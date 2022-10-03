Read full article on original website
Louisiana State Parks Offers Discounts For Overnight Stays This Fall
To kick off the Fall season, the Louisiana Office of State Parks, along with Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, is offering a special discount on overnight stays. Campers will get four nights for the price of three at Louisiana State Parks when they book at ReserveLaStateParks.com and enter the promo code KICKOFF2022. The discount includes bookings for cabins, campsites, and group camps, according to a press release.
The Glamping Show USA 2022 Wraps Up in Colorado
After an eventful two days of education, networking, and new experiences, The Glamping Show USA 2022 wrapped up yesterday, seeing an increase in the number of attendees versus the previous year. In an interview with Modern Campground on the show’s first day, David Korse, one of The Glamping Show USA’s...
OIA Releases Annual Study On Outdoor Participation
The Outdoor Industry Association (OIA) revealed new data showing outdoor activity participation keeps growing in the U.S., reaching its highest level in the last 15 years. The Outdoor Participation report’s headline figure is 54%, which is more than half of Americans aged six and over who participated in at least one outdoor activity in 2021. The outdoor recreation participant base grew 2.2% to 164.2 million participants.
Amacher County Park and Campground to Temporarily Close Next Week
The Douglas County Parks Department (Oregon) announced the temporary closure of John P. Amacher County Park and Campground. According to the Douglas County Government’s Facebook page, Amacher County Park and Campground will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, October 10-11, to complete the paving portion of the project that started in August.
Alberta Parks Warns Kananaskis Visitors To Not Solely Rely On AllTrails App
Alberta Parks is warning visitors to Kananaskis country against relying solely on AllTrails, a crowd-sourced app, that the organization is saying has placed hikers in peril. In a Wednesday morning social media post, Alberta Parks said search-and-rescue crews have had to respond in situations where visitors to the mountainous provincial parks have been misled.
