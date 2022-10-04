ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otero County, NM

Supreme Court rules cattle theft will be prosecuted for each theft

By Anna Padilla
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3THPl8_0iKu5cYX00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The supreme court has issued a significant ruling on cattle theft, reducing the number of charges a suspect can face. It stems from a case involving three defendants accused of stealing cattle from ranches in Otero County.

Story continues below:

They faced one charge for each head of cattle they allegedly stole. They claim this is double jeopardy and that the law states they can only be charged for each episode of theft.

The twelfth judicial district court agreed with the defendants and dismissed the extra charges. The supreme court agreed with that ruling. The stealing of livestock is a thrid degree felony.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
nmag.gov

AG Balderas and Twelfth DA Key Announce Conviction of Ruidoso Man Who Killed Two-Year-Old Toddler

ALAMOGORDO— Today, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas and Twelfth Judicial District Attorney Scot Key announced that Ricardo Soto was convicted of Intentional Child Abuse Resulting in Death of a two-year-old toddler, Jeremiah Nevarez, following a three-week-long trial. Soto faces a mandatory life sentence as a result of this conviction. The jury heard evidence that after inflicting the injuries which would eventually kill baby Jeremiah, the Defendant fled to Mexico before his arrest at the border. This case was prosecuted by the Twelfth Judicial District Attorney’s Office in partnership with the Office of the NM Attorney General.
RUIDOSO, NM
KRQE News 13

NMSP: School bus crash with injuries in Otero County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash involving a school bus carrying 25 eighth-grade students and three staff members from Mountain View Middle school in Roswell. NMPS say the crash happened in southern New Mexico on US 70, near mile marker 238, north of Tularosa around 8:51 Wednesday […]
OTERO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Ruidoso father convicted of killing his two-year-old son

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Ruidoso father is headed to prison for killing his two-year-old son. Ricardo Soto was convicted of intentional child abuse resulting in death for beating to death Jeremiah Nevarez in 2018. After killing the boy, prosecutors say Soto fled to Mexico before he was arrested at the border. Soto’s conviction comes with […]
RUIDOSO, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

37K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy