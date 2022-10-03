The Outdoor Industry Association (OIA) revealed new data showing outdoor activity participation keeps growing in the U.S., reaching its highest level in the last 15 years. The Outdoor Participation report’s headline figure is 54%, which is more than half of Americans aged six and over who participated in at least one outdoor activity in 2021. The outdoor recreation participant base grew 2.2% to 164.2 million participants.

