lake City police are searching for a suspect allegedly connected to a Circle K robbery, early on Friday morning. Police arrived to 938 West Duval Avenue around 1:48 a.m. in response to a reported robbery. A tall heavy set man who was wearing a camouflage jacket and pants as well as a red mask covering the lower half of his face entered the Circle K to buy a drink, investigators said. He then approached the counter with his hand inside his jacket pocket, causing the clerk to feel he had a gun. The suspect demanded money and took off once the clerk complied.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville detectives investigating after man found dead inside Fort Caroline Road home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead Friday at a house in the Holly Oaks area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Robby Henson with the JSO Homicide Unit said officers responded around about 11:50 a.m. to a shooting at a home on Fort Caroline Road just west of St. Johns Bluff Road and found the body of a man inside. The man had been shot at least once, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Action News Jax

Clay County Deputies report two injured in shooting in Lakeside area

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that reportedly injured two in the 1100 block of Blanding Blvd. Deputies report two victims have been transported to an area hospital to injuries with non-life-threatening injuries. Clay County Deputy Ford has reported two people...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO: Pig on the loose in New Town neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has found a pig roaming around Friday morning near Edwards Waters University and need the community’s help to reunite the pig with its owner(s). The spotted pig was found near Powhatten Street close to Fairfax Avenue in the New Town...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Two men arrested for stealing over 7,000 lbs of cooking oil

Two men were caught stealing over 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil, valued at almost $5,000, from a local restaurant in the early morning hours of Thursday Oct. 6. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns, Florida and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville were both caught by a patrolling Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputy pumping used cooking oil out of a vat behind Woody's Bar-B-Que off of Highway 100 and Interstate 95. The two are currently being held at Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on a $5,500 bond, each.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

